A mirror Imij |Jimi

Rikki Jai is living the American dream.

Jai, born Samraj Jaimungal, recently cut the ribbon to the open the Sheriff Street Restaurant and Lounge on Liberty Avenue in Queens, New York City USA.

Born in Friendship Village, San Fernando, the chutney soca icon was given a warm welcome by the New York State Assembly. Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar presented the “Sumintra” singer with a citation congratulating him on his new business venture and commending him on his cultural