A Mad Man’s ‘saving grace’

Mad Man, (Ooron Le Blanc), quotes from the good book in his new release “Sing for Jesus” singing that “every knee shall bow and every tongue will tell” about the goodness of God.

While the message may seem a bit off brand for an act made Internet-famous with his viral hits “(If I was to) Married”, “She want a Big Baigan”, “Break Like ah Egg” and other song titles we can’t share on these pages, Le Blanc insists it’s one he felt compelled to share.