A life well lived

Samuel Dyer’s deep connection with gospel music started atop a hill in Four Roads, Diego Martin.
The Dyer household was a warm cocoon of family values, love and creativity. Samuel and his older sister soca artiste Esther Dyer both emerged, as key musical talents, leaving lasting impacts on their respective genres.
“Day in day out we were surrounded by church and music. My grandmother used to have Sunday School which all the grandkids and neighbourhood kids would attend. It was always God and music. Sam had a deep interest in science and how stuff worked, he wanted to be a scientist, but music stole his heart,” a smiling Esther Dyer recalled during an emotional exchange with the Kitcharee on Friday.
Samuel sadly passed away on Sunday morning. The Bethel World Outreach Minister suffered a fatal brain bleed and died at the Port of Spain General Hospital (POSGH). He was 39.
“Seven months ago, we found a tumour on his frontal lobe. We couldn’t get the surgery done at the hospital because of Covid, so we tried to raise the money to do it privately. During that time, he changed his diet dramatically and when he did another MRI the tumour disappeared. He did a third one and no tumour. So the doctors were confused,” Esther, who is based in the US, revealed.
Samuel was set to travel on Friday to New Jersey, USA, for further tests, but couldn’t board the plane because he wasn’t fully vaccinated for the required period, Esther continued. On Saturday, the gospel singer woke up vomiting and with a bad headache and was rushed to POSGH. At 2 a.m. on Sunday, Esther received a call on Facebook from a nurse who knew her from when they attended Sunday school as children. She was told the family should “come because her brother didn’t look good”.
“I was on the floor begging God for mercy. Then when my sister-in-law, my dad and my big brother (Eustace) got there they prayed for him. He was in so much pain he just looked out of it. They gave him meds to shrink the swelling, but it was too late. I knew he was going,” Esther said.
He wasn’t ready to die
While many well-wishers have expressed condolences to the family saying Samuel lived a full life, Esther says her brother was not ready to die.
“I know people keep saying his purpose was fulfilled, but Sam wasn’t ready to die. He didn’t want to die,” Esther maintains.
Esther said it’s now up to her and his widow Juliet to ensure his children Jonathon, Nathan and Joy are well cared for and want for nothing.
“Sam’s kids are now his wife and my kids, and I have to make sure they are ok, you know. Sam was everything to me, like it didn’t matter what he asked of me or how expensive something was or how crazy the idea was, I would do it cause I loved him unconditionally and I believe that making him happy and making his life easier was my role as a sister. If I could trade places with him right now I would,” Esther said.
Samuel Dyer wore many hats: writer, producer, vocal arranger, vocal coach, worship leader, minister and psalmist. Together with his band Shamar Worship, known for their original and cover work, they became a regular fixture on the local and regional gospel circuit. Last March Dyer released the Keith Israel-produced gospel soca single “My God & Defender”.
Dyer shared stage with both Caribbean and international gospel stars including: American greats Cece Winans, Shirley Caesar and Yolanda Adams, US-born contemporaries Deitrick Haddon and Tye Tribbett, Jamaican Carlene Davis and locals Nicole Ballosingh, Sherwin Gardner and Positive (Joel Murray).
“He wore many hats but his favourite hat was the role of a husband and father to three extremely bright minds. My brother was simply the best in my eyes. I feel like my brother was a musical genius and needed to be heard by the world and not just Trinidad. I feel like he could have stood shoulder to shoulder with any of the gospel greats out there and while people thought my voice was amazing I would always say wait till you hear my brother,” Esther said.
The good child
Beyond his musical talents and deep sense of family Samuel was a genuine and honest man, Esther said.
“Sam was always the good child. He didn’t lie or cheat or do much of anything bad. In fact as a kid when we did something wrong and mom said Sammy tell mommy the truth and sure as day he would tell the truth,” she laughed.
The last two years of the covid-19 pandemic brought Samuel even closer to his family, Esther continued.
“This past two years he did everything with his wife and kids, from quarantine concerts, fire Friday’s (snack night), movie night, music lessons, graphic design lessons and animation classes...you name it they did it,” she said.
Although she is based abroad Samuel ensured she was always a part of family time, Esther added.
“My fav was soup Tuesdays because they would come to my parents’ house and hang out all day into night. My mom would cook soup because the kids requested it every time. Sam made sure I was included in everything, he called every day and made sure I was fully updated on my babies (his kids). I felt how much he loved me the way the children love me and I will make sure they never forget his love,” she said.
Esther said the last time she spoke to Sam they discussed his decision to move to the United States to build a better life for his family.
“He had just gotten his work permit and he said to me Esther, Nathan (his eldest) needed so much more from school and although he’s doing so much he needs more. We spoke about him not being able to fly to New Jersey on Friday and him rebooking for the following week. We spoke about building a house for his family in the meantime because finalising a move would take time and planning and laughed about silly memes. We laughed about everything to be honest. We spoke about me coming home all the things we would do with the kids. We had no idea that would be the last time,” she lamented.
Esther said her brother should be remembered “as a man of God with a heart of gold”. She says she plans to finish his final album project The Son.
“I want Sam to be remembered as a man of God; a humble man with a heart of gold. A man with amazing and powerful vocals that knew how to make you cry by worshipping God. A devoted and loving husband and father, a brother and son. He was one of a kind, a true gem...gone too soon,” she concluded.
Tributes to Samuel Dyer
Gospel DJ Mickey Mohammed:
One of the things I truly appreciate about Samuel Dyer is that even though he is recognised as this huge worshipper locally and was highly respected here and abroad by some big names in the industry, he was a very down to earth person. Samuel and I would often joke about various things and he was also known fondly as a meme king.
Psalmist Mekaiel (Anthony Gonzales):
Samuel and I shared six years of friendship and I consider it an honour and a privilege to have first served as his marketing assistant, coordinator and talent manager. Samuel’s voice and sound was and is so distinct and unique that the moment you heard him sing anything or heard an opening piece of instrumentation from his band, you knew! You knew that it was about to be serious business. He was, most importantly, a truly caring and loving person when it came to those he ministered to and ministered alongside. What a powerhouse of a music minister he was!