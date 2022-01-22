A ‘Carnival Nwantiti’

By the time you read this Erphaan Alves (EA) would have renewed his vows to Carnival and soca music with today’s debut of his music video for “Carnival Nwantiti”.
Nwantiti is the Igbo word for small love. The EA track, a reworked cover of Nigerian afro beats star CKay’s (Chukwuka Ekweani) global hit “Love Nwantiti”, will undoubtedly, immediately jump on every playlist on the island. He sings:
See every Carnival time
You done know we nice, and temperature dey rise
If yuh leave me I go die, I swear
You are like the oxygen I need to survive
I’ll be honest, yuh know de road is calling me
I am so obsessed, but all I left with is a memory
Monday, say we getting on, on de street
Tuesday, nuff pretty gyal on repeat
Wednesday, everybody head to de beach
De soca make me jump and sing
Oh I…
Within the pandemic forced absence of a physical traditional festival the calypso and soca art form must stand up and be counted to ensure the tradition goes on, EA says.
“We have no Carnival and a lot of things uncertain. But, we still have music to produce, to release, we have fans, we have customers ready to stream, ready to download. We could go virtual and we could go Pay Per View.
“We have to pay respect to the reality of the pandemic and know that certain things cannot happen, but at the same time there are some things that can happen. If we have venues available to us and we have fans that want to come and experience it, ok lets do it,” EA told the Kitcharee during an enlightening WhatsApp exchange on Thursday evening. The Chaguanas-based singer says music creatives in T&T have to adopt a proactive approach and move away from the wait-and-see mindset.
“We have to rise above waiting to see what certain people have for us or waiting for an opportunity. We have to use innovative and unique ways now to stay relevant, stay in the mix and stay in business,” he lamented.
No seasons come to life
It’s a philosophy EA lives and breathe and an ideology that fuels his “No Seasons” approach to music making.
“That’s what I told dem in ‘Soca Global’,” he continued referencing his 2020 release.
“First leh we fix local now, then we go take off global now. We cyah expect to be Grammy nominated, be on BET awards and VMAs and MTV awards if it is we have plenty things going on in this La Trinity that we not attending now. You cannot have an industry that functions for two to three months a year. Soca has moved beyond Ash Wednesday. Gone are the days when yuh mother would scold you for singing a calypso after Carnival.” EA believes a “365 operational” approach where artistes make soca music throughout the year, as opposed to for a specific season or festival, would better serve the objective of the genre breaking into the mainstream marketplace.
“I respect Carnival because without Carnival there would not have been something we call calypso and soca. But at the end of the day moving forward if we want to experience growth, we have to be 365 operational. “Alright, we have no Carnival but are you going to fly the flag of soca? If I am to answer: yes, proudly, by any means. It will take time, I may not be around when soca music reach where it have to reach in this great way, yuh know, but I could say, if I die tomorrow God forbid, that I would have definitely sacrificed, exhausted myself, exploited every way possible to really do what I can to contribute to the growth and sustainable development of soca music,” he maintained.
Exploring different forms of musical expression
EA seems to have hit the jackpot with his niche Latin influenced soca sound. His hits “Overdue” (2018), “No Habla (Hold Ya)” (2019), “Lock On” (2020) and “So Sweet” (2021) all have Latin American elements.
His 2022 release “With My Head” on the Stadic and Johnny Blaze Coasin Riddim follows suit with a now relatable story about “the pretty chica down the street”. He sings in perfect Spanish (translations in brackets):
Ven a bailar conmigo preciosa (Come dance with me precious)
Muévete vuélvete loca (move get crazy)
Hola bonita (hi cutie)
Quiero tenerte (I want you)
Bonita (pretty)
Para siempre ooo (for forever ooo)
The Latin pivot is organic and not strategic, EA maintains. As a true exponent of the art of calypso, however, he believes it is his duty to “time stamp” key moments in T&T’s history.
“It was not an intentional/strategic mood. It was driven by my subconscious thoughts because of my existence within a society where there was an influx of Venezuelan nationals in T&T. Me as a creative and a time-stamper created a moment in time, where every time you hear the sound, its nostalgic and it would remind you of when it was in our face. Ten years from now if you hear ‘No Habla’ it would take you back to this place in 2018 when they were given temporary IDs to live here legally.
The Spanish influence in T&T’s history is well documented all the way back to colonial times, he pointed out. EA notably sang parang music while atending St. George’s College in Barataria and also studied Latin music as a student at The University of the West Indies, St Augustine.
“Yes it’s something in our current realm we experiencing and seeing before our eyes but we have to remember that its not new. T&T during the colonial times would have definitely had a lot of Spanish influence. And if you look at the street signs in Port of Spain they are both in English and Spanish. Life is full circle, I just enjoy the whole aspects of that and creatively dance with it,” he said.
A call to unite
EA says the time is right for soca acts to come together saying it “is necessary and urgent” that they form their own union. “We need to be represented as one body. We can’t be individually on a platform representing everybody if we never meet as one before. How you sure thais what everybody agree with? Time and energy will bring us all together. We need to unlearn all the negative vibes within the industry and move forward into a space where everybody can be on one page and express our ideas to the powers that be with a united front and not look jokey --one, one with different views,” he said.
The local dancehall Trinibad movement may be showing the was forward. The genre has achieved a lot of international traction and attention from working together as a team. EA says though marketed as dancehall that music contains undeniable elements of calypso and soca.
“If you listen to plenty of dem fellas lyrics you could hear de kaiso in dem. That’s kaiso powers too. Anything a Trinidadian do it have kaiso in dem. Ask plenty people who involved in Trinibad if they ever sing a calypso before, even if is school level and they will tell yuh yes.
“We need to tell soca, man; stop releasing music for Carnival alone. Broaden de span of yuh topics. Look at the songs I sing. I started singing songs that could relate to each and everyone across the globe. Yuh doh need to come to Trinidad to experience ah Carnival to enjoy an Erphaan Alves soca song. We need to deliver topics that are easy to understand, internationally, will set us out. We cyah sing bout fete, ram, wine, jam, horn, wave all the time and expect us to go global,” he said.
EA says he has something big planned for the near future and while he can’t share the details just yet, he did allude to it being an activation of the power of “E”. “We are working towards a way to activate and give de people what they want. They want E-energy, E-entertainment, E- Erphaan Alves, in what form? Excellence… more details soon,” he concluded coyly.