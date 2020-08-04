The trinidad+tobago film festival (ttff) yesterday announced its strategic decision to expand its online presence this year with online screenings of over 120 films that explore the Caribbean experience. The highly anticipated annual festival is set to return from September 9 to 15.
“We have embraced the challenges of Covid-19 and adapted our programme delivery to suit. We want our audiences to be able to watch brilliant films made in and about the Caribbean, and to feel safe doing so. Making the switch to a primarily online festival is a big change, but we hope our online programme will be well-received by our traditional audience and also bring new fans to the trinidad+tobago film festival,” said interim executive director of Filmco Mariel Brown.
Ttff is well-established as the premier film festival in the English-speaking Caribbean, and this year’s programme includes new shorts, features, narrative films, documentaries and experimental films, as well as panels and training opportunities.
This year, TTFF/20 has added a new prize category for student filmmakers to support emerging talent. The festival has also launched its masterclasses—intensive online workshops led by international industry professionals. In addition, introductory industry workshops and training will be offered online and in person.
The ttff celebrates films from and about the Caribbean and its diaspora, as well as from world cinema. It also seeks to facilitate the growth of Caribbean cinema. Now in its 15th year, the film festival has become a much-anticipated event and a mainstay of T&T’s cultural calendar.
Advance tickets for screenings will be available from August 26 at the following locations: MovieTowne, Port of Spain, for MovieTowne screenings only; ttff office, 22 Jerningham Avenue, Belmont, for opening-night tickets and tickets for online screenings; and online at ttfilmfestival.com for opening-night tickets and tickets for online screenings.
• For more information—event website: https://ttfilmfestival.com, e-mail: comms@ttfilmfestival.com, and telephone: 1-868-323-3228.