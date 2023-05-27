A Living Chutney Legend

Karishma Dhowtal’s life is rooted in Indian music, ever since she was a child.

Whether it’s singing melodious bhajans or classical Indian songs, the two genres have won Dhowtal both accolades and fans.

The 28-year-old comes from a musical family. Her maternal grandfather, Jameer Hosein, was a known and loved classical singer. When Dhowtal was seven, she was sent for vocal training with Ustad Aftab Ahmed Khan at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Cooperation (MGICC) for several years. She later trained with gurus Ruby Malik and Rasika Ekbote.