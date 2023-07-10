A call for the Ministry of Education to adopt a different model for educating secondary school pupils.
It was made at the graduation ceremony of Eshe’s Learning Centre, a school that caters for pupils with learning disabilities, which held its first graduation ceremony of its first Form five class and its ribbon-cutting ceremony of the newly constructed building which houses its secondary pupils.
The school, which was founded by special education expert Dr Elsa Lynch 39 years ago, functioned mainly as a primary and life-skills school only, until September 2018 when it introduced the secondary programme.
Chairman of the board which manages the school, Andrea Taylor-Hanna, said Eshe’s experiment with a different model for its secondary programme has shown success. “We will continue to tweak it,” she said, adding that the Ministry of Education should also consider different models, if the models it was employing were deemed to be not working.
A workable model
Board member, former principal of Eshe’s and the driving force behind the secondary programme, Kitts Cadette, expanded on this position.
Cadette explained that the idea of the secondary programme began because the school recognised that some of its pupils who went on to the ‘normal’ secondary schools were having challenges which resulted in them either dropping out or not having the success at CXC. “We did our research in 2017. We looked at our students who had written the CSEC exam at other secondary schools and when we looked at the data, we knew that we had to do something different. So Dr Lynch had the idea of breaking up the secondary programme,” she said.
The pupils write three subjects at the end of form three and three subjects at the end of form five. “Some of us have to chew in bite-sized pieces and we have proven that this is a model that is successful. Is it a model for everybody? Absolutely not. Because there are those children who can write 15 subjects at once and get (grade) one in all 15,” she said. “But the research tells us that our children are not passing the CXC exam at the level at which we would like them to do so nationally. So I want to be bold today and to say to those persons at the Ministry of Education, it is a model worth considering, not for all students but for those students who you know will not pass the exam because there are children who we know, before they sit the exam, that they are not going to be successful. So this might be a workable model,” she said. Cadette said, after writing the exams in Form three, all the pupils were successful in their three subjects.
At the form level, pupils passed HSB (Human and Social Biology), Social Studies and Principles of Business with ones and twos.
A brighter future
Principal Lystra Black praised the perseverance of the stakeholders, particularly the teachers who managed the secondary division, the parents who supported the school’s efforts and the pupils “who were the testing ground” for the success that they were to reap. “I stand here and look at my teachers and say ‘thank you for taking that leap of faith’’...for the time you spent away from your family, for the extra hours you spend, for the days you had to stay in your books and research all that was new to you.”
Dr Debra Bartholomew, whose autistic son is a former pupil of Eshe’s, said one of the single most defining moments of her journey was being told that her son would never last a day at secondary school. “It was a trip to this very institution (Eshe’s) that inspired me to keep pushing,” she said. “The neurodivergent and disabled are different, but not less....This school is one which has established itself in creating a space for children not felt to have the possibility, not felt to have a future in which they deserve to have an education. This institution, Eshe’s, has meant that students like you can not only unlock your potential, but can access their possibility,” she said. “Eshe’s students have gone on to other secondary schools, but now with the launch of this essential secondary programme, it will help to create a brighter future of endless possibilities for learning disabled students,” she added.
An oasis
Speaking on behalf of Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly was Shirma Swan, inclusive education specialist, who said Eshe’s was “an oasis of inclusive education for students who often face unique challenges in their educational journey”. “It stands as a testament to our collective commitment to inclusive education, where every child, regardless of their differences, has the right to receive a quality education that nurtures their individual strengths and talents. Eshe’s safe and nurturing environment is a place where barriers are shattered and dreams are given wings to soar,” she said. “Eshe’s commitment to their growth, not only academically, but also emotionally and socially, is totally commendable,” Swan added. She urged the graduates to remember that their journey doesn’t end here and that they should continue to embrace every opportunity, face challenges with courage and continue to strive for excellence..
Board member Ann Thomas thanked the community of sponsors “for putting their money where their mouths were”.
At Friday’s ceremony, guests were entertained with pan, played by the secondary school pupils, a dance by past pupils Maya and Shanaya O’Conner and an original piece on the history of the story by raconteur Claudette Sinnette.