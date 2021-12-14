A great Caribbean icon

Dr William (Bill) E RiviEre began his university studies in the early ’60s at the Faculty of Social Sciences, The University of the West Indies (The UWI), Mona, Jamaica.
He went on to become a distinguished academic revered by his colleagues and those whom he taught. He also had a gift in communicating with ordinary people. This was evident in his early activism in the Black Power movement in Trinidad where he was invited to give talks on street corners as part of a programme for sensitising ordinary folks to our West Indian history.
At Mona, he also distinguished himself as a batsman on the university’s first-division team, and was one of those whom Sir Frank Worrell (the then West Indies captain, UWI sports administrator and warden of Irvine Hall of Residence) would have urged to get his degree and still continue to play sports as part of a dual responsibility to give leadership to the West Indian people. This was a time when the top brass in Jamaican sports was seeking recruits at the university.
From 1969 to 1972, he was a popular lecturer in West Indian history and Caribbean economic problems at The UWI, St Augustine. By that time, Prof Gordon Rohlehr, in the English department, had already caused significant stirrings in lectures on the validity of the calypso as an art form and as a social indicator.
Dr Riviere complemented Prof Rohlehr’s work in history by expounding on the value of Fred Mitchell’s (calypsonian-composer) calypso entitled “Workers Lament”. This song showed that in spite of political independence, capitalism still holds the worker in thrall.
Dr Riviere was not the first Caribbean lecturer to be expelled from The UWI. In 1967, the late Dr Walter Rodney of Guyana had his lectures cut short at The UWI, Mona, and he was deemed persona non grata, unwelcome in Jamaica.
Dr Riviere, writing to students in October 1973 in The UWI St Augustine Student Insight Magazine advised:
“Students of arts and social sciences would have been urged to seriously scrutinise those premises from which imperialist analyses of colonial economy, society and politics derive, seek to correct them and approach the discipline from the standpoint of relevance to the task of constructing a new Caribbean. This might well have surfaced the need for theories of economics, sociology and politics based on concrete observation of the Caribbean experience, in place of those composed on the armchairs of foreign universities on the basis of speculation and racist feelings.
“The student in natural sciences, agriculture and engineering would be encouraged to sever, once and for all, allegiance with a kind of reactionary academia that fails to take cognisance of the needs of the times and instead channel their professionalism into ways and means of resolving the relationship between the demands of a new Caribbean and the disposition of our natural resources in potential and reality.
“Upon the mind of the medical student would be impressed the fact of the essential connection between physical and psychological disease, on the one hand, and on the other, malnutrition and frustration that are inescapable consequences of imperial domination. All this, in an effort to illustrate the notion of the undesirability of the detached medical practitioner in our situation. And the student of law would be driven not merely to relate to law as written but to examine its rationale in colonial times and its raison d’être in revolutionary times.”
After effective expulsion in October 1972 (the Trinidad and Tobago government refused to renew his work permit from October 1972 to 1975), Dr Riviere became a lecturer in history at City University in New York, and he was also engaged in on-the-ground activism in his homeland, Dominica.
He was able to communicate in Creole and French-speaking communities across the region and further afield, reflecting the importance of language skills in the Caribbean.
As a revolutionary thinker, he saw a revolution as a process of three phases: (i) the acquisition of power then, (ii) consolidation of power to be followed by (iii) the creation of a new and just society. It is against this background that he undertook a scientific analysis of Dominican society and assessed the different groups that could contribute to psychological, economic and social change in Dominica.
He later returned to academia at Mona and was on the staff at the Consortium School of Graduate Studies, and in the late 1990s, he retooled and qualified in law before returning to Dominica to practise law.
He was part of the Movement for New Dominica, the Legal Socialist Workers, and the Dominica Liberation Movement.
In 2012, he gave up on the normal political hustings to focus on his legal practice.
His parting advice in one of the local papers was for politicians to practice honesty.
His advice included recommending that politicians be in constant contact with the people at all times for the further development of the country.
To quote him, “You have to understand world trends, you have to understand the development process, so when you put all of this together in your discussion with the people, you formulate a plan. It is that plan that you have to try to put into effect to raise living standards; I don’t see why that is so problematic in a little country like Dominica.”
Dr Bill Riviere was a productive and prolific writer, researcher and activist, in short, a quintessential Caribbean progressive icon who remained consistent with his ideals throughout the years. His love and commitment for our region and for his homeland of Dominica shine through his work. He has left a strong legacy which includes his extensive writings on historical and political developments in the wider Caribbean, including the diaspora. These include: Roots of Crisis (1987), State Systems in the Eastern Caribbean (1990).
His more recently published books on law capture the social, political and legal agendas of his early radical years. Four volumes comprise this series on Dominica law: Our Constitution: Democracy or One-Man Rule? (2017); Handbook of Dominica Law (2017); Rights and Freedoms: Cases in the Law and History of Dominica (2018); and A Constitutional History of Dominica (2018).
He has also penned several scholarly articles, including “Labour Shortage in the British West Indies”, 1838-1850; “Programmatic Guidelines for Rural Development in Dominica”; “Reminiscences Concerning Mass Work Among Farmers in Dominica”, 1976-1983;” The LeBlanc Era: Electoral Politics in Dominica”, 1951- 1975; and “Contemporary Class Structure in Dominica”.
Condolences
Our region has lost an exemplar, a most effective communicator, an honest, humble teacher and leader who was always willing to share his gifts through his prolific writings and community activism. He was never daunted by setbacks, but turned these into advances for which we in the region and the diaspora will always be grateful. We honour his service to our region in seeking to build a new and just Caribbean, and also his work in his homeland of Dominica. We mourn his passing and we extend sincere condolences to his wife, Ginny, and his family and to all his close associates and friends.
On behalf of fellow students and academic colleagues of UWI, fraternal Caribbean activists and a grateful people.
—Prepared by: Rawle Aimey,
Kasala Kamara, Godfrey J Martin, PhD, Jude Alibey, Eden Charles,
Ludlow Jones, Alston
and Prof Winston Suite.