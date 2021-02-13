A Chance at love

There is so much to love about soca music’s youngest veteran, Preedy
( Akeem Chance).
At just 28 Preedy is already an experienced campaigner on the genre’s global circuit. The Maloney-born crooner’s impressive vocal ability, astute songwriting technique and on-stage pizzazz has endeared him to audiences across the region and throughout the North American and European parts of the Caribbean Diaspora.
For 28-year-old vocal coach Tiffany Paul-Chance, however, its Preedy’s unflappable drive for success and unwavering loyalty to his family that carries the most appeal.
“I love his drive, I love, love, love his drive,” Paul-Chance gushed about her new groom and long-time love during an endearing exchange with the Kitcharee earlier this week.
“I love the fact that he cares about the people around him,” she continued thoughtfully.
“He literally tries to please everyone, sometimes it backfires, but the mere fact that he cares and loves people genuinely shows he is very loyal. He is an amazing husband and father, very hands-on and he is improving, I love the fact that he always wants to grow for the better.”
Preedy tied the knot with his high school sweetheart during a beautiful garden ceremony last November. The couple have been together for 12 years and are parents to one son.
The “Say Yea” singer said he is surprised that after a decade together his relationship with his new bride continues to grow daily. Marriage, he says, has shown just how lonely his life really was before saying “I Do”.
“For me personally I was going through a whole kind of lonely phase. A kind of feeling like I was a black sheep kind of vibes. Marriage and the unity in marriage definitely brings forth a strength. It feels good to have somebody that you could depend on, somebody that you trust, someone that is your go-to person. That is definitely a positive. And I was surprised, I didn’t expect it to be on that level,” an open Preedy told the Kitcharee during a WhatsApp exchange on Friday morning.
Not leaving conflict resolution to Chance
The Chances admitted that even in its infancy a strong marriage requires active work. Theirs like any relationship, they say, “has positives and negatives and ups and downs”. The key to successful conflict resolution, is open and honest dialogue, Preedy said.
“We definitely butt heads,” he admitted with a chuckle.
“Because I travel so much there were a lot of unresolved issues and a lot of discussions that were forgotten but were needed to be had. Because of the pandemic we had to kind of switch to the traditional values of the family unit. I had to mature a whole lot and she grew a whole lot too. I figured out how to be a better man for her and in general, but for her in particular,” he continued earnestly.
Paul-Chance acknowledged that emotional growth and renewed focus on family in her husband.
“I know him inside out. Nothing feels different now that we’re married but I should say it feels better in regard to his focus on his family. He has shown a lot of growth and the love can only grow form here. I feel more loved and respected,” she said.
Preedy was first to admit that growth is indeed a difficult and at times uncomfortable process. It requires self-reflection and self-honesty, he said, adding that he had: “to break a few bad habits”.
“Honestly, it took a while. I matured and learned that a still tongue keeps a wise head. As a man I had to learn to listen a whole lot more. I tend to have a strong opinion at times and may have been overshadowing her. I needed to allow her to have equal say in every situation; she followed suit. I had to do away with a lot of bad habits and in going through that process I have definitely grown for the better,” he said.
Paul-Chance laughed nervously when asked about which of her husband’s habits she most dislikes. She soon, however, let out an exasperated sigh when her mind landed on that one pet peeve.
“He puts expiration dates on food that is mine or even if he purchases it for me, he knows plenty times I won’t go back to eat it or touch it. I have 24-hours to redeem it; after that it gone,” she said with a cynical laugh.
Still, she vowed there is no one else she’d rather sit and share a meal with today on Valentine’s Day.
“My ideal Valentine’s with him, honestly is to go have a picnic up Toco by the rocks. Like just both of us just chill, have something to eat and drink and just chill by the lighthouse,” she said with deep longing.
Preedy promised his wife would have her wish and shared messages of love for his fans and the nation saying he was heartened to see even in the middle of a deadly global pandemic there is a fight and love in Trinbagonians for their culture.
“Seeing the love for the culture in the people. Seeing the private and public sector come together, artiste and promoters come together, to continue throwing a set of free shows went a long way in showing the love and respect for the culture. Kudos to everybody that got it down and at least try to put on an event, but it has been hard, harder than a lot of people truly understand,” he said.
His love for Tiffany and their life together with their son has reminded him of why he was inspired to do music in the first place, he said.
“Getting married and just being closer with my family, being around my son and just being grounded has definitely inspired me to get back to the root, as to why I became a musician and why I started creating music.
“I still believe I was given this talent for a reason and I want to continue doing what my talent leads me to do. I want to continue to finish the Maloney story (music) project and continue to make my family proud, live for God, make my community proud and be an example,” Preedy concluded.