A lifetime rocking with Jimmy Buffett

A cool Laventille breeze carrying a familiar pan melody stopped American rock legend Jimmy Buffett midsentence one memorable 90s evening in Port of Spain.
Pannist Robert “Robbie” Greenidge, 73, can’t recall the exact year, but counts the moment amongst his favourites in 40 years of playing in Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band.
The music they were hearing, while driving up into the Laventille hills, was Buffet’s own “King of Somewhere Hot” coming from Greenidge’s home band Desperadoes, the veteran steelband arranger related, during a WhatsApp call with the Kitcharee from his United States base on Friday.
“The breeze make the music blow off the hill. He said, ‘wait I know that melody’, he was so impressed. When we got there he was in awe to see the size of that band that was playing his song,” Greenidge recalled.
Buffett, 76, died last Friday of Merkel cell cancer. The beloved singer, songwriter, musician, author and businessman last appeared live on stage in Rhode Island in early July.
“We are all in a sad moment now. Our leader is gone. We will all transition in the future and who knows maybe be with him again, but for now the show continues,” Greenidge added.
Greenidge first met Buffett at the Record Plant recording studios in Los Angeles, USA in 1983. At the time the then 33-year-old Laventille-born pannist had migrated to LA where he worked as a studio musician recording with big bands like the legendary British foursome The Beatles and American disco/funk icons Earth Wind & Fire. He also played pan on Quincy Jones’ productions.
“I was asked to play pan on one of his CDs ‘One Particular Harbor’. After recording he asked me if I wanted to go on the road with him. He made me an offer and I said that sound good. We had a great time that season,” Greenidge remembered.
Buffett’s willingness to include pan in his studio sessions and live stage shows took the instrument to countless new audiences during the 80s and 90s, Greenidge said.
“I believe it was a good thing for pan. It made pan more known to the world and he deserves a lot of credit. The pan was very instrumental in what he did. He took the instrument to another height as far as I’m concerned, by having it in his band. Not too many rock and country bands had pan. We reached audiences I never thought pan would reach, and I was happy to be a vehicle. I felt honoured,” he said.
A down to earth star
Buffett never flaunted his celebrity and always displayed great humility, especially with his bandmates, which also included the late American-Trinidadian percussionist Ralph McDonald, Greenidge said.
Greenidge performed sold-out shows with Buffett in every US State, Canada, France, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, among other places.
“Every time we got together it was a pleasant time to work together. He was very genuine, he was caring for the guys and girls in the band, and he showed us such a great time that we became a family on the road. From the first year to now we have that family relationship,” Greenidge insists.
Buffett’s curiosity about the national instrument brought him to these shores twice during the 90s, Greenidge revealed. After more than a decade of allowing his star pannist time off, every January and February, to come to Trinidad and play and later arrange for Despers, he finally took up Greenidge’s invitation to “come see Panorama for yourself”.
Greenidge most notably composed and arranged Despers Panorama winners “Musical Volcano” (1991) and “Fire Coming Down” (1994) sung by SuperBlue (Austin Lyons). In 1985 he composed Beverly Griffith’s winning arrangement for the band which was sung by the late Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts) “Pan Night and Day” which tied with the late Jit Samaroo’s Renegades interpretation of the same song for top spot.
“He was very familiar with pan and Panorama. He knew I was going to play and arrange for bands, so he come down to see what was going on with the pan. He was very impressed. He flew down in his private plane and send his big boat to dock in Chaguaramas so he could stay on it. Man, he had everything on that boat,” Greenidge laughed.
Around that time Greenidge and McDonald co-wrote “King of Somewhere Hot” and “That’s What Living Is To Me” with Buffett. Greenidge recalled the rock star being so enamoured with hearing his music played by Despers that he invited the orchestra up to Florida to perform with him at two shows.
“He say, ‘let’s organise a tour for the band’ and left it to me to see to travel arrangements. We brought a 50-piece band up and they played in Miami and his hometown Key West. He was so very impressed,” Greenidge recalled.
Buffett’s insistence on treating everyone around him as his equal is a life lesson Greenidge says he admires and tries to emulate every day.
“He was a star, a big star but he never showed us that, I’m over here and you guys over there, kind of thing. Even at home with our families he ensured everything was in place. The band used to travel with him, anywhere he goes we go with him. If he in his private jet, we there with him. First class treatment and trust me when I say you can’t get better than that,” he said with a mischievous laugh.
Greenidge vowed the Coral Reefer Band will continue to play the music of Jimmy Buffett for as long as they are able.
“Would he want the show to go? Absolutely! He would say, rock on!” Greenidge concluded emphatically.