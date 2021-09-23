Since Trinidad and Tobago became an independent nation, we as a people have enjoyed good times.
There have also been dark times—1970, 1990 and Covid-19 to identify a handful. Today, in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, we celebrate 45 years of republicanism. One of the brighter moments of our post-Independence history.
Having endured lockdowns, loss of loved ones, job losses, business closures, pre-empted freedoms and other frustrations, we are all in dire need of relief and some good times.
But how will this come about and where do we begin? One singer/songwriter offers counsel through an inspiring message he is sending out to the nation on this Republic Day.
Tahbu (Kendell Allsop) has released a song titled “Start From Scratch”, through which Tahbu encourages people to get up, dust off and move on, regardless of whatever bad has happened or one has done.
Tahbu also sings that now is the time for people to strive towards bringing back the love that once thrived in Trinbago, so that everyone can heal and prosper.
The Belmont-born artiste is known for producing uplifting songs. He has thus far released 16 songs, including “Fresh Air” and “I Am Blessed”. He has had an interesting life’s journey thus far, but through it all, he’s maintained a positive attitude.
“I grew up on Lange Street in Gonzales, in a small downstairs where six of us had to share one bedroom. I’ve always believed that anything is possible with love and God in your heart. So I was determined to move forward,” Tahbu said.
Tahbu said he has been singing for as long as he can remember. He sang all the time, whether at home or even while walking through his neighbourhood. “My personal musical journey began at a very young age. My neighbours used to say I would just be singing as loud as can be. As soon as I was able to, I got into a band.
“The first band I joined was named Volume, managed by Steve Lewis, who is related to the late Joey Lewis. I then joined a band known as Made in Trinidad, and from there moved on to a chutney band for a while.
“Anil Bheem invited me to come over to his band, the BMRZ, and that’s where I was able to finally enjoy the most exposure I ever had in my music career, performing at major events such as Chutney Brass and many others,” Tahbu said.
The name Tahbu may seem somewhat strange, yet somewhat familiar. His vocal and even writing styles may also have you saying to yourself ‘there is something about his music that gets me thinking of someone, but whom?’
Tambu begat Tahbu
Tahbu is the son of consecutive three-time National Road March monarch Christopher “Tambu” Herbert. So the ability to create superb music and deliver the most soulful performances is embedded in his DNA. Tahbu however makes it clear that the person he is today was shaped by the man he has known as Daddy all his life.
“I did not grow up with my biological father, but with the father I knew from birth, Samuel Allsop, who taught me what it is to be a man and to always live with peace and love in my heart. I always listened to Tambu’s songs as a child, but didn’t find out until I was in my teens that he is my biological father.
“So in my mind, I was happy to have two dads, and as the saying goes, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. So, I guess music was always in me,” Tahbu said.
That mindset is to be conscious of what is the state of the world around him and to care about the people and how are they surviving through everything that is taking place. This is what Tahbu set out to address in “Start From Scratch”.
“The inspiration for “Start From Scratch” came when I was house-sitting down the islands. It was actually written differently originally, but the chorus and hooks are the same. Being alone makes you think about life, and at that time when I was house sitting, we were fresh in the pandemic, so I wrote and recorded it by Stephen Mohammed and I sent it around to people I know to get feedback, and everyone liked it.
“Just as I was about to release it, I said let me send it to Tambu as his opinion has always mattered to me. He advised that I should not release it as it was and told me to take the song to Mark “Dingaz” Dingwell, who loved the hook, but rebuilt the beat and made adjustments to the lyrics. Boom! ‘Start From Scratch’ was rebirthed as a work of genius and as a message of encouragement, positivity and genuine love,” Tahbu concluded.