A grand ole time

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Department of Creative and Festival Arts (DCFA), brought a sense of home at its annual Carnival event, The Old Yard, when its Gordon Street facility was transformed into a Gayelle with architectural style reminiscent of long ago.
The Old Yard gave visitors an interactive and dynamic journey into Trinidad and Tobago’s cultural history including a Carnival masquerade of gorillas, moko jumbies, fancy Indians, blue devils and dame Lorraines.
Student-led traditional Carnival characters were the highlight with their portrayals of bats,minstrels and burrokeets. Performances featured Theatre (dame Lorraine Ball, blue devil), Music (rhythm section) and dance degree (dance performances) students and alum (jab jabs, pierrot grenade) prominently. This year showcased a midnight robber band as the special act.