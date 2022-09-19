IN 1952, a time when this country was under British rule and officials of this land saluted the Union Jack, the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha Incorporated, of Trinidad, opened the doors to what would become a beacon of academic excellence for the Aranjuez community.
On September 17, at the Chandelier Hall, Passage to Asia, Chaguanas, past pupils, staff, parents and supporters of the Gandhi Memorial Vedic School (GMVS) gathered to mark a milestone as the school celebrated its platinum jubilee.
Principal Keshmani Dhaniram-Gosine beamed with pride as she welcomed those in attendance and informed them of her school’s perseverance.
“Today we are a force to be reckoned with. The journey to get here was not an easy one,” she said.
Dhaniram-Gosine is the 11th principal to head the institution. She began her tenure in 1985 and was confirmed to the position of Teacher I, two years later. She served as head of department in 2006 and was promoted to the post of principal in 2009.
She said that even though society and, by extension, the institution has since changed in many ways, the school’s mission, vision and core values have not.
“The present staff of Gandhi truly understand the importance of education. These individuals understand the dreams, hopes and aspirations of our students and guide them expertly to success. Gandhi has become, over the years, one of the most sought-after educational institutions in the twin-island state of Trinidad and Tobago—an achievement [of which we] are immensely proud.”
She added: “The school provides opportunities for students to obtain an all-round education and lays a solid foundation for students to lead a fruitful life and achieve excellence. Our curriculum follows the progressive commitment for developing the head, heart and hands of our students. Here, every child is valued. Emphasis is placed on growth that is balanced between academics and extra curriculum.”
Under Dhaniram-Gosine’s leadership and guidance, the school has seen several top finishers in the SEA examination over the past few years. Ajay Rameshwarsingh placed first in 2008, Jordana Mahabir placed second in 2017, Saiesh Rampersad placed first and Jada Ramnath, second, in 2018 and Sushmita Ramsewak placed third in the 2020 SEA examination.
In the early days of the school, the building met with a fiery demise. Teachers and pupils had to be housed in a nearby shed.
That outpouring of support continues to this day, particularly from dedicated parents.
“The staff, supported by the vibrant PTA, brought many projects to fruition—changing the façade and improving conditions at the school which included the construction of the aesthetics centre and assembly area, refurbishing of washroom facilities, construction of a science lab, SEA block and library, an electrical and plumbing upgrade, repairs to the roof and flooring and the purchase of new furniture for all classes of the school.”
Councillor for the San Juan East constituency, Raphael John, said he had witnessed GMVS evolve into one of the top performing primary schools on the country.
He said: “You have produced SEA students among the top 100 year after year.
This school has been not only an examination factory but exposes its students to co-curricular activities and social responsibility based on its alliances with stakeholders that form part of the wider Aranjuez community.”
He added: “Gandhi Memorial Vedic School can boast of having a supportive community that includes a proactive PTA that stands ready to assist the school in any way possible. The PTA members go beyond the call of duty to explore additional measures to ensure that teachers and the students feel safe and comfortable in their surroundings.”
Representative of the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Trinidad and Tobago, Roshni Rambarran, delivered greetings on behalf of her brother Ravi Rambarran, secretary of the APSTT board.
She read, “Who would have thought that a school in a modest building, in a rural setting, with a small intake of students 70 years later would be highly admired, highly respected and a highly desired national institution of learning?
This is a formidable achievement due to the sacrifices of generations of parents, teachers, past students and principals.”
She added: “The first lesson here is that we cannot achieve without sacrifice and the second lesson is that progress is measured over the long term.”
“The third lesson here is that without these sacrifices our children would be on weak, academic and behavioural foundations. We do not believe that monetary rewards can fully compensate teachers and principals for their sacrifices. Your respect towards them can partially compensate and your assistance—whether money or labour to the future generations of students—can also partially repay their sacrifices.”
Chris Metivier, school supervisor II, St George East District, Ministry of Education, said that the GMVS has become highly recognised for its innovative approaches in education with professional and passionate leaders, staff and stakeholders dedicated to the improving of knowledge skills and aptitudes of the student community.
“As a school, Gandhi Memorial Vedic School has touched countless lives with seven decades of applied, dedicated teaching, which resulted in, not only growth and development, but in high achievement and esteemed accomplishment of their student population.”
In reminding the gathering of the outstanding performance of the school during the Covid pandemic, he said: “We would have experienced a pandemic like we would have never experienced before. It was a period of time that can only be described as volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous. Yet, under the very astute leadership of Keshamnie Dhaniram-Gosine and her staff members, they did not see a challenge. They saw an opportunity to retool, reculture and reimage the school and treat with their students in a way that they did not provide less, but provided more for them. For many, the pandemic proved an opportunity to [just] complain.”
PHOTOS: ReishaNavya Photography