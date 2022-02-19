A Champion again?

Can the reigning Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) GI (Imran Beharry) do it again 2022?
If he does, Beharry will score his first-ever hat-trick in the competition. The only other persons to have done this feat was past winner Rooplal Girdharrie, who won the crown from 2006 to 2008, and Rikki Jai (Samraj Jaimungal), who won in 2001, 2002, and tied with Heeralal Rampartap in 2003.
Last year Beharry successfully defended his title with his song “Drink Together” and hopes to have a repeat performance this year with his song “Wa We Go Do”.
When Kitcharee reached out to the two-time champion, he was in good spirits as he prepared for the upcoming finals.
He said, “I feel confident going into the competition and retaining my title. ‘Wa We Go Do’ is about friends who haven’t met in a long time. The concept for the song came from Sheldon Stephen from the Lollabee Group. It was written by me and Kelvin Kissoon.”
Beharry said the production was a collaborative effort between himself, Redland Productions in New York City, and Stemz Productions in Montreal, Canada.
As many continue to struggle due to Covid-19, Beharry briefly shared how the pandemic has impacted him as an entertainer.
He said, “Chutney Soca Monarch was a virtual event last year, and it was a stage for us (entertainers) to showcase our talent in Trinidad and Tobago. It was the first competition to announce that it would have a virtual stage, and I was grateful to have that platform, as did many other artistes.”
When asked whether he preferred virtual or live events, Beharry expressed a preference for live events since he enjoys feeding off the infectious energy of the audience. He says that thrill is absent with a virtual audience.
“The most challenging has been not having a real Carnival in two years (2021 and 2022). As artistes, Carnival is important to us to earn a living. The new normal has forced a lot of artistes to seek employment out of the country.”
Beharry admits that given the restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic he is thankful to have a platform to showcase his talent, even if it is a virtual one.
Beharry applauded the move by Southex Promotions for recognising the high level of female talent in the industry with the addition of the Queen of Chutney Soca title.
The “Wa We Go Do” Chutney star says the calibre of talent is great this year and acknowledges his female competitors who can go toe-to-toe with their male counterparts.
Sharing his views on the industry, Beharry said, “Chutney Soca has grown tremendously and has earned its place not just in Trinidad and Tobago, but in many parts of the world as well. It will continue to grow. I believe I am making the right steps to help grow the industry by raising the bar of music productions, lyrical content, and music videos.”
With the CSM final set for SAPA on February 26, Beharry had two words for his competitors: Good luck.