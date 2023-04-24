From a humble start with a self-taught pannist, the Northern Illinois University (NIU) pan studies programme is now the world’s grand dame of higher education for the 21st-century instrument. As NIU celebrates 50 years of pan studies, it continues to be recognised as the world’s best, with the only master’s programme globally.
The world’s oldest pan music programme, headed by Trinbagonian professor Liam Teague, marked its golden anniversary in a recent concert, with an international audience, including a few people from Trinidad and Tobago.
Many enthusiasts, composers, players, and parents of NIU students from Trinidad and Tobago attended the celebration concert on April 16, including veteran pan music composer Mark Loquan, who praised the programme’s global contributions. The NIU Steelband has performed almost a dozen of Loquan’s original compositions over the years.
Loquan, who had three original compositions in this year’s Panorama competition, said:
“We should note the incredible global work of Prof Liam Teague and of women in pan, like Yuko Asada, who is at NIU building on the legacy left by Al O’Connor, Cliff Alexis, and Lester Trilla and spreading pan to and through so many students over the years. This programme has led and given so many of our people the opportunity to excel in steelpan music. NIU continues to open new pathways for this beautiful steelpan instrument.”
Dr Mia Gormandy, an NIU alum and the current Head of Music at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), also paid homage to the original three who created the long-standing pan studies programme: “O’Connor, Alexis and Trilla saw into the future. And we now have a footprint of pan in higher education in Trinidad and Tobago because of NIU. So many of us who graduated from NIU are at UWI and UTT helping to grow the next generation of higher education steelpan students in this country.” Both institutions offer degrees in music, with a specialisation in pan studies.
Educating the next generation
Les Trilla provided scholarships for many students from T&T and the Caribbean, including Teague, Dr Gormandy and Seion Gomez. In the early days of pan at NIU, Trilla also provided Alexis with drums from his own company.
Loquan noted the sustainability cycle resulting from the NIU programme: “Trilla left an amazing legacy with O’Connor starting it off, with Cliff coming in and improving the sound of pans, Les providing the raw material and supporting the people. Liam and Mia, the beneficiaries, now are leading the efforts with the education of the next generation. Yuko (Asada) who learnt under Cliff is now also a steelpan technician with NIU. A great example of the sustainability of the steelpan industry.”
The NIU Steelband has performed throughout the United States and across the globe, from concerts at public schools to a performance for 18,000 soccer fans at Yankee Stadium and two tours of Taiwan. The band is one of NIU’s most popular ambassadors.
The NIU Steelband was founded in 1973 by Al O’Connor, a graduate student, and self-taught pannist, who was inspired to form a steelband after hearing a 16-piece ensemble on his honeymoon in the US Virgin Islands. The programme has since produced world leaders in pan, with the NIU Steelband earning second place at the World Steelband Music Festival in 2000. Dr Clifford Alexis, a Trinidadian pan performer, composer, and craftsman, was co-director and pan builder and tuner in the 1980s for NIU. O’Connor, who was teaching music at NIU, wanted to form a steelband, but had no idea where to locate enough pans to start. As luck would have it, one of his students came back from a trip to the Caribbean, having located the instruments to form a band. In 1973, the first US collegiate steelband came to life.
The NIU Steelband regularly appears in concert. While much of its repertoire celebrates the islands, the band has always experimented with ways to incorporate the pan into different genres, playing with symphony orchestras and other ensembles.
While judging a 1989 high school pan competition in Trinidad, O’Connor and Alexis first heard a young Liam Teague. Teague is considered one of the best and most accomplished pan performers in the world, and is the director of the NIU Steelband and head of pan studies. He is also a graduate of the 125-year-old institution.