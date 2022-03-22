A childhood dream fulfilled

Sometimes, ideas come from the strangest of places.
Author Hazel Lynch recently launched her children’s book titled Señor Fluffy: A Cat’s Tale. Lynch was at a function in Grand Army Library in Brooklyn, New York, USA, when an encounter with a fellow writer inspired her to write the story about a bougie French cat who is accustomed to butlers, housekeepers, being carried from place to place, travelling the world and eating the best of the best.
Lynch believes it was part of her life’s purpose to produce a children’s book. “I was at a function in the Grand Army Library, which is the biggest library in Brooklyn, while speaking to a fellow writer. I found out his pseudonym was Señor Fluffy and something about those two words had me so enthralled, and just like that, the story came into my thoughts and I started writing it then and there at the function, and that’s how Señor Fluffy was born,” Lynch said.
“I knew I was going to be an author from a young age as I had an epiphany when I was about seven years old. I also have six anthologies published in New York. One story, “Paws for Knowledge”, is also my first piece on Señor Fluffy.
“I did not choose to write a children’s book, I think it chose me. Growing up, I always wondered what ants say to each other when they’re in a line going about their business and they stop as if to greet one another; do their family miss them when we kill them, do they grieve and so forth. I think I’m a child at heart and I have a very vivid imagination.
Important lessons
Lych said there is a moral to the children’s tale.
“My book is about a bougie, entitled French cat. When his rich human decides to move to New York City, of all places, he is not having it. Some important lessons children can learn from my book are friendship, compassion, adaptation, being respectful of each other’s differences and don’t judge,” Lynch said.
Lynch said there are many captivating chapters in the book that children will enjoy reading. “There are so many chapters which stand out to me, but if I have to choose one, it will be “Rasta Cat” because it’s written in mostly Jamaican dialect, and it’s when Señor Fluffy meets Marley the Jamaican Alley Cat and assumes that because his name is Marley that he was named after the singer Bob Marley, and then Señor Fluffy has the audacity to tell him he does not understand Jamaican,” Lynch said.
Keeping dying art alive
When Lynch isn’t writing books and anthologies, she keeps the dying art of writing to pen pals alive and regularly corresponds with pen pals all over the world. “I have not checked in a while, but I think I may have over 75 pen pals whom I handwrite letters to, which I think is becoming a dying art.”
Lynch, who also loves crocheting, calligraphy, journalling and learning new things every day, had this advice to young authors: “Always dream big and never give up on your dreams, though it may seem impossible at times; putting God first, having faith, determination, hard work and believing in oneself are the keys to success.”
Lynch’s book is self-published and was completed during the Covid-19 lockdown. Lynch’s book is available at the Brooklyn and New York public libraries.
“It was self-published in December on Blurb in Canada 2020 and also on Amazon in August 2021. My book is available on Blurb, Amazon; Fineprint Bookstores at 32 Charlotte Street, Eastside Plaza and Selina’s Souvenir & Craft Shop, also at Eastside Plaza (Port of Spain),” she added.