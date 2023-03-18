A Jazz Purist’s Oasis

That’s the purist approach by the organisers of next weekend’s much anticipated Jazz Artists on the Greens (JAOTG) concert that makes the event such a standout on the local calendar, says festival director Rolf Doyle, director of the family-of-jazz-run Production One Limited, who says his team stands dedicated to preserving and showcasing the tremendous talent of the Caribbean region.
“After three years of silence away from the fans, we welcome our loyal patrons, jazz lovers and aficionados and all new discoverers back to jazz,” Doyle told the Kictharee Thursday.
Acclaimed Barbadian saxophonist Elan Trotman leads a star-studded cast for the 18th edition of the popular showcase, carded for next Saturday, at The Greens (WASA Grounds), Farm Rad, St Joseph. The cast includes, local pan legend Len “Boogsie” Sharpe and New York-born pan maestro Andy Narell; guitarists Dean Wiliams and Clifford Charles; Johanna D Piano Girl (Johanna Chuckaree); US-based Trinidadian jazz vocalist Charmaine Forde, Tobagonian gospel singer Ju-nè (Ju-nè Thomas) and Caribbean Steelpan Connextion Ensemble.
Why Jazz matters?
Started in 2003, JAOTG has aimed to demystify the genre by making jazz accessible. Cuban pianist, Janysett McPherson, the J9 Quartet featuring Jeanine Ruiz, St Lucian icon, Ronald “Boo” Hinkson, Adan Hagley, Clive Zanda, Tony Paul, Leon Foster Thomas, Vaughnette Bigford, EFX The Band (the Emile Fortune Xperiment), and others, are among the regional and local stars to have graced the JAOTG stage.
“We’ve always said we wanted to bring real jazz to the people in a relaxed setting where they can begin to understand and enjoy the music,” Doyle said.
In recent years jazz festivals have taken on great significance on the musical landscape, featuring a growing number of university music graduates and attracting large crowds at various events across both islands.
This growing interest in both pure jazz events and its hybrid pop-fuelled style concerts has led to increased debates among local academics over the importance of the genre.
NY-based jazz guitarist and educator Brent Vaartstra, on his website learnjazzstandards.com, answers the question of “why jazz matters” by describing the technical genre “as a musical force that teaches us to listen”.
Vaartstra presents in a jazz setting, everyone gets a chance to take a solo and everyone gets the opportunity to play something, regardless of their experience or role in the band. A jazz band is therefore akin to a miniature democratic society of sorts. It’s a collection of individuals coming together to create something as a unit.
“A jazz experience can teach us that everyone’s voice is equal. Everyone deserves a chance to share their opinion and it has equal value to that of someone else’s. Social class, race, religion or gender should not dictate the worth of one’s voice, and no one should be suppressed. This is the social essence of jazz music,” Vaartstra says.
Trotman’s tip top ascent
All eyes will be on Trotman on Saturday as the local jazz faithful look for in-person audio and visual evidence of his meteoric rise to the top billing within the genre.
Trotman first turned the heads of the global jazz community when his “Love & Sax” landed on Billboard charts just over a decade ago. The 44-year-old Bajan sax man has gone on to become one of jazz’s most thrilling and emotive performers and continues to stand out and push boundaries as a composer, performer, teacher and recording artiste.
Inspired by the American greats Grover Washington Jr., Kirk Whalum and Najee Trotman, a New England Urban and Barbados Music Award winners, displays his own fresh ideas and distinctive tone, blending Caribbean rhythms with honed horn textures.
The Berklee College Of Music, Boston-graduate cum Associate Professor, is also the founder of the Never Lose Your Drive Foundation – a Non-Profit which directly funds the Headstart Music Program. Headstart Music provides FREE weekly instrument instruction to students ages 7-11 on saxophone, trumpet, flute, clarinet and percussion.
“Everybody is talking about seeing Trotman on Saturday and about what he will bring to the JAOTG stage. I know we will be in for a treat,” Doyle added.
Two pan maestros
Heavy attention will also be on Narell and Boogsie to see what the two pan greats bring to the jazz showcase.
The American-born Canada-based Narell, well known for his hybrid pan jazz fusions, should be up to his old tricks on Saturday. While Boogsie will bring a twist to the showcase with his jazzed up calypso and soca double-seconds play.
“We know very well what dem fellas could bring, especially to jazz. They are two genuine maestros that excite audiences everywhere they go. Not only are the fans excited to see them but so are the musicians that will get to play alongside them on Saturday.
“And that’s what the JAOTG experience is all about, bringing all the elements together on stage,” Doyle concluded.
The excitement and expectations for JAOTG 2023 is palpable.