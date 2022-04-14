A Mad Man’s ‘saving grace’

Mad Man, (Ooron Le Blanc), quotes from the good book in his new release “Sing for Jesus” singing that “every knee shall bow and every tongue will tell” about the goodness of God.
While the message may seem a bit off brand for an act made Internet-famous with his viral hits “(If I was to) Married”, “She want a Big Baigan”, “Break Like ah Egg” and other song titles we can’t share on these pages, Le Blanc insists it’s one he felt compelled to share.
“Call it my saving grace. I’m not perfect and I haven’t stuck to only gospel after releasing it. What I will say is that it’s one of my proudest moments,” an earnest Le Blanc said during a virtual exchange Tuesday.
Le Blanc, who writes and produces most of his musical works, says he has always felt the presence of God throughout his life. While his shocking brand of musical comedy is meant to tickle, he reveals there is pain behind his eccentric smiles.
“As a youth man growing up from humble beginnings nothing was handed to me. I had to work hard and experienced many failures throughout my journey. Gaining and losing many ‘friends’ during my success has taught me valuable life lessons. Sometimes we ignore our elders, but it’s true when they say not all skin teeth is a smile,” he said with a pained expression.
The lyrics and melody of “Sing for Jesus” came to the Arima-born singer at his lowest moments of self-doubt and uncertainty, he added.
“The pain experienced for the first years as I grew from DJ to performer and now producer pushed me to turn to God. I never really had a relationship with the Master before, but I was forced to realise that He was my only friend. Looking around all who I thought would’ve had my back during my darkest time disappeared. I had to put it into a song. That’s how the song was born,” he revealed.
No offence meant
In the second verse of his gospel soca Le Blanc calls for “Rastaman, Muslims and Hindus to sing for Jesus”. He clarified is intention is not to insult or denounce any of those religious beliefs, but instead to unite men of faith.
“I don’t see it as offensive because Jesus is seen as Lord in some faiths and prophets in others such as the Muslim faith. The Bible says that all knees shall bow and all tongues shall confess that Jesus Christ is Lord. There was a video circulating of a Hindu man on top of what seems to be an oil rig. When the rig started to shake he called out in fear and to Jesus. No offence to other religions but I believe that everyone can accept and know that he walked our earth,” Le Blanc said.
Through his successes Le Blanc says he hopes to inspire the next generation of creatives to rise above their own personal life challenges.
“Through my jokes, comedic songs, gospel and calypso I’m advocating for better from the youths of our nation. Pick up a hobby, make a dollar. I came from nothing and still climbing the ladder of success. You could do it too,” he said.
With T&T dealing with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the resulting economic fallout and rising crime rates Le Black says it’s a time for more prayer.
“I make jokes about serious topics, but the world we living in needs change and we need to pray. I’m not perfect, I haven’t been going to church and I’m not close to being a good Christian, but when I asked the Master for help and forgiveness it came with no hesitation,” Le Blanc concluded.
Trinidad Mad Man’s “Sing for Jesus” lyrics
Intro:
Trinidad Mad Man
Iz a change man
Allyuh feel is only slackness I could sing ent?
Well ah wha allyuh help meh sing this one
Pre-Chorus:
It’s all about Jesus, Jesus
At the mention of your name
Every knee shall bow and tongue will tell about
Jesus, Jesus
You’re my king and you’re my saviour
You’re my lord
Chorus:
I’m so glad Jesus lifted me
I’m so glad my Jesus lifted me
I’m so glad Jesus lifted me
I can feel him in the morning
I can feel him in the evening
I can feel him all over me
Verse 1:
So, thank God for his cleansing blood
Thank God for his cleansing blood
Thank God for his cleansing blood
That wash me white as snow
Hallelujah
Bridge:
Ah want meh Jesus
Holy Jesus
Bring meh Jesus
Thank you, Jesus,
Jesus, Jesus
You’re my king and you’re my saviour
You’re my lord
Verse 2:
Tell Rastaman, sing for Jesus
Tell de Muslim, sing for Jesus
Tell de Hindus, sing for Jesus
Tell de Baptist, sing for Jesus
Tell Iwer George, sing for Jesus
Tell Swanny too, sing for Jesus
Tell Dexter Daps, sing for Jesus
Tell Kartel to sing for Jesus
Tell Busta Rhymes, sing for Jesus
Tell Shenseea, sing for Jesus
Pre-Chorus
Chorus
Verse 3:
Afghanistan, sing for Jesus
Get Haiti to sing for Jesus
America, sing for Jesus
Tell Canada, sing for Jesus
Jamaica yuh need sing for Jesus
Trinbagonians, sing for Jesus
St. Vincent, sing for Jesus
South Africa, sing for Jesus