A lesson from Desmond Tutu

In a brief, two-minute interaction in 2004, Desmond Tutu imparted a titbit of advice that serves me well to this day.
The late, lauded former South African archbishop was at the time greeting guests at the President’s House in Port of Spain. The Arch, as Tutu was fondly called by his countrymen, came to Trinidad and Tobago, along with former South African president the late Nelson Mandela, to successfully lobby for their nation’s bid to host the 2010 World Cup.
President Mandela was unfortunately unable to attend that meet and greet hosted by then-T&T president the late George Maxwell Richards. Mandela’s private jet arrived in T&T later that evening, following a delay in take-off after a planned stop in Brazil.
Everyone wanted a moment with Desmond Tutu that night. The smiling clergyman, standing at the side of Richards, took time to greet every guest at the event. As I inched closer to the great man, I nudged the photographer in attendance with me to get a photo of the moment.
However, when I got face to face with the archbishop, I turned to see the said photographer lost in conversation with other guests. As I frantically tried to “quietly” get his attention, much to the amusement of both Tutu and Richards, the photographer suddenly realised what was happening and quickly turned to snap the photo you see here.
Following that moment, Tutu gently took my hands and said through a wide smile: “Be patient. Everything will come.”
That moment and those words returned to my mind following news of his passing on Sunday morning.
Tutu, 90, reportedly died peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Centre in Cape Town, South Africa. The Arch had been hospitalised several times since 2015 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997.
The Archbishop Desmond Tutu Trust said in a release on Sunday that he was determined to “turn his own misfortune into a teaching opportunity”.
“He wanted the world to know that he had prostate cancer and the sooner it is detected, the better the chance of managing it,” the trust said, following his passing.
Freedom and equality by
non-violent means
Tutu worked tirelessly to bring an end to decades of oppressive apartheid rule in South Africa. He was adamant it could be achieved through non-violent means. Apartheid ended in the African southern tip 1994.
Tutu preached against racial inequity not only in South Africa but the world over from his pulpit as the first black Bishop of Johannesburg. Later as the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, he often lent his voice to anti-racism public demonstrations and peaceful protests.
Tutu shared a special relationship with Mandela. The pair were committed to building an equal South Africa. In 1990, Mandela spent his first night of freedom, after 27 years in prison, at Tutu’s residence in Cape Town.
When Mandela took office as the country’s first black president in 1994, he appointed Tutu as chairman of South Africa Truth and Reconciliation Commission, tasking the archbishop with uncovering the abuses of apartheid. Tutu subsequently dubbed the new all-inclusive, multiracial South Africa society a “rainbow nation”.
As head of the truth commission, Tutu and his panel listened to harrowing testimony about torture, killings and other atrocities during apartheid. At some hearings, Tutu wept openly.
“Without forgiveness, there is no future,” he said at the time.
The commission’s 1998 report lay most of the blame on the forces of apartheid, but also found the African National Congress (ANC) guilty of human rights violations. The ANC sued to block the document’s release, earning a rebuke from Tutu.
“I didn’t struggle in order to remove one set of those who thought they were tin gods to replace them with others who are tempted to think they are,” Tutu said.
Both Tutu (1984) and Mandela (1993) were presented with the Nobel Peace Prize for their tireless human rights advocacy.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called Tutu’s passing “another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.”
“From the pavements of resistance in South Africa to the pulpits of the world’s great cathedrals and places of worship, and the prestigious setting of the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, the Arch distinguished himself as a non-sectarian, inclusive champion of universal human rights,” Ramaphosa said.
Embracing all colours
of the rainbow
Desmond Mpilo Tutu was born on October 7, 1931, in Klerksdorp, west of Johannesburg, and became a teacher before entering St Peter’s Theological College in Rosetenville in 1958. He was ordained in 1961 and six years later became chaplain at the University of Fort Hare.
Tutu then moved to the tiny southern African kingdom of Lesotho and later to Britain, returning home in 1975. He became bishop of Lesotho, chairman of the South African Council of Churches and, in 1985, the first black Anglican bishop of Johannesburg. In 1986, Tutu was named the first black archbishop of Cape Town. He ordained women priests and promoted gay priests.
Tutu also campaigned internationally for LGBTQ rights and same-sex marriage.
“I would not worship a God who is homophobic,” he said in 2013, launching a campaign for LGBTQ rights in Cape Town. “I would refuse to go to a homophobic heaven. No, I would say, ‘Sorry, I would much rather go to the other place.’”
A seven-day mourning period is planned in Cape Town before Tutu’s burial, including a two-day lying in state, an ecumenical service and an Anglican requiem mass at the St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town. The southern city’s landmark Table Mountain will be lit up in purple, the colour of the robes Tutu wore as archbishop.
On a personal note, I am humbled and immensely grateful to have crossed paths with such an amazing human being. Archbishop Tutu, your lesson on patience is one I will continue to apply to everyday life, as well as share with my son and others. Thank you.