A life of service

Since the death of Joslynne Carr-Sealey last Friday, the performing arts industry has continued to pay tribute to the iconic opera singer and musicologist.
Carr-Sealey died last Friday at the All Saints Gordon Home for Senior Citizens, Port of Spain. She was 88.
As a devout Anglican, it was Carr-Sealey’s wish, earlier this year, to be cared for by the All Saints Gordon Home.
In a telephone interview with the Express, Carr-Sealey’s only child, Alicia Sealey, who lives in Canada, said her mother was not ailing prior to her passing. The results of an autopsy are expected to be released today.
Sealey said her mother’s service in the performing arts was selfless. “Prior to her passing, she was well taken care of. She used to live in her own condo in Belmont alone, and she realised that living alone as she got older was not a smart thing to do, so she wanted to spend one last Christmas in her own condo before moving into an assisted-living facility.
“She was living at All Saints Gordon Home from mid-January to when she passed. The staff at Gordon Home took excellent care of her. She was happy. We had a long conversation two days before she passed about plans for when I visit her in September. We had a wonderful chat; she was in good spirits and cracking jokes, so we had the usual banter,” Sealey said.
A good send-off
The funeral service for Carr-Sealey wil be held today at the All Saints Anglican Church. There will also be a livestream via YouTube.
Sealey said her mother served well. “She might not be rich in money but she was rich in goodwill. She had written a book about her father, Andrew Carr, and she titled it He Served His Fellow Man. I think that is what Joslynne did well in her career and as a teacher, as well as in her involvement in Trinidad and Tobago’s culture through mas, steelpan, calypso and operatic society, when it was vibrant in the late ’70s and throughout the ’80s. Mummy and I returned to Trinidad in 1976, and that’s when she started her career as a music teache.”
Sealey said her mother was not afraid of death. “What I remember most about her is that she was a selfless person, and if she saw that you were in need, she would ask what you needed rather than waiting for you to tell her what you wanted, which is a rare quality these days.
“I know she is in heaven because she was very religious, and I am not as sad and broken down as most people would think because I know my mother is with the person that she loved just a little bit more than me. She is with God, she is happy, and she understands death and is not afraid of it. I am going to do everything I can to give her a good send-off, and I thank everybody for their well wishes and condolences,” Sealey said.
In lieu of flowers, financial donations can be made either to the All Saints Church, the All Saints Gordon Home or the Bishop Anstey’s breakfast programme.
Since Carr-Sealey’s passing, her past students and many in the performing arts have paid tribute to her for her contribution to the arts.
Via telephone with the Express, Carr-Sealey’s past student and mentee Chantal Esdelle described her as one of Trinidad’s treasures. “She was my teacher at high school, my vocal coach, and one of my mentors. Before I met her, I heard her and saw her at Queen’s Hall making music. She demonstrated what it was to be a musician who pursued excellence in art, who transmitted this ethic to her students and who carried it out in all that she did.
“When she graduated with honours from McGill, she came home to direct us students, both private and those of us she taught as a music teacher at her alma mater, Bishop Anstey, to success in music festivals, opera productions and vocal exams,” Esdelle said.
Ties to Trinidad All Stars
Esdelle said Carr-Sealey’s legacy is intact. “She performed in lead roles with the Trinidad Operatic Society and with Trinidad All Stars in their Classical Jewels series. She served as a Panorama and Best Village adjudicator. She was also one of the powerhouses behind the administration of the Trinidad and Tobago Music Festival for 25 years.
“Mrs Sealey also found time to write. She knew our story to be important and has documented her family history, which is closely tied to Belmont, in her book, He Served His Fellow Man, about the life and work of her father, Andrew Thomas Carr.
Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra released a statement which said: “Today we celebrate the life of Joslynne Carr-Sealey. While you may know her as an adjudicator and commentator for Panorama, her ties to the Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra are far deeper and older than that.
“Hers was one of the earliest voices to blend opera and the steel orchestra. In addition to gracing the stage for Classical Jewels, she also toured the United Kingdom and Canada with the orchestra, wowing audiences wherever she went.
“Recorded for posterity, her voice can be heard on Catelli Trinidad All Stars: Classical Jewels III and on her own release, Famous Arias.
“We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and the very many people she touched as a performer, teacher, and adjudicator at the Music Festival and at Carnival.
“We remain proud of the music that we created with her and are grateful for her gifts. Walk well, Joslynne; we will see you among the stars.”
Also via a Facebook post, vocalist Glenda Collens described Carr-Sealey as a brilliant musician. “Joslynne Carr-Sealey was one of my first vocal coaches as a young soprano; we also sang together in the Trinidad Opera Company. Because of the influence of women like Joslynne in my musical infancy, I chose a career in music. Her poise, grace, beauty, discipline, and adherence to musical excellence, along with her exceptional musical abilities, were all inspirational to me.
“She did world tours with the Catelli All Stars singing operatic arias, commented on and adjudicated Panorama, managed the Music Festival for 20 odd years, was a music teacher, vocal coach, and overall brilliant musician.
“A couple weeks ago, we talked about her illustrious life in music and maybe doing a workshop with me. Thank you for everything, Joslynne,” Collens said.
Actor Michael Cherrie also paid tribute to Carr-Sealey via Facebook. “Legendary singer and music teacher of our country, choir leader, vocal coach, Music Festival and Panorama adjudicator. Make new and wonderful vibrations in that new realm with the Creator,” Cherrie said.