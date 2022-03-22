A childhood dream fulfilled

Sometimes, ideas come from the strangest of places.

Author Hazel Lynch recently launched her children’s book titled Señor Fluffy: A Cat’s Tale. Lynch was at a function in Grand Army Library in Brooklyn, New York, USA, when an encounter with a fellow writer inspired her to write the story about a bougie French cat who is accustomed to butlers, housekeepers, being carried from place to place, travelling the world and eating the best of the best.