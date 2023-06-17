A man’s most sacred duty

Be fathers to your children regardless of the consequences.
That’s the impassioned Father’s Day message to men across T&T from sexologist Dr Giriraj Ramnanan.
Ramnanan, a father of two and grandfather of two, believes fatherhood is the most sacred of a man’s duties and stopped short of pleading with men in T&T to take their role’s in their children’s lives more seriously.
“Don’t be sperm donors, be a father to your child regardless of the consequences. We need to take care of our children and show them the love, power and strength that come with being a father,” Dr Raj, as he is fondly called, told the Kitcharee on Friday.
The popular sex guru added singer to his growing portfolio when he released his first ever vocal recording, a cover of the late Indian singer Mukesh Mathur’s “Ram Kare Aisa”, last Monday. The chutney, which translates to Asking The Lord, calls for men to take the burden off of their women.
“A mother can’t be a father,” Dr Raj continued definitively.
“They sometimes are forced to adopt the father role and I am not discounting that, but you as a man cannot leave your responsibility up to a woman. Be the type of man our children can look up to and help develop better citizens in our nation,” he continued.
Dr Raj credits his own father Peter Ramnanan for his healthy outlook on fatherhood. Peter, 87, who has been married to Raj’s mother Chandrautie for 63 years, supported his controversial career choice from the onset.
“My father and the late pundit Hardath Maharaj of Cumuto gave me a strong religious grounding, strong spiritual values. He held the family together, made sure we got our education and even when I got into the controversial area of sex education he supported me,” Dr Raj said.
Dr Raj said it came as a total surprise when musician Rishi Ram approached him to record the song. Raj last played music in his early 20s with his cousin Ganesh Narine’s Sangeet Stars orchestra in Sangre Grande. He credited long-time friend, musician Joel Phillip, with getting him vocally ready for the recording booth.
“I’m a bathroom singer. I’m a singer when yuh have a little get together, but I never even went to a studio before. Some might say starting a singing career at 60 might be ridiculous, but I believe you can start anything at any time. This has been a new, exciting and challenging experience, he recalled.
Dr Raj said he grew up hearing his uncle Bal Bissoondath singing Indian classics and was surprised with veteran producer Rishi Mahato of the famed Maha Studio commended him on the excellent tonal quality of his voice during their recording sessions.
“The singer is asking God to take the pain and suffering of the woman he loves off her and put it on him… so too a father will take the pain and suffering from his children and wife, its really a sentimental and nostalgic song,” he said.
Men are not super human
While it is true men can do more to hold together the family unit in T&T, the rest of the population must acknowledge they are only human and still require love and empathy, Dr Raj said.
“We take it for granted men are super human and we don’t pay enough attention to their physical and mental health. Men themselves don’t pay enough attention to themselves. As a sexologist I see first hand the debilitating effect lifestyle diseases can have on a man. When you have a man working two jobs to put food on the table it can lead to high blood pressure, diabetes heart disease and erectile dysfunction,” he warned.
Dr Raj said men who work night shifts are particularly at risk of developing avoidable diseases that can change the way they see themselves and their roles in the household.
“Take police officers for example. They are often times on patrol for 24 hours and don’t take care of their health. We as men try to go above and beyond for our families but we must consider if the man is not healthy then his family is not healthy.
“Most times the man is the main breadwinner so when he can’t work he becomes a burden to the family. Then he starts to go into a depression because he is no longer capable of being a man, providing for the family and satisfying his wife, this greatly affects him psychologically,” he explained.
Having open dialogue with his wife, Charmaine, and children is equally important to the emotional health of the family, Dr Raj added.
“I pay a lot of attention to my family life, they are very important to me. My wife and I met in high school, so we’ve known each other for over 40 years and have been together for over 30. We share a relationship that is second to none, she supports me with everything I do,” he beamed.
Dr Raj says he has maintained a similar openness with his children, nephews and nieces, who not only know his profession but also lean on his expertise when they have sex-related questions or challenges in their relationships.
“My children always knew what daddy is doing, nobody could come from behind and say your father does talk about sex because they would be like: ‘we already know that’. It was very easy talking about sex with children and other young family members.
“I always taught them the correct name for body parts. I always gave them the opportunity to ask anything, and I never prevented them from exploring who they are, but I gave them a sense of independence to ask anything and get the answers they needed. They all still come to me with all their challenges, problems with girlfriends and boyfriends. Any issues they can talk to me openly,” he said.
That candour about sexuality is exactly what Dr Raj hoped to bring on a national level when he first started his popular Sexplosion radio programme nearly three decades ago.
I started off the with the premise I would change the way we think bout sex in T&T and the Caribbean. People are becoming more open and we are a lot more liberal in our thinking and we are seeing that reflected in our music,” he concluded.