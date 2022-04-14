A Mad Man’s ‘saving grace’

Ooron Le Blanc

TURNING TO GOD: Ooron Le Blanc

Mad Man, (Ooron Le Blanc), quotes from the good book in his new release “Sing for Jesus” singing that “every knee shall bow and every tongue will tell” about the goodness of God.

While the message may seem a bit off brand for an act made Internet-famous with his viral hits “(If I was to) Married”, “She want a Big Baigan”, “Break Like ah Egg” and other song titles we can’t share on these pages, Le Blanc insists it’s one he felt compelled to share.

“Call it my saving grace. I’m not perfect and I haven’t stuck to only gospel after releasing it. What I will say is that it’s one of my proudest moments,” an earnest Le Blanc said during a virtual exchange Tuesday.

Le Blanc, who writes and produces most of his musical works, says he has always felt the presence of God throughout his life. While his shocking brand of musical comedy is meant to tickle, he reveals there is pain behind his eccentric smiles.

“As a youth man growing up from humble beginnings nothing was handed to me. I had to work hard and experienced many failures throughout my journey. Gaining and losing many ‘friends’ during my success has taught me valuable life lessons. Sometimes we ignore our elders, but it’s true when they say not all skin teeth is a smile,” he said with a pained expression.

The lyrics and melody of “Sing for Jesus” came to the Arima-born singer at his lowest moments of self-doubt and uncertainty, he added.

“The pain experienced for the first years as I grew from DJ to performer and now producer pushed me to turn to God. I never really had a relationship with the Master before, but I was forced to realise that He was my only friend. Looking around all who I thought would’ve had my back during my darkest time disappeared. I had to put it into a song. That’s how the song was born,” he revealed.

No offence meant

In the second verse of his gospel soca Le Blanc calls for “Rastaman, Muslims and Hindus to sing for Jesus”. He clarified is intention is not to insult or denounce any of those religious beliefs, but instead to unite men of faith.

“I don’t see it as offensive because Jesus is seen as Lord in some faiths and prophets in others such as the Muslim faith. The Bible says that all knees shall bow and all tongues shall confess that Jesus Christ is Lord. There was a video circulating of a Hindu man on top of what seems to be an oil rig. When the rig started to shake he called out in fear and to Jesus. No offence to other religions but I believe that everyone can accept and know that he walked our earth,” Le Blanc said.

Through his successes Le Blanc says he hopes to inspire the next generation of creatives to rise above their own personal life challenges.

“Through my jokes, comedic songs, gospel and calypso I’m advocating for better from the youths of our nation. Pick up a hobby, make a dollar. I came from nothing and still climbing the ladder of success. You could do it too,” he said.

With T&T dealing with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the resulting economic fallout and rising crime rates Le Black says it’s a time for more prayer.

“I make jokes about serious topics, but the world we living in needs change and we need to pray. I’m not perfect, I haven’t been going to church and I’m not close to being a good Christian, but when I asked the Master for help and forgiveness it came with no hesitation,” Le Blanc concluded.

Trinidad Mad Man’s “Sing for Jesus” lyrics

Intro:

Trinidad Mad Man

Iz a change man

Allyuh feel is only slackness I could sing ent?

Well ah wha allyuh help meh sing this one

Pre-Chorus:

It’s all about Jesus, Jesus

At the mention of your name

Every knee shall bow and tongue will tell about

Jesus, Jesus

You’re my king and you’re my saviour

You’re my lord

Chorus:

I’m so glad Jesus lifted me

I’m so glad my Jesus lifted me

I’m so glad Jesus lifted me

I can feel him in the morning

I can feel him in the evening

I can feel him all over me

Verse 1:

So, thank God for his cleansing blood

Thank God for his cleansing blood

Thank God for his cleansing blood

That wash me white as snow

Hallelujah

Bridge:

Ah want meh Jesus

Holy Jesus

Bring meh Jesus

Thank you, Jesus,

Jesus, Jesus

You’re my king and you’re my saviour

You’re my lord

Verse 2:

Tell Rastaman, sing for Jesus

Tell de Muslim, sing for Jesus

Tell de Hindus, sing for Jesus

Tell de Baptist, sing for Jesus

Tell Iwer George, sing for Jesus

Tell Swanny too, sing for Jesus

Tell Dexter Daps, sing for Jesus

Tell Kartel to sing for Jesus

Tell Busta Rhymes, sing for Jesus

Tell Shenseea, sing for Jesus

Pre-Chorus

Chorus

Verse 3:

Afghanistan, sing for Jesus

Get Haiti to sing for Jesus

America, sing for Jesus

Tell Canada, sing for Jesus

Jamaica yuh need sing for Jesus

Trinbagonians, sing for Jesus

St. Vincent, sing for Jesus

South Africa, sing for Jesus

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A Mad Man’s ‘saving grace’

A Mad Man’s ‘saving grace’

Mad Man, (Ooron Le Blanc), quotes from the good book in his new release “Sing for Jesus” singing that “every knee shall bow and every tongue will tell” about the goodness of God.

While the message may seem a bit off brand for an act made Internet-famous with his viral hits “(If I was to) Married”, “She want a Big Baigan”, “Break Like ah Egg” and other song titles we can’t share on these pages, Le Blanc insists it’s one he felt compelled to share.

Charting a new literary course

Charting a new literary course

Nicholas Laughlin is the new festival and programme director for the NGC Bocas Lit Fest.

The writer and former editor of Caribbean Beat and The Caribbean Review of Books has been involved in the literary festival for over ten years and is now tasked with the overall creative and intellectual direction of the festival and our other projects.

Autism and sensory processing disorder

Autism and sensory processing disorder

PICTURE this scenario: you go to the mall — or any other public space, and observe a child throwing a temper tantrum, in the few seconds it takes you to process the scene you assume the child is spoiled and that the parents can’t control him/her. Case closed? Not so fast, there may be some hidden elements that could change your perspective from one of apathy to empathy.

King of Soca biography 40th year in music

King of Soca biography 40th year in music

As “the ultimate insider”, Lady Montano reveals the making of soca music’s foremost ambassador in her debut book set for release in June 2022.

The forthcoming publication of the aptly titled King of Soca biography is at once the latest in a list of firsts for soca’s top brass, Machel Montano, on his 40th anniversary in the music industry, and the jewel in the crown of achievements for its author, businesswoman and king maker, Elizabeth “Lady” Montano.