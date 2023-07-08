A Blueprint for Stardom

Trinidad-born Nicki Minaj has earned international acclaim for her contribution to hip-hop music. Brent Wilson, 38, was inspired by Minaj and others in the genre and is hoping to make his mark, too, on the world stage.
In a recent chat with Kitcharee, Wilson, a resident of Maraval said he wanted to tell local stories and capture the beauty and essence of Trinidad and Tobago, via music. He also expressed optimism that more people would gravitate towards the hip-hop genre. He issued a call for interested hip-hop artistes to come on board and enable Trinidad and Tobago to gain a place of prominence on the global map.
Hip-hop to tell stories
Wilson said: “I’m a proud Trini. I want to tell our stories using the hip-hop genre. I want to make them compelling; engaging. You know Trinis can tell stories. They can get the attention of a room full of people. Even in Parliament, they are good storytellers. They make use of dialect and picong to get their point across. I want to tell people about the beauty and vitality of our country.
“Artistes have been using soca, calypso and extempo. We lost Harry Belafonte recently, but I feel there is a bigger space for our artistes who love to dabble in hip-hop music. I want to invite more artistes to engage in mainstream hip-hop music.
“I admire hip-hop artistes like Nicki Minaj, Tupac and Drake. They are in the upper echelons. I strongly feel we have the homegrown talent here to make it out there. Just as we are famous for our pan and tassa, we can be renowned for hip-hop music,” said Wilson.
Hoping to create his musical legacy
The young entertainer, son of former finance minister Selby Wilson and Judy Wilson laughed about being dubbed “local royalty”. His mother is the founder of Rainbow Rescue, which caters to socially displaced boys. He also loves his sister Asha dearly. But Wilson is adamant about charting his own path and creating a musical legacy.
After graduating from Blackman’s Private School, he attended St Mary’s College and the International School of Port of Spain. During the period 2005 to 2009, Wilson pursued tertiary education, earning a Bachelor’s in Mass Communications from St John’s University in New York. He also had a brief stint at TV6 during August vacation.
Wilson said: “I spent four years at St John’s. I worked hard. I made some friends. I had to endure the route from Queens to Manhattan.”
Wilson’s dossier also includes working at Jamal West Studio, and an internship at Universal Music Studios.
He said: “The audio equipment was in a basement. I worked with Young Jeezy and just sort of gravitated towards hip-hop music. It was a proud moment to record my own music and work at Universal Music Studios,” he said.
Wilson also developed a keen interest in the works of other musical icons such as the late Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and Bob Marley.
He recalled that the period 2009 to 2010 were “the happiest years of my life. I made a lot of music”.
Admires his father’s work ethic
Wilson said he admired his father’s work ethic. “(My dad) and people like the late prime minister ANR Robinson were real ‘salt of the earth’ people. They built this (country). My dad came from humble beginnings and worked his way up. He worked hard. I don’t want to rest on his laurels. I want to make my own mark and contribute to society. I want others to come on board to develop a blueprint for global stardom.”
Wilson was a small boy when the late Jamaat Al Muslimeen leader Yasin Abu Bakr told the public the government had been overthrown. The Wilson patriarch was held hostage, too.
He said: “I was by my aunt in Petit Valley. I was given my favourite toy and told my father went away.”
As an adult, he emphathises with the pain and agony the senior Wilson and the country experienced during the dark period in its history. He said: “I support democracy. I believe in our democratic traditions. I extend condolences to all who lost their loved ones and suffered during the coup. I hope we never have to feel that pain again.”
Hoping to make it on the world stage
On the way forward, Wilson said: “I want to make it big on the world stage. I want fellow hip-hop artistes to get a taste of sweet success. I want people to connect with us and Trinidad in the way they make mention of Bob Marley. I hope one day we can sell out Madison Square Garden with hip-hop music.”
Asked how he would promote Trinidad, he said: “Trinidad is a beautiful country. I admire the work of writers like the late VS Naipaul and storyteller Paul Keens Douglas. I like Sparrow (Slinger Francisco) and Kitchener (the late Aldwyn Roberts). I enjoyed looking at stick-fighting.
Interested people can contact Wilson on Instagram at bwils4 real.