A different brew

A steaming whistling kettle has always been music to Ian Pantin’s ear.
The familiar sound usually signalled the end of a successful meeting for the famed artiste-manager, known to hold all his business engagements in coffee houses around the country.
For more than two decades, Pantin has ground out international deals for his famous clients. He was a major influence in the steamy rise of ragga soca during the ’90s when he struck fire under the careers of soca icons KMC (Ken Marlon Charles) and Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez), among others. And has notably staged some this country’s biggest concert events, including Redemption and Reggae on the Seas.
These days, however, Pantin insists he is solely interested in a totally different kind of brew: his newly opened JavaNation coffee shop at NIB Building, Queen’s Park East, Port of Spain. JavaNation offers first-to-market, nitrogen-infused-draught hot and cold coffee, as well as an array of shaken and blended bubble teas.
Pantin calls JavaNation a national brand that is a combination of his love for country and coffee shops.
“Every time I travel, no matter where I go in the world, I was always invited to a coffee shop, especially those independent coffee shops. When I came back to Trinidad, I closed the office I had and had all my meetings at coffee shops. Everybody in entertainment knows if you wanna have Ian Pantin, you want to have a meeting with him, I’d be at a coffee shop,” Pantin said when he greeted the Express at his coffee shop on Thursday.
One day while sitting in a coffee shop, he said the idea to open his own unique version hit him like a strong espresso, he said.
“A concept hit me. What about a coffee shop, but a little different, with things that are not here in Trinidad in abundance yet. Two things I came up with off the bat—nitrogen coffee and the bubble tea,” he recalled.
JavaNation’s bubble tea and coffee names are as interesting as the blends themselves. Among the bubble tea offerings are the provocative Lady Young—Oolong tea, red guava, watermelon, sugarcane syrup and tapioca—and London Fog—black tea, lavender, cane sugar syrup, milk and tapioca.
The standout name on the board however had to be the Savannah Grass—a nitro cold brew mixed with milk/Irish cream, mocha syrup, vanilla syrup and nutmeg.
Pantin said large sections of the local Asian and, in particular, Muslim community, already familiar with the concept of bubble teas, have been flocking to JavaNation. He says his goal is to introduce the idea to everyday Trinbagonians.
“The concept that I came up with is something that is nationalistic. You will see the colours of JavaNation are red, white and black and the logo has Trinidad and Tobago above the cup.
“It is a niche market right now. To say that grassroots people are aware, no, but we are grassroots and we are introducing it to the grassroots,” he explained.
Rolling the dice on coffee, tea
A coffee shop like JavaNation is no small investment. Espresso machines, grinders, a nitrogen machine, shakers and icemakers are not cheap. But Pantin maintains his belief in the potential for the business makes his a smart investment, even in the middle of a global pandemic.
“I have faith in the economy. What the Government did early by shutting the border down and controlling the spread of Covid was crucial. I decided to take that risk because when it does end, we will be well positioned for what happens after that, also, I had a lot of free time on my hands,” the light-hearted businessman said.
Pantin is no stranger to rolling the dice on business investment. During the ’80s, he imported and traded computers and modems way before they became a popular investment in this part of the world. He said he remains inspired by his mother, who at 89 years old continues to explore business opportunities, and his older brother, Luke.
“I got out of computers and got into music; there is no reason I can’t get out of music and get into something else,” Pantin said.
Asked if he could really “get out of music” after two decades of dedicating his life to promoting soca, he added: “I’m out of music in terms of management, but in terms of entertainment, I’m still around because I’m still part of some major events.”
Pantin laughed loudly when reminded of the recent launch of his singing career. The veteran artiste manager released the reggae track “Mental Redemption” and “Reggae Party”, which features Nelly Cotty.
“If you noticed, my singing is old school and it’s reggae, not soca. I decided I would not have my peers being overly critical of me by doing soca. So I got out of that and did something I love.
“Do I miss the music, no. I used to, but I found new purpose here. I am thinking of expanding, of where the next JavaNation would be. I love challenges, love, love challenges, this is my biggest yet,” he concluded.