A dog’s life

“De moment is fast approaching, maybe de end of de line/no time again for reproaching, this morning I saw de sign/an angel on a big white horse, was standing in front my gate/without any further discourse, I entered my final state/I can feel it in my bones, something I cannot defend/a bell tolling carry tones, telling me this is the end/this is it, this is it the final curtain/this is it, this is it the end is certain/this is it, this is it the closing chapter/this is it, this is it eternal rapture/I am going to meet my maker, it is right around the bend/finally I will get some closure/the longest rope has an end/so this is it, Crazy this is it.”
Winsford “Joker” Devine shared those final lyrics from his prolific pen with long-standing friend and co-composer, calypsonian Crazy (Edwin Ayoung), two days before his death last week Tuesday.
Crazy and Joker shared a close kinship. The two spoke daily about music, life and lately death. On Saturday, Crazy put melody to Joker’s final lyrics in a social media post that channelled the iconic composer’s emotional farewell to the world.
“Every morning he would call me at 4 a.m. More and more he started talking about death. He knew his end was near, but he said he was decomposing but still composing. That morning he gave me those words about his death. He said he saw an angel on a white horse at his gate,” Ayoung said during a phone interview with the Express yesterday morning.
“Joker died a sad man,” Ayoung continued, amid preparation to attend his friend’s funeral service, which was livestreamed yesterday afternoon from the Church of the Nativity in Diego Martin.
“Yuh never see him smiling? No! It’s because of what happened to him in the earlies. He didn’t trust any calypsonian,” he lamented.
Never got his due credit
Devine died last week Tuesday at the age of 77. He was reportedly diabetic and suffered from high blood pressure and previously had two strokes.
The Morne Diablo-born self-taught musician had composed over 500 calypsoes. Among his most notable works are the Mighty Sparrow’s (Dr Slinger Francisco) 1984 Road March winner “Doh Back Back”, as well as some of Sparrow’s other hits, “Marajhin”, “Saltfish” and “Philip My Dear”. Devine also wrote Baron’s (Timothy Watkins) “Feeling It”, “Somebody” and “Doh Rock It So”. He also penned King Austin’s classic “Progress” and Mighty Trini’s (Robert Elias) “Sailing” and “Curry Tabanca”. Devine also had a hand in soca star Machel Montano’s genesis, penning his first party hit, “Too Young to Soca”, and his calypsoes, “I Love My Country” and “Take me Back Africa”.
Ayoung said many “big name” calypsonians never gave Joker his due credit. It is fact they lament over in their collaboration, “A Dog’s Life”—one of over 100 songs the pair have worked on together. Their other joint hits include “Paul (Yuh Mudder Come)”, “In Time to Come” and “Cock Can’t Stand Up”.
“Many calypsonians did not give Joker his due. In those days the Copyright Organisation wasn’t organised, and so even though he wrote nearly 100 songs for an iconic, internationally acclaimed calypsonian (name here withheld), Devine’s name never appeared on the recordings,” Ayoung said.
“The whole story is told word for word in ‘A Dog’s Life’. About (name here withheld) and about the other calypsonian who slapped him in front his wife. In that song you hear him write about only three people (in music) he considered friends, me, Shawn Randoo and Jamil Asinia.
“Nobody wanted to sing that song because they didn’t want to anger (name here withheld) and his fans but I sing it cause yuh know I Crazy,” he chuckled.
Keeping his legacy alive
Ayoung said following his negative experience, Devine became very concerned about whose names appeared alongside his on any of his works. After suffering two strokes in 1998, Devine called and asked for them to start a formal writing and composing relationship, Ayoung added.
“He couldn’t hold the guitar and he called me and asked me to compose his melody. That’s how it started. I used to do the finished product so if somebody wanted to buy a song from him, they had to come to me,” Ayoung said.
Ayoung became emotional when addressing claims from other well-known calypsonians that he exploited Devine for personal gain.
“The other day I saw an interview by a veteran calypsonain saying I crying for myself because he (Devine) used to write all my songs. But he (the accusing calypsonian) didn’t know our relationship. We did everything together and we used to go 50-50 by COTT (Copyright Organisation of T&T). So people who saying things like ‘Crazy was a puppet’, they wrong. Is Devine who personally ask me to write with him,” Ayoung maintained.
Ayoung said he and Devine had composed a song on the murder of George Floyd, an African American man who died under the knee of a police officer in Minneapolis last year. The song, he said, was to be sung by the late Singing Sandra (Des Vignes-Millington).
“Singing Sandra was supposed to sing the song, and she came and died. He wanted Karene Asche to do it after that. He love Karene Asche, but she has her composer. I have a next singer from my group I training to sing it, her name is Akeisha (Crystal Defour),” he said.
Ayoung said while it would be nice to see calypsonians come out and pay homage to Devine and acknowledge his compositions, he isn’t holding his breath.
Devine was awarded the Hummingbird Medal Silver (for Music and the Arts) in 1988. In 2016, he was awarded the title of Honorary Distinguished Fellow, the Arts, by the University of Trinidad and Tobago; and an honorary Doctor of Letters from The University of the West Indies, St Augustine, in 2017.
“Watch meh, yuh know how de ting does go when an icon die. We play their music for a day and we rate dem up then forget dem. Look at Shadow. Look at Sandra. But I will keep him (Devine) alive. I have to keep him alive,” he concluded.
Crazy — “A Dog’s Life”
Written by Winsford “Joker” Devine
Verse 1
He said, calypso is something I love but calypso don’t love me
Got the gift from the lord above of lyrical mastery
I was born of poor parentage in a place called Morne Diablo
A tiny Trinidad village that not many people know
But from birth I was bad lucky, whoever I choose to trust
They have never been good to me, man to man is so unjust
For seventeen years I wrote for a calypso king
Word for word and note for note, so he could dance and sing
He gave me no credit, put dem all on his name
Gave me nothing for it, neither fortune nor fame
That is why for the calypso, now in this world of strife
Today wherever I go, seems to be a dog’s life
Chorus
A dog’s life
A dog’s life
A doggie’s life
Verse 2
Calypso treat some people nice, to dem came fame and fortune
But doh care how I sacrifice is like I sucking salt prune
I wrote for kings, I wrote for queens, even wrote for who cyah sing
Wrote for juniors and in-betweens, yet today I have nothing
I once wrote for a wealthy man I don’t want to call his name
I made him a calypsonian, but for a loan he made me shame
I stood up in front a store four days on Charlotte Street
Was in front a kitchen door to get some money to eat
In and out calypso tent, to get money for song
For years dais how it went, the trip it was hard and long
One night I receive a slap in front an artiste’s wife
A calypsonian hit meh bap, so mine is a dog’s life
Chorus
Verse 3
Doh millions came out from my pen, all I got were pennies
Because of unscrupulous men, I am now on my bended knees
Stress and strife has taken its toll on my once-healthy body
Now while they can still rock and roll I face only misery
Counting my friends I still have some, but much too few to mention
Now still trying to overcome and achieve some redemption
Who pull down their pants on stage and ask de public to kiss
Then came to me in a rage, for a song to fix this
Next season the tent was full, with those who came to hear
One of the most beautiful, chutney tune everywhere
But this same calypsonian cut me up like a knife
Call it his composition, so it is a dog life
Chorus
Verse 4
Life was not mean to be this way, it is for all to enjoy
Love and happiness come what may, man, woman, girl and boy
Not everybody treat me so, some people was nice to me
And so much respect they would show for my ability
To these good few I must say thanks, I appreciate that
So may the Lord increase your ranks and keep your pockets fat
Edwin Ayoung bless his soul, Jamil Asinia too
These people brighten my world and that man Shawn Randoo
Were it not for these people, life would not be worthwhile
They bring joy to my table and give me a cause to smile
In this doggie doggie artform, where fighting down in rife
And selfishness is de norm, mine would be a dog’s life
Chorus