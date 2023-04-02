73% tested at burnout

More than 320 persons were screened by the NCRHA’s medical staff at this year’s Boom Burnout hosted by Boom Champions 94.1 at the Eddie Hart Savannah during the Carnival period.
Seventy three per cent of them showed early signs of hypertension and diabetes. The Burnout, held every Tuesday and Thursday between the hours of 5 – 6 p.m., started on January 17th and ended on February 16th ,2023.
The annual burnout session is usually hosted during the Carnival period to encourage healthy lifestyle through movement and exercise to the sounds of soca music.
Scores of patrons gathered each week to participate in the highly anticipated workout sessions, conducted by certified fitness instructors, with guest appearances by popular soca artistes to entertain the masses.
This year the NCRHA partnered with the urban radio station to provide medical screening by their doctors and nurses.
Chief executive officer of the North Central Regional Health Authority, Davlin Thomas intimated that the Authority has systematically designed a number of primary care projects aimed at engaging the growing incidences of non-comunicable diseases in our communities.
“We are committed to stemming the tide, encouraging and empowering our citizens to take the necessary self-seeking behaviours beneficial to their health – diet, exercise, nutrition, eating fruits, drinking sufficient water… the simple day to day responsibilities that contribute to healthy living.
“ Commendations to the Boom Champions family on this initiative and creating an environment for fun and fitness. Projects like these are critical.” Thomas added.
In recent times, the North Central Regional Health Authority has implemented a series of outreach projects such as Walk the Talk; The Great Pap Smear Campaign; My Brother’s Keeper; and Men’s Wellness Clinic, through which the Authority has been able to provide health care outside of the usual hospital walls, in efforts to not only make healthcare more available – but also, more accessible to our people and our communities.
In keeping with its mission, the NCRHA partnered with the radio station to provide medical services such as Covid-19 vaccinations, influenza vaccinations, specialist medical consultations, public health education, glucose screening and high blood pressure testing, at the event.
Given the stage at which they had been detected, our medical professionals were able to efficiently diagnose and afford the necessary intervention for these individuals to ensure a progressive turnaround in their health status.
“Community outreach initiatives like these play a critical role in supporting our effort to reduce non-communicable diseases in Trinidad and Tobago,” shared general manager, Primary Health Care Services, Dr Abdul Hamid.
We recognise and we understand the importance of providing early preventative care and the momentous effect that it can have on the quality of life for members of the public. Early screening and detection not only allow us the opportunity to identify non-communicable diseases, but affords us the ability intercept and take charge of the disease at an earlier point before developing into chronic cases, where secondary or emergency care may be needed.”
Thomas noted that initiatives like these would not be successful without the drive and dedication of our medical, nursing, technical, administrative and auxiliary staff; and their continuous commitment to being a force for good health.
He also paid special commendations to the members of the public for choosing to be our “partners in health”, adding that their enthusiasm and willingness to partake in the Carnival Fitness event and take ownership of their health—by participating in the exercise routines--along with utilising the medical resources available to them, is a step in the right direction.