A ‘Lyons’ heart

Ready to roar.
That’s the growl from the Lyons den as the countdown begins towards Carnival 2K23.
Terri Lyons will finally be called upon to defend her National Calypso Monarch crown, a title she has held since Carnival 2020, on Dimanche Gras night (February 19, 2023).
While the Covid-19 pandemic extended her seat atop the calypso throne, with postponements of the competition during the health ban on public gatherings in 2021 and at last year’s “Taste of Carnival” limited edition of the festival, she says she is looking forward to the challenge.
“I’m not nervous. I’m not totally well prepared, but I have the song and I’m in the learning stages right now,” a coy Lyons told the Kitcharee during a WhatsApp exchange on Friday morning.
The Chaguanas-born singer/actress, however, stopped short of revealing the title and topic choice of her self-penned defender.
“I wrote it, but if is one thing I doh ever be nervous and I doh ever be totally well prepared (for competition). On the night, it might look to people like ‘she prepared since 2021’,” she smirked.
“But is just comfort ting. Once I comfortable and in my zone it will go well. But, yeah, it’s in the finishing stages and getting there so 2023, God spare life, I am here, still alive, kicking I will defend that title,” she added.
By royal decree
Lyons recently marked another milestone in her music career by staging her own solo concert. The “Obeah” singer put on “I Am Lyons” on November 20 at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando. She called it one of her dreams coming through and thanked her designer Deron Attzs of Deron Attzs Design Label (dadl) for pushing her to put the concert together.
“He’s (Attzs) been behind me saying ‘Terri you need to do a concert’. I’m my biggest doubter so I was really, really hesitant at first. I was waiting for that extravagant hit to then do a concert, but Deron always behind me saying do it this year, yuh know how much people love you,” she chuckled.
The overwhelming response from her fanbase and the artistes she has collaborated with over the years made for an emotional night for Lyons.
“In preparing for it, I saw the love,” she said, her voice cracking. Lyons is one of the few acts to match her calypso success in the mainstream soca arena churning out the hits “I am Lion” (2016), “Throw Back Ting” with Kees Dieffenthaller (2019) and “Fling Bam Bam” (2022).
She has already released four soca tracks for Carnival 2023 “Work Me Out”, “Bad and Yuh Dread”, “Vibe” and “At Last”. Lyons also revealed she has a power soca up her sleeves to drop in the new year.
“I’ve straddled both worlds for years. It’s only recently when I won the Calypso Monarch in 2020 people realise I do both soca and calypso, but I been doing it for years. Is just nobody wasn’t taking meh on dem times, I wasn’t no big artiste in de soca nor calypso world. I was paying my dues in both at the same time. I doh have to tell yuh how hard that was,” she recalled.
Standing on daddy’s good name
Paying soca dues is a whole lot easier when your last name is Lyons. She admitted to always being able to call on her father, soca icon SuperBlue (Austin Lyons) for assistance, even in his physical absence, throughout her career.
“My dad was in my concert. So the connection my dad and I have is extremely great. My dad wasn’t there, like that in my life, yuh know like father taking care of a daughter taking dem for the weekend, he wasn’t like that totally in my life.
“There were times I would travel with him, he would take me on tour and stuff, but after that sometimes a year will pass and I eh see him. But if is one thing now, being older, my dad is doing his best to keep all connection.
“He worked very hard for his name and he gave me a name I can use. So right now my dad and I relationship is great,” she beamed.
Lyons says her younger brother, Austin Lyons Jr is showing signs of being the next superstar fruit of the Lyons family tree. Her older sister is three-time Road March winner and former international soca monarch Power and Groovy winner Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez.
“Austin Jr is here from New York and I enjoy my brother a lot. He is more on the dancehall side but we are going to the studio right now, as we speak, to record a song together. I believe once I am capable, ah mean I haven’t reach een the door as yet, but seeing I am capable to some sort I am going to lend a hand to my siblings,” she said.
Lyons hinted she didn’t have that loving embrace from family members during a long toil to break through on the music scene. Following her own instincts and being true to herself was the approach that finally got her seen and heard, she shared.
“I was in the position where I wanted somebody to give me that chance, and even though I doh consider myself in de door I could see through de crack and I am pulling my sibling with me.
“Everybody knows I been knocking on the door for a long time. I just did me, at my pace, my own ideas, my own look. Before, people used to be around me and saying ‘look at what this one doing this is the sound that going now, this is the look that going now’, but after a while yuh realise this not working, I can’t be anybody else but me.
“One of the significant moments for me was cutting my hair. I took out the relaxer and a lady saw me and say ‘you not going on with your hair like that, not for stage.’ I was like nah I have to go and show people this afro could look good. I doh have to relax my hair or put on a wig for it to look good. I mean I still do wear wigs, but the point is doh doubt meh!” she concluded.
Given her track record it’s hard to see how anyone ever could!