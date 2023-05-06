A mirror Imij |Jimi

Jimi Flipp.
That’s the new name for the new look and sound of the band formerly known as Imij & Co, says the band’s guitarist and musical director Joey Ng Wai.
The Second Imij co-founder has rebranded the band for a third time, taking the Port of Spain crossover band in a new direction at the start of their fourth decade of operation. Ng Wai started Imij in 1989 with the late musician/producer Johnny Gonsalves.
The band’s initial line-up included frontliners Russell Cadogan, Tricia-Lee Kelshall and Ghetto Flex (Hilton Dalzell). In 1998 Second Imij became Imij & Co and helped blood acts like Kees Dieffenthaller, Michelle Xavier and Kevon Carter.
Some 25 years later and the band is going through another metamorphosis. Jimi Flipp has a new frontline and sound that Ng Wai says “the market is calling for”.
Jimi Flipp is fronted by pop singer/rapper Chez (Rochelle Chedz) and crossover singer Silva (Silva Stewart). They are backed by Ng Wai and Peter Shim on guitar, Phill Hill on keyboards, Pedro Casafranca on bass guitar and Jonathan Otway on drums.
“Flipp the Jimi and this will reveal the genesis of the name,” Ng Wai said with a wide smile during a WhatsApp exchange with the Kitcharee on Thursday evening.
“Jimi’s beginning is Imij, the name that will remain with me for the rest of my life. A quick observation of the music industry showed me that there is a need for a band that plays many genres and styles like pop, rock, funk, R&B etc, so together with Imij and Company’s frontline, we made the move and we are happy that we did,” Ng Wai continued.
Second Imij grabbed headlines when they reunited their original cast during the “Mother of All Carnivals” playing a reunion show at the Anchorage on January 28 and joined mas band Kinetic Mas live on the road on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.
The past inspiring the future
Ng Wai said getting together original Second Imij bandmates from around the world inspired him and gave him the confidence to explore a new direction.
“With the reuniting of Second Imij, this gave us a freeway to explore Jimi Flipp. I was able to continue my cultural side and still be able to mix my genres with Jimi Flipp.
“The thing is there are people who want to have a party but not necessarily have it turn into a soca fete. The problem is their options are limited. Is either a soca or jazz band they could hire. So we saw that opportunity right in front us and decided to give the market what it was missing,” he explained.
Jimi Flip debuted last month at a private event and most recently played at the Royal Casino’s 8th anniversary on Ariapita Avenue, Ng Wai revealed. The band is currently in studio recording original material and is next booked appear at the casino’s Chaguanas branch on June 18, he added.
“We are working on material at the moment, as well as in the early stages of planning for some major events throughout the year. At the moment we are booked for a few corporate events, but we invite everyone to join us on our Instagram and Facebook pages for updates on our live shows, booking info and more on our continued journey, Ng Wai concluded.