A Living Chutney Legend

“I lost meh eye, dey call me icon. I lost meh legs, dey call me legend. What dey go call me now?”
East Indian chutney stalwart Budram Holass followed that rhetorical question with a loud booming laugh that echoed through his Chatham home last Tuesday.
Propped up against his world-travelled dholak atop a hospital bed in his living room, Holass cut a jovial, engaging figure, generously sharing snippets of his rich life.
It was hard to believe the “Thar Gori Jamuna Hilore” singer suffered a serious health scare just days earlier that required him to be hospitalised to drain fluid from his lungs. A 1992 car accident had long cost him his left eye. Diabetes stole his legs. Still, Holass projected the gigantic aura of a man with every reason to live.
“I feeling much better. Water was collecting in my lungs and the heart was swollen, they say ah had a blood clot in the heart. I went to the hospital and they give me medication, and I back to normal,” Holass told the Kitcharee.
Lips curling into a mischievous smile, he continued, his head tilted: “When I say back to normal,I mean you still getting lil’ cough and thing, but I get back the full power of my voice.”
He was eager to prove it.
Eyes shutm Holass belted out the notes to a bhajan in perfect pitch and key. It provided a haunting backing soundtrack to wondering eyes. A nearby mantle buckled under the weight of a few of the accolades he has amassed during his near six-decade career. Next to it, was a shrine covered with pictures and ornaments of Hindu Gods. Among the photos , the capture of a smiling 25-year-old Holass caught the eye. Looking at the frail 68-year-old Holass on the bed, it was hard to believe they were the same person.
As if sensing the disconnect, Holass offered an explanation.
“Aaye bhi akela, jaaye bhi akela—Into this world we have come alone and we will leave alone,” he said with a wry smile, quoting the lyrics from another of his popular songs.
“These things have to happen in life, God don’t want to become a liar,” he continued pointing at his amputated thighs.
Remarkably, the former oilfield worker’s eternally optimism, empowered him to pour a glass of wisdom half full.
“If you born under a bad planet and you have to go through these things, yuh have to go through it. Those who didn’t born under a bad planet, they lucky, they get away. But, some who born under a bad planet they get in accident and lost they life. All we have to do is pray to God every day and thank God for being here, because life is short and we doh know how long we have here,” Holass added.
Long live the King
If chutney music is a kingdom, surely Budram Holass wears its crown. Holass has recorded over 250 chutney songs and written 100s more. In 1998, he sang for the late British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, in London, England. That year, he sang at the famous Royal Albert Hall, in London. Holass has also taken his chutney hybrid to his ancestral homeland.
“I perform all parts of India, north, west, east and south. The songs we did are our songs from Trinidad, not songs from India; they wanted to hear that. Although we listened to songs from India, we know we can’t sing better than them singers (there). So we have to do we own ting,” he recalled, eyes drifting off in delight with the memory.
Holass’s musical style is influenced by a diverse list of singers, while staying true to its East Indian foundation.
“I listen to Bob Marley, Elvis Presley, Barbara Streisand, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, all of them.”
“Whether it is reggae, dub, rock and roll, whatever and learn. And they listen to me too. A lot of them want to know how this chutney thing come up like a craze and how Trinidad generate this thing, all of a sudden and this ting making hits all over the world.”
Holass firmly believes that chutney music can have a significant impact on international pop culture, and that it is up the elders of the genre to continue educating young singers.
“I see a nine-year-old girl Katelin (Sultan) won the (Chutney) Queen (at the 2023 Chutney Soca Monarch). I feel good because the thing in good hands.
“When we die, they will take over.”
Asked about the much criticised association of rum culture and chutney soca, Holass burst into laughter.
“Well, that’s the trend.”
“Everybody feel it’s simple as you sing a rum song and it gets pick, but there are few songs that make sense.
Beating Yankaran
Holass counts beating the late Anand Yankaran in a singing competition in 1990 among his greatest achievements. Yankaran was at the time considered unbeatable he said. An event promoter even offered $50,000 to anyone who could out-sing the fallen legend, in a newspaper article.
Holass said he called the newspaper’s office to query the article and boldly declared to the person on the other end of the call “that fella (Yakaran) cannot sing,let him go and come again.”
Next thing he knew, a competition was organised—Anand Yankaran vs Budram Holass.
“When I tell you people,” Holass said of audience that came out for the clash.
“That man came out to sing and said ‘when I finish with you, you going back Chatham quiet’.”
“I say mister let me tell you something, when I finish with you here tonight, you have to go somewhere else to live, yuh can’t stay in Trinidad.”
“When the results came out, I beat him by 40 points,” Holass said, his whole body coming alive with the dopamine hit of the memory.
Asked to consider his legacy, Holass says above all he wants to be remembered as “a good man”.
“If you close your eyes now, then it means you complete what yuh had to complete from the beginning. If they say five more years to go, then you have a little more to contribute, it wouldn’t be as vast as when you were younger, but you’re still contributing.
We are all human, but know if you do good things, good things will follow you. And just like you discard bad grains of rice before you cook it, so too you should discard your bad ways,” he concluded before offering a warm loving embrace.