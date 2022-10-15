85-year-old Grandmother celebrates her first book

Myrna Kanneh

Myrna Kanneh.

Photo: Damian Luk Pat

If you enjoy stories about family and community, history and long-time days, Unforgettable Conversations of Trinidad and Tobago is for you, offering uplifting glimpses of everyday life in T&T during the last 75 years, told with simplicity and humour by first-time author and grandmother, Myrna Kanneh.

“Thoroughly enjoyed this book! Such a delightful little collection of thoughts.

Very nostalgic. It brought back a lot of memories for me, and I loved the simple, conversational style. It felt like visiting with an old auntie and chatting with her while she was sitting shelling peas, sharing bits of her life. It captures the simple beauty of island living.”

—Sharon Burford, Arty Party TT.

Myrna, who recently celebrated her 85th birthday, was the eldest of 61 authors recognised at Nalis’ Annual First Time Authors’ Appreciation Programme, held earlier this year.

As a senior member of the community, Unforgettable Conversations of Trinidad and Tobago, is part of her legacy—to inspire and uplift, something she’s done throughout her life as a mother, grandmother, nurse, caregiver, choir member and storyteller.

“Myrna has demonstrated that age is just a number. No one is too old to fulfill a dream; (she) did it with clarity, simplicity and humour, dealing with serious cultural issues (and) emphasising relationships. Thank you Myrna. Well done!”

— Gwenite Greaves, 71

Unforgettable Conversations of Trinidad and Tobago will appeal to readers who live in the Caribbean; and readers who are part of the T&T diaspora.

Myrna wrote these conversational poems with love for her fellowmen, and she hopes to inspire others to pursue their dreams. She loves all her readers.

Unforgettable Conversations of Trinidad and Tobago is available locally at Paper Based Bookshop, Scribbles and Quills, Caboodle Gifts, Metropolitan Bookstore, and EZA’s Trading, and online via myrnakannehauthor.com

For more info, news and events, visit myrnakannehauthor.com or follow Mryna’s Facebook page at facebook.com/myrnakannehauthor

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Keeron Isaac’s Poet Tree

Keeron Isaac’s Poet Tree

Over the past three years, Keeron Isaac has learned the art of overcoming adversity.

The pre-med graduate turned poet, whose debut collection of poems Poet Tree is already in local bookstores, had aspirations of going to medical school where he hoped to pursue either psychiatry or paediatric medicine. Then Covid-19 threw a wrench in his plans

The Real Rhian!

The Real Rhian!

Rhian Guerrero is making a major impact on the UK music scene. The Trinidad-born singer released his debut single, “I Need Your Love,” in June, which peaked at number 21 on the UK iTunes Pop Chart. A six-track EP of dance remixes which is also worthy of attention, and which was launched in August, climbed to number four on the UK iTunes Dance Album Chart and number nine on the Apple Music Dance Albums in Trinidad about three weeks ago. There is a vibrant video that goes along with the track, which features a diverse cast from the LGBTQ+ scene in the UK.

Dance Evolved

Dance Evolved

The continuous evolution of East Indian dance in Trinidad and Tobago accounts for the sustained national appeal of the art form, says veteran dancer/choreographer Michael Salickram.

Salickram and his world-famous Zee TV Shiv Shakti Dance Company were the feature act at last night’s opening of the 2022 Divali Nagar, in Endeavour, Chaguanas.

85-year-old Grandmother celebrates her first book

85-year-old Grandmother celebrates her first book

If you enjoy stories about family and community, history and long-time days, Unforgettable Conversations of Trinidad and Tobago is for you, offering uplifting glimpses of everyday life in T&T during the last 75 years, told with simplicity and humour by first-time author and grandmother, Myrna Kanneh.

LeAndra to sing for ‘La Belle Rosette’...

LeAndra to sing for ‘La Belle Rosette’...

Jazz vocalist LeAndra (Leandra Head) has dedicated her upcoming performance to the memory of late dance icon Beryl McBurnie.

LeAndra will perform “songs from McBurnie’s heyday”, at her “Soundtracks Through Time” concert, on November 5, at the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook.

Meat fest for Halloween

Meat fest for Halloween

STEAK lovers, you are in for a ghoulish treat.

Chef Paul A Grant is bringing his popular Meat Fest back to Trinidad and Tobago the Halloween weekend, October 28 to 30.

The three-day meat mouth massacre will feature special combinations of Chef Grant’s famous T-Bone and sirloin steaks. There will also be a menu option for lamb lovers. It’s all happening at his self-titled Irish restaurant, located opposite Skinner Park on the Southern Main Road in San Fernando.

