A doting dad

Tricia Lee Kelshall is one of this nation’s most versatile singers, recording and performing from soca, reggae and pop to rock, jazz and classical. She has been a full-time entertainer for the greater part of her life, while being a devoted, hands-on mother and dutiful wife.
To have Kelshall as a friend is to have a sincere, caring person who will stand by you whatever storms may come. Kelshall credits the woman she is to her parents, including her dear old dad, Rear Admiral Richard Kelshall, a retired military man for whom discipline, loyalty, follow—through and respect are key to life and living.
“Growing up with a father in the military seemed so natural to me, my brother and my sister. We all have a military mindset... anything we ever attempted was done with precision and discipline and strategy, making it hard to function in haphazard environments where respect, a sense duty and initiative are absent.
“My father along with my mother inspired all three of us to be patriots and demonstrated that to be of service to one’s country is a noble choice. He has devoted his life to protect his beloved Trinidad and Tobago, never seeking personal gain. Dad together with my mother taught us hard and fast principles,” Kelshall said during a chat late Thursday night.
Kelshall said her father is a beautiful soul who would make sacrifices for his wife and children, just to see them smile. She said he is a man of absolute integrity who continuously reminded her and her siblings to always walk the straight and narrow path in their lives.
“My father is a beautiful human being, and unshakable in his absolute commitment to walk on the straight path...having been taught by his own father, ‘keep your nose clean my boy.’ He is my world, my rock, my soulmate. I remember that he once sold his relatively new car to be able to take us to Disney World. He wanted to give us the gift of magic and it lit our imaginations on fire forever,” Kelshall said.
The former lead singer with the band Second Imij said her childhood was not regular in the least. There was always some kind of military activity at their home and her father always engaged the family in outdoor pursuits that taught them various skills and built endurance.
“The Cub Scout troops would come to our home in Chaguaramas on the base and do their training there. We would also hike in the hills around the house, rappel down those same hills on ropes. My father engaged us in all sorts of other fun activities. It was the best fun..
“When the 1990 coup happened, I was on my very first band tour in Canada. I went from always being protected and sheltered to absolutely no contact with my father and family for days as he was heavily involved with national security at the time. I was homesick, scared and desperate to know that my family was okay. It was a harrowing time. I just needed to hear his voice and my mother’s voice so I could breathe again,” Kelshall said.
Unconditional love
Kelshall said she grew up knowing she, her sister and brother were expected to behave in a certain way so as to uphold her father’s standing as an officer in the military. She said as a family they did that, “lovingly in support of this gentle and kind man.”
Kelshall said her father was always loyal to her mother, showering her with unconditional love.
“I grew up understanding what unconditional love looks like. What support really means. It not just for the good times it’s about standing strong through the hardest of times. My father has never let me down, always saving the day when needed and his love and protection of his family and country never wavers.
“I love him. We have had so few disagreements over the years but my respect and admiration for all that he is and has achieved always remained and remains intact. He is a giant among men.
When Kelshall decided she was going to pursue a career in music, she got the support she needed from her family including her father. This may come as a surprise to many that may expect a military man to have problems with that, but Kelshall knew that her father would be supportive and his only admonition would be, do it well.
“My father has always been my biggest fan, he is enchanted by music and so it was an easy sell. My first Christmas album was done for him. I know my chosen career has brought him joy over the years along with a lot of good times and fun. My parents have even been on a couple of my tours with me. He has always made sure I was absolutely protected as I ventured out into the musical industry.
The perfect one
When Kelshall dated, she looked for the qualities her father possesses in those that came calling. Eventually a man of such ilk did show up, Ralph Bynoe, Kelshall’s husband and father of her daughter, Chloe.
“The qualities my father possesses are qualities I searched for, for a long time, finally discovering possibly the most perfect human I’ve ever met, my husband Ralph. He loves me wholeheartedly and is deeply protective of me and our daughter Chloe. He loves me the way my parents designed and desired me to be loved.
“Ralph is the most patient and kind human being in the world. During our separation because if the Covid-19 border issues (Kelshall is in Trinidad and her husband is in the US) he spends about three or four hours on the phone daily with Chloe working through homework. He’s a wonderful father and husband,”
Kelshall says her father is ever the doting grandfather to all his grandchildren. He adores them all.
“My precious daddy adores my Chloe and is very proud of her. There is greater pride in him than when he is teaching her to sail the boat or even when he is just listening to her speak eloquently about the topics she is most passionate about. He has been a great grandfather to her.
“To the wonderful men in my life, my father, my husband, as well as my brother, I say Happy Father’s Day. I love you all. And the same goes for all daddies out there,” ended Kelshall.