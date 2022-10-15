85-year-old Grandmother celebrates her first book

If you enjoy stories about family and community, history and long-time days, Unforgettable Conversations of Trinidad and Tobago is for you, offering uplifting glimpses of everyday life in T&T during the last 75 years, told with simplicity and humour by first-time author and grandmother, Myrna Kanneh.
“Thoroughly enjoyed this book! Such a delightful little collection of thoughts.
Very nostalgic. It brought back a lot of memories for me, and I loved the simple, conversational style. It felt like visiting with an old auntie and chatting with her while she was sitting shelling peas, sharing bits of her life. It captures the simple beauty of island living.”
—Sharon Burford, Arty Party TT.
Myrna, who recently celebrated her 85th birthday, was the eldest of 61 authors recognised at Nalis’ Annual First Time Authors’ Appreciation Programme, held earlier this year.
As a senior member of the community, Unforgettable Conversations of Trinidad and Tobago, is part of her legacy—to inspire and uplift, something she’s done throughout her life as a mother, grandmother, nurse, caregiver, choir member and storyteller.
“Myrna has demonstrated that age is just a number. No one is too old to fulfill a dream; (she) did it with clarity, simplicity and humour, dealing with serious cultural issues (and) emphasising relationships. Thank you Myrna. Well done!”
— Gwenite Greaves, 71
Unforgettable Conversations of Trinidad and Tobago will appeal to readers who live in the Caribbean; and readers who are part of the T&T diaspora.
Myrna wrote these conversational poems with love for her fellowmen, and she hopes to inspire others to pursue their dreams. She loves all her readers.
