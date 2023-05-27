A life devoted to kathak

WE all have many sides to our personality; Priya Persad is no different.
On the one hand she is an external auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and is pursuing her ACCA qualification. She is also a capable sitar and tabla musician, vocalist, and a devoted student of the ancient Indian classical dance form known as kathak. Her artistic abilities were on full display recently at “A Night of Shastriya Sangeet”, just one of the many events being hosted by the National Council of Indian Culture to celebrate Indian Heritage Month. Persad, who has dedicated her life to kathak, enthralled audiences with her performance of a pure classical piece complete with complex footwork and geometric spins that are so rapid that they belong to the “blink and you might miss it” category.
The 25-year-old classical dancer and her brother were raised by traditional Indian parents who made it their business to get them involved in as many aspects of Indian culture from as early as possible.
Persad was only four when she was introduced to Indian classical dance. While her brother did music classes under the tutelage of accomplished musician Rana Mohip, Persad’s attention was fixed on the adjoining room where classical kathak dancer and dance tutor Susan Mohip taught other young girls.
She recalls going to the back of the class and mimicking every dance step her little body could muster. Persad’s kathak journey began in that very same room until she moved on to other dance instructors including Sangeeta Jagdeo and Dr Satnarine Balkaransingh. As she progressed, it wasn’t enough for her to simply know how to dance kathak, she wanted to speak the language of kathak—in other words she wanted to learn to play the instruments that accompanied the dance form.
“Not only was Dr Balkaransingh versed in kathak, as his students he got us involved in music and instrumentals. I thought to myself that if I wanted to go far in kathak, I needed to understand the vocals behind it, which are very prominent in kathak dance,” she says.
Persad was taught the keyboard and harmonium and learned the basics of singing and proper timing before moving on to more advanced instruments such as the sitar and tabla.
Because she is by nature a fast learner, it was easy for her to pick up kathak. Adding musician to her list of talents has been an advantage, she does not have to wait for anyone to set the rhythm—she can do so herself.
Persad is fortunate to have found a dance form like kathak that aligns so perfectly with her personality; she loves mathematics and as it turns out, maths is woven in kathak; technical calculations and complex rhythmic patterns are all part and parcel of Indian classical dance.
Apart from being entertaining, kathak is one way in which Persad keeps her physical and mental health in check.
“It’s not easy out there, studying and work can get really stressful, so I look forward to dancing. It either gives me the energy to go again or helps me to relax,” she says. “When I listen to kathak dance music when I’m studying I feel at peace, it helps with concentration and keeps me calm.”
Persad has received several accolades over the years, she won the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Cooperation Classical Dance Competition in 2021 and last year she took home first place at the Divali Nagar Dance Contest.
Next month, Persad will participate in the New York Kathak Festival, she will be the only person from T&T and the region to take the stage alongside renowned kathak dancers from around the world. To do what she loves on an international platform is an opportunity of a lifetime and Persad is determined to grab on to it with both hands.
After having achieved as much as she has at such a young age, Persad is very protective of the kathak dance form. It makes her sad to know that many young people are veering away from Indian classical dance; added to that, there are dance schools that offer a watered-down version of it which is void of all the technical aspects that make Kathak and other classical dance forms unique. In the future, Persad hopes to open her own dance school where she can give to others the type of mentorship that she herself received.
“I want to encourage young ones to look into Indian classical dance. Don’t forget the culture our ancestors brought with them,” she says.