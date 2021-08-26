A Blackman

Sheldon Blackman’s apple tree is laden.
The sweet rose-red fruit hanging from a small tree at the back of his camper in the Svartskog (Black Forest), located in Akershus, on the outskirts of Oslo, Norway, is an omen of good things to come.
Life may not be fully back to normal just yet in the Scandinavian capital Blackman calls home, but after a year of pandemic-enforced restrictions on movement and gatherings, the in-demand musicians says it feels good to be back to doing what he does best: entertaining.
“It feels awesome to be back in Norway. It really was kind of the right timing. The weather? I managed to get at least the tail-end of the summer, and the sun is still shining a bit and it’s now starting to turn (to autumn),” a chuckling Blackman told the Express on Wednesday.
Blackman, son of calypso legend and soca inventor Ras Shorty I (Garfield Blackman), arrived in Oslo on July 22. Following a mandatory two-week quarantine period, he says his calendar remains completely booked with performances.
“I think there are a lot of opportunities now. I’ve been back here after quarantine for two weeks and I’ve done at least six gigs already. Things are moving along and it’s really nice to see people like artistes and musicians performing regularly. When I call different people to see who could play at the gigs I got, most people were booked up so it’s nice for musicians at the moment,” he said.
Blackman said while the Norwegian government continues to monitor Covid-19 cases, movement remains surprisingly free in Oslo now, and life is routine. That level of normalcy is a credit to the intensity of the current vaccination drive under way in the country. According to a Reuters report filed earlier this week, Norway has administered 6,372,887 doses of vaccine.
About 59.6 per cent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
“When I arrived, I was surprised to see how relaxed Oslo was compared to Trinidad. Things are slowly returning to some sense of normalcy. I think last week there was a bit of concern, as there was a rise in the cases, so they not sure about how things will turn out in the near future. They really have a super drive to get people vaccinated, and stations where people can go and get tested.
“It’s a process, but Norway is really taking it seriously and, in my view, doing a real serious job from the time you land in the airport, the whole process there is doing a serious job at managing the situation. But at the moment life is really good and free, and live music is happening and people are out at beaches and enjoying life. People are going to concerts and events. That’s refreshing,” he related.
The apples of his eyes
The best part of returning to Norway, however, has been reuniting with his children after more than 18 months apart, Blackman said.
He arrived in time to celebrate his daughter Amaya’s 11th birthday on August 16, and is looking forward to celebrating his son Kimani’s 13th on September 16.
“I really missed my kids and I was so excited to see them. I gave them the surprise of their life. I didn’t tell them anything. I just showed up, so that was really a special reunion and I’m really, really thankful for that.
“I missed their birthdays last year, so I’m really happy to be back in time for that. That’s one of the highlights of this return. Kimani started secondary school this year, as school started back a week ago. First day of secondary school, yuh know, small but big things; so, great to be back for that,” he said.
Blackman joked that he had to travel all the way to Europe to get a sea bath. He called on the powers that be in T&T to consider reopening beaches and water courses and managing their use so that nationals could safely enjoy an outing.
“I had to come to Norway to go to beach, man. When I touched that water, I said yeh, please, open the beaches. We live on an island, and in a way it’s a really important element. The water cleanses you and revives your spirits. I feel like instead of keeping the beaches closed, we should find a way to regulate how people use the beaches. Because I really feel it’s so important. I am making a petition on that,” he said half-seriously.
Blackman is also set to release the second half of his album, Grow Your Food, Mind and Love. The first half of the project was launched on his birthday, October 18, last year in Trinidad. He says he plans to drop the second part this year on his birthday.
“The intention was to do it in 2020 but that didn’t happen (for obvious reasons). I want to release it on my birthday. I released the first half on my birthday last year in Trinidad, and the second half I want to complete on my birthday coming up in October in Norway,” he explained.
For now, though, Blackman says his immediate focus is reconnecting with nature and enjoying his final days in the Scandinavian wilderness, enjoying the fruits from his apple tree.
“It’s good to be back in Svartskog. My apple tree is fruitful. That was a real nice thing to come back to. I have decided to sadly sell that property and to organise another property more suitable for development, so it’s a bittersweet process, but that’s life. I have a special place for that space in my heart and I have a great relationship with all my neighbours so I will continue to visit and be a part of that community in some way,” he concluded.