A HERO’S homeocming

Filmmaker Frances-Anne Solomon received a hero’s welcome when she finally returned home with her critically acclaimed film, HERO, on Thursday evening, at MovieTowne, Invaders Bay, Port of Spain.
The red-carpet gala, originally planned for May 2020, was put on hold due to global Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. On Thursday several music, art, theatre and film industry exponents and insiders helped Solomon make up for lost time.
Theatre actresses Penelope Spencer and Cecilia Salazar, as well as musician sisters Marge and Nehilet Blackman was spotted among the cue of familiar faces that patiently lined the MovieTowne pathways in their Sunday best all in a bid to walk the specially laid entrance and be photographed by media. Inside they were plied with champagne and vodka and mingled freely as techno music thumped in the background. The spectacle drew the curious eyes of casually dressed movie goers and shoppers.
Inspired by the extraordinary life and times of T&T-born diplomat Ulric Cross HERO, which stars musician Nicholai Salcedo, opened the prestigious Pan African Film and Arts Festival in Hollywood, California, USA, in 2020.
First screened in T&T during the 2018 trinidad + tobago film festival (ttff) Solomon has travelled the globe with the film including a 40-city tour of the United Kingdom, as well as showings in South Africa, the United States and the prestigious TIFF Bell Lighthouse in Canada.
“We had to switch gears immediately and build on the momentum that existed, everyone wanted the film. I felt so pleased to see the reaction of people from all walks of life around the world,” Solomon said of the global reaction to her film.
As cinemas were forced closed around the world during the past two years, HERO was picked up by several major online platforms including Amazon Prime, Showtime on Demand and Cineplex.com. The film also went on to the Cannes Film Market in Cannes, France.
An epic tale
HERO details Cross’ story as a young man leaving Trinidad to seek fortune in the UK. Cross emerges from World War II as the Royal Air Force’s (RAF) most decorated West Indian. His life, however, take a dramatically different course when he answers the call of the Independence movement sweeping Africa in the 1950s and 60s. Solomon said the new edit of her epic and revelatory will be fresh to even those who may have seen the 2018 ttff version.
Executive producer Lisa Wickham credited the success of HERO, a tale of love and loss, rejection and redemption, on its wide appeal to those committed to social change, the academic, the adventurer —all virtues Cross embodied.
Shot in Canada, Ghana, the UK and T&T, the film marries archival footage with shot drama to ensure the historical accuracy and authenticity of Cross’ story. American Peter Williams (Stargate SG1), Britons Joseph Marcel (Geoffery from Fresh Prince of Bel Air) and Jimmy Akinbola (who coincidentally plays Geoffery in the Fresh Prince reboot) and Ghanaians John Dumelo, Adjetey Anang and Price David Oseia are all among the film’s impressive cast.
“This film celebrates resilience and is so appropriate for this time. Fans have been waiting, calling and messaging, ‘When is HERO returning’. There is no better time than now,” Wickham said.
HERO was produced by Caribbeantales Media Group and Imagine Media International Limited with support from Telefilm Canada. Republic Bank Limited is the title sponsor of the film which is currently screening at MT Port of Spain at 1.30 and 7 p.m. and San Fernando at 1.30 p.m. daily.