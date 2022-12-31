A minute with Anil Charanjeett

Anil Charanjeett

Anil Charanjeett

Cirkus, a comedy-drama by Rohit Shetty, is one of the most-anticipated Christmas movies of 2022. It stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes, Siddharth Jadhav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Vijay Patkar, and Anil Charanjeett, among others, and Deepika Padukone makes a cameo.

In a conversation with OTTPlay, actor Anil Charanjeett opened up about his character in the film, his experience working with Rohit Shetty, how working with Ranveer Singh is fun, and much more. Keep reading!

Q: What prompted you to say yes to Cirkus?

A: When it comes to Rohit Shetty sir, if you get a call from his team, you follow the orders because it’s for the team’s happiness and the happiness of the nation. You are hundred per cent sure that audience will enjoy with family. It’s been six years since Golmaal was made again. Sir knows what’s best for me in the film, so there is no question of saying yes or no to the film. You just do it.

Please tell us something about your character in the film?

The name of my character is Prem and he is a PA of Rai saahab played by legendary Sanjay Mishra sir. There is a great camaraderie amongst them, but at the same time, it’s a typical yet relatable owner-servant relationship. It’s funny, but not funny at the same time. Rohit sir has said a lot about this relationship in a funny manner, and that’s what makes it so interesting. We have given it all now and can’t wait for the audience’s reaction.

You have worked with Rohit Shetty on a lot of films; how has your experience been, and how is he as a director because everyone speaks so highly of him all the time?

Yes there are many things, that’s why people speak positive about him. His love for his team, work ethic, and ability to be a true team leader make him unique in the industry. When it comes to his direction Rohit sir knows what he wants and keeps the entire team with one single purpose. Everyone knows that he writes “A film by Rohit and team” in every film but I have seen him closely how hard his entire team works day and night.

He is always working on the scenes till the time he is convinced that it will resonate with audience and they will love it. One more best thing about Sir is that, in his team every one is equal and chance is given to everyone. I’m lucky to be part of his family.

As the film involves a lot of amazing actors who are known for their comic timing, was it a challenge for you or did it make you nervous at any point?

Yes, with every character, there is a bigger responsibility to do better and different from the last performance. The initial few days are a little hard because you are discovering the sweet spot where you can play the part according to the script and at the same time have fun with it.

How was it sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh again after Simmba?

Everyone knows that he is full of energy. He brings the same enthusiasm and dedication to every project, which is commendable. Our bond has become stronger since the first film, Simmba, followed by Cirkus and Chings. With him, work feels like fun. We had a great time working together.

What is it that you look for in your characters when you choose a script, and what are the roles that you look forward to getting in the future?

You don’t look for the character; in fact, your character is looking for you to stretch and go beyond the limiting beliefs. Character should resonate with me or it should challenge me to try something new. For me, the character starts taking shape. While listening to the story and the contribution of my character in the story, it keeps taking shape until the last shot. It’s a fun process, and it amazes you sometimes if you are courageous enough to take the risk of going into unknown territory where you haven’t been or are too sacred to go.

The film was released during Christmas, which is a time of holidays, so do you think the film will enter the 200 crore club as it is a mass entertainer?

If this is today’s language of a film’s success, then yes, but personally, I liked the old idea of a silver or golden jubilee. People used to take the characters and the story home rather than the numbers. Coming back to it, we are all very positive that this will break Rohit sir’s old record. Over to the audience now.

Meanwhile, Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare’s classic play, The Comedy of Errors and hit screens earlier this month.

ottplay.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pumping with ‘Adrenaline’

Pumping with ‘Adrenaline’

Reliving old glories and opening doors to new talent. That’s exactly what veteran soca act Peter C Lewis hopes to achieve with the launch of his new band Adrenaline.

Lewis launched the band alongside frontliners Miss T&T World runner up Dania Duntin and Anna Marina (Marina Mohan) at Mansion night club, Rust Street, St Clair, on Thursday.

The former Xtatik frontliner says he plans to shake a leg with his youthful co-stars just long enough for them to find “a great male voice”.

“The plan is to phase myself out so the younger generation could come through. I want them to be able to be a part of something I was so blessed to enjoy years ago,” an excitable Lewis told the Kitcharee yesterday.

Lewis got his start in music with R&B quintet The Bread Boys before transitioning into soca in the mid 90s alongside Machel Montano with Xtatik. The “Tay-lay-lay” singer said he wants to now pay it forward to the next generation of entertainers on the islands.

“I was able to better my craft and music career because I was afforded the opportunity to join a band. There are a lot of people around me that are very talented and I wanted to create a space where they too could better their craft and explore their musical abilities,” he related.

Promoting the next generation of soca stars

Lewis said both Duntin and Anna Marina, who come out of veteran soca star’s KMC (Ken Marlon Charles) camp are ready to take that next step. Soca acts Mical Teja (Mical Williams) and Viking Ding Dong (Andre Houlder) have also both committed their time and energy to the project, Lewis revealed. “These two young ladies will be our frontline and they will be ably supported by Mical and Ding Dong, based on their availability,” Lewis said.

Lewis has no illusions, however. “Am I excited to return? Yes and no! Now it’s a lot more difficult to be relevant, in a space where it very hard to connect with young people unless you live on Instagram and Tik Tok.

“I will make music I like, music for the mummies and daddies. But we also have younger artistes that are making music to connect with their peers. Hopefully we can find a great male voice and train him to be the next big thing and I will gladly fade out. And maybe take a lil sing with them now and again,” Lewis concluded.

Garlin goes into ‘Hulk’ mode

Garlin goes into ‘Hulk’ mode

Anyone keeping tabs on new Carnival 2023 soca releases will see Garlin’s (Ian Alvarez) name on the title track of at least five of the best ten songs out right now.

Don’t believe me? Stop reading and log on to YouTube right now. Pick anyone of his new releases: “The Circle”, “Bottles”, “Position”, “Hard Fete”, “Bounce”, “Umbrella”, “Lift”, “Pop Champagne” and “A.T.S.A. (Across The Stage Again)”. In the click of a mouse you will hear undeniable proof of the Black Spaniard’s impressive 2023 catalogue.

KMC sends out a ‘Soca Wave’

KMC sends out a ‘Soca Wave’

KMC (Ken Marlon Charles) has sent out a “Soca Wave” into the heart of the “Mother of All Carnivals”, Carnival 2023.

KMC believes that sort of positive energy from industry creatives is exactly what the festival needs to thrive upon its return.

Toasting in the New Year with new soca

Toasting in the New Year with new soca

“The Mother of All Carnivals” is finally here!

Ever since the National Carnival Commission slapped that title on Carnival 2023 Carnival there has been a huge air of expectation. Whether that is a blessing or a curse I will tell you come Ash Wednesday, February 22.

A minute with Anil Charanjeett

A minute with Anil Charanjeett

Cirkus, a comedy-drama by Rohit Shetty, is one of the most-anticipated Christmas movies of 2022. It stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes, Siddharth Jadhav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Vijay Patkar, and Anil Charanjeett, among others, and Deepika Padukone makes a cameo.

New Year traditions to bring luck

New Year traditions to bring luck

No matter how you choose to celebrate New Year’s Eve, whether it’s with a lavish New Year’s Eve dinner, a quiet night at home watching New Year’s movies or a thoughtful planning session centred around making New Year’s wishes, see if you can fold in one of these good lucky New Year’s traditions from around the world because we could all benefit from some fortune coming our way!