THE medical term “lymphoedema” may not be part of our everyday vocabulary but it is more common than we think. Chances are you know of someone with this medical condition.

Lymphedema is the disruption in the flow of lymph fluid, resulting in an accumulation of fluid in the tissue and leading to chronic inflammation, soft tissue changes and swelling, which impacts one’s function and quality of life, says registered nurse and physiotherapist Shannon John who specialises in lymphoedema and wound treatment.