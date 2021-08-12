A beach tabanca anthem

NOTHING, not even a pandemic, can prevent D Piano Girl, Johanna Chuckaree, from reinventing herself.
The virtuoso pianist recently made her debut as a singer with the feel-good catchy track “Pool Dayz”, which was written and performed by D Piano Girl and international recording artiste Marcus Braveboy.
“Pool Dayz” has been dubbed the “beach tabanca anthem” and for good reason, it captures that sense of nostalgia most Trinbagonians feel for their favourite beaches that remain closed.
“The pandemic has affected us all in so many ways. I feel that one of the many things Trinbagonians miss a lot is being able to go to the beach, as our beaches remain closed right now, for our safety. There is a certain healing that takes place when we connect with the elements — the sun, the sand, the ocean, the cool Caribbean breezes,” says D Piano Girl. “Those of us who are fortunate to have access to a pool may be able to enjoy some of that feeling, but as the song says ‘pool days be a substitute, I can’t wait to hit de beach with you!’”
Listeners will notice the Spanish lyrics on the chorus. Given that the Venezuelan community in T&T is growing and its influences are already being felt in food, music and other parts of our culture, D Piano Girl wanted to include Spanglish – a mixture of Spanish and English in the song’s lyrics.
“I wanted to honour this community in Trinidad and Tobago and encourage inclusion,” she said. “I met my first Venezuelan friend at a pool, so within this song, there is also a personal connection for me.”
There is an “old-school” vibe to the song reminiscent of maxi-taxi 90’s “Dub” style, said Johanna. She wanted “Pool Dayz” to have a nostalgic feel and producer Geiron Mang of Mang Productions conveyed that, especially with the song’s bass line and overall vibe, she adds. The song was mixed and mastered by Kyle Phillips of BadJohn Republic.
Even though people mostly associate Johanna with the piano, singing has actually always been a part of her life although she sang mainly in church settings and as part of choral groups. D Piano Girl was also a member of the Marionettes Chorale for many years. She has enjoyed crossing over and exploring her creativity as a singer.
“There are some messages that need to be delivered with words and I felt that the message of ‘Pool Dayz’ was one of them! I’m also enjoying exploring my creativity as a songwriter and expressing myself in different ways. Some musicians can also sing, some singers can also dance, some dancers can also sing. Some musicians are also visual artists and vice-versa. What I mean is that the entertainment field is so broad that there is overlap, and I’m enjoying crossing over. Creativity is really limitless,” she added.
Resonating with listeners
“Pool Dayz” would not have been the same if Braveboy wasn’t on this track, said D Piano Girl Johanna.
“He adds the perfect mix of good vibes and energy that really brings the song to life! Braveboy is an amazing and versatile artist, not to mention, a great human being. You can feel his positive energy when you’re around him,” she adds.
Braveboy and D Piano Girl have known each other for a while. After hanging out with her and her equally talented brother Johann, Braveboy got to see a different side of D Piano Girl. So when she approached him with the possibility of collaborating on a song, Braveboy was up for it.
“As someone who is open-minded, I’m up for any adventure and I’m a fan of her as an artist and person. I asked her to send me the song. Over the years I’ve become a little picky with music. I wouldn’t work on a song unless I really like it. When I heard the beat, I said ‘this is a vibes’. I was definitely down for it,” says Braveboy who has had hits in the US, Europe and South America.
“Pool Dayz” isn’t just a summer song, it can be played all year round. Already the playful track is resonating with local and foreign listeners who like its feel-good vibe. There has been good support from local radio stations; the song has been making the rounds on the airwaves. Both children and adults have been jumping in to “duet” the Pool Dayz dance with D Piano Girl on Tik Tok and social media, and everyone seems to be enjoying it, she says.
Important role music plays
The past 15 months have reminded Braveboy of the important role music plays in getting people through difficult times.
“Music helps to keep us sane, these have been tough times for everyone including myself,” he said. “Music, especially happy, feel-good music, has the power to entertain us and uplift people.”
Braveboy himself has experienced how music can impact people. Over the past few years, the singer/songwriter has been working on building his brand and making global/Caribbean party music which has already had a huge effect on audiences.
People look to Caribbean music to escape and feel good but Braveboy adds that Caribbean artistes have a lot more to offer. Braveboy is still evolving as an artiste, there is so much more he has to say through his music.
“Caribbean music will always be a staple in the world of music. I hope that audiences of Caribbean music will allow artists to tell their stories and reflect different moods in their songs,” he added.
“Pool Dayz” is proof that there is no substitute for good island vibes. “Pool Dayz” by D Piano Girl Johanna and Braveboy is available on YouTube and all online streaming platforms.