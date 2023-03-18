A Jazz Purist’s Oasis

Irvo Otieno had realised his passion: making hip-hop. He could write a song in less than five minutes. And he was streaming his music under the moniker “Young Vo”, while working toward starting his own record label.

“He had found his thing - you know that feeling when you find your thing?” his mother Caroline Ouko told reporters Thursday. “He would go in his room and shut the door. And he had it - he was brilliant and creative and bright.”