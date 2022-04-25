Throughout her lifetime, Sr Marie Thérèse Rétout has received many accolades for her outstanding service to the nation. Among these are the receipt of the highest national distinction in France, the Medal “Chevalier in the Order of the Legion d’Honneur” presented to her by the then-French ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Charley Causeret on March 22, 2007. On March 7, Sr Rétout received the Public Service Medal of Merit Gold for the year 2020 from Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago. The published author has also received numerous plaques of appreciation from the Archdiocese of Port of Spain, Editor-in-Chief of the Catholic News, Parish of St Theresa, Barataria, and grateful friends.
Sr Marie Thérèse received an additional honour recently when the Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox visited the centenarian at the Holy Name Convent to honour her, as part of the ministry’s National Centenarian Programme and to bestow early birthday greetings to Sr Marie Thérèse, who celebrated her 100th birthday on April 23.
“It is not every day someone turns one hundred, so the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, through the Division of Ageing, has decided we will celebrate all persons 100 years and over,” said Minister Cox, before joining in singing and celebrating Sr Marie Thérèse.
Learning of Sr Marie Thérèse’ 70 years in Trinidad and Tobago, 20 years of service in the area of education at the St Dominic’s Children’s Home in Belmont, Port of Spain, and 17 years of caring for the poor in Barataria and environs, Minister Cox thanked her for her outstanding work towards the poor and vulnerable in Trinidad and Tobago.
Minister Cox presented Sr Rétout with her Certificate of Honour and Achievement, a food hamper and a personalised birthday cake from the Kiss Baking Company.
Sr Marie Thérèse told the minister that she feels honoured to attain the milestone age of 100. “I thank God for creating me and for helping me to live according to His will. I am full of gratitude and loving care. I feel happy and honoured to live to make it to 100 years,” she added. The French native, who arrived in Trinidad from Paris on February 9, 1952 at the age of 30, also noted that though it was not an easy life, it has been one of sacrificial love.
Sr Marie Thérèse also told the minister that, initially, she did not move to Trinidad. “I did not want to come to Trinidad but they say God is a Trini and that must be true. I saw the beautiful soul of the people. I love Trinidad. I love Tobago,” said Sr Marie Thérèse.
The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services was pleased to honour the latest centenarian and encourage family and loved ones, Members of Parliament, local government representatives, friends, and neighbours to salute the nation’s centenarians by registering for the programme. Persons may visit the ministry’s website at www.social.gov.tt and complete the online form or print a downloadable form for completion. Completed forms may be dropped off at the nearest Social Welfare Office or e-mailed to the Division of Ageing at opic@social.gov.tt. For more information, persons may contact the Division of Ageing at 623-2608; Ext 2001 to 2009 or 800-OPIC (6742).