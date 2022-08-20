A decade of decadence

Christmas is coming early via Trinidad and Tobago Restaurant Week.
As the popular annual culinary festival plots its first full scale return since the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be lots of exciting concessions and giveaways for both restaurateurs and diners says event creator Shira Mohammed.
TTRW 2023, which comes off from September 23 to October 2, will “marry both in-house dining and curb-side service, Mohammed said.
“As we celebrate our tenth year, we have reduced the restaurants participation fee in an effort to help with their sudden hike in costs, so that they may maintain their prix fixe menus at an affordable price for diners to enjoy. We are celebrating by giving back.”
Many restaurants across the islands have had to permanently close their doors during the pandemic-forced restrictions, Mohammed lamented. The fall out also had a negative effect on TTRW as she was forced to stage virtual versions of the last two editions of the festival.
“We encouraged persons to create fun settings and enjoy a restaurant meal in the safety of their own home, on the flip side patrons were happy to take advantage of the reduced-price menus and looked forward to breaking the monotony of being cooped indoors,” she recalled their strategy.
The Bee Marketing head, however, says since the return to full function, several new restaurants have risen out of those pandemic’s ashes to inject much needed new life into the local industry. About 80 restaurants have already confirmed their interest in this year’s edition, she added.
“Some of our favourite restaurants have closed permanently and we will miss them dearly, however, we are happy to see the birth of new establishments as they open their doors to in-house dining for the first time ever in their existence. Restaurant owners are eager for TT Restaurant Week and the response so far has been accelerated, we anticipate around 80 restaurants will be onboard for this year’s celebrations.”
A labour of love
Getting the fire going under TTRW took a lot of work, research and convincing sceptical restaurateurs it was a concept worth their investment, Mohammed said.
While there were successful examples of restaurant week internationally, Mohammed and her team quickly learned that getting the recipe right for local consumption, required the crafting of a specially tailored menu for this market.
“That meant observing the mechanics, tweaking to suit our culture, meeting with restaurants to pitch the concept, tweaking, meeting with potential sponsors, tweaking the plan some more and going back to restaurants with a final proposal.
“Finally, after two long years, we managed to host our first TT Restaurant Week in September 2013. September was the month highlighted by restaurants as the slowest month of the year, we took up the challenge to change this by hosting a culinary festival, some say it was a crazy endeavour.”
Only 15 restaurants participated in the first staging of TTRW ten years ago. They were rewarded for their vision with full nightly bookings and even resorted to hosting second and third sittings to meet the overwhelming interest of the public.
By year three, in 2015, over 50 restaurants were participating in TTRW. That number soon incredibly doubled, as regional and international interest saw diners flying into T&T for the week-long festival.
“The event became a staple in the national calendar of events and diners were no longer just foodies. More and more the word spread and by year seven we had not only residents patronising the 80-plus participating restaurants, but also members of the diaspora. Trinbagonians living abroad are planning ahead and booking flights to be in their homeland to take advantage of the food craze,” she said.
Mohammed said the next target for TTRW is marketing the festival to the wider global market. The ambitious festival creator believes it has the very real potential to grow into an internationally rated culinary experience.
“Our next big step is to take TT Restaurant Week to the world. We plan to have celebrity chefs, YouTubers cover the event and broadcast it to million plus viewers.”