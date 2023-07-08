A Blueprint for Stardom

Trinidad-born Nicki Minaj has earned international acclaim for her contribution to hip-hop music. Brent Wilson, 38, was inspired by Minaj and others in the genre and is hoping to make his mark, too, on the world stage.

In a recent chat with Kitcharee, Wilson, a resident of Maraval said he wanted to tell local stories and capture the beauty and essence of Trinidad and Tobago, via music. He also expressed optimism that more people would gravitate towards the hip-hop genre. He issued a call for interested hip-hop artistes to come on board and enable Trinidad and Tobago to gain a place of prominence on the global map.