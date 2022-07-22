A modern approach to Trini food

WHEN Marlon Timothy gets creative in the kitchen, he goes beyond trying different styles of cooking. The research and development chef is a scientist in the kitchen who mixes good taste with good science to produce eclectic cuisine. Timothy is one of the emerging chefs at the popular fusion restaurant, 12 by Rishi, located in Arima.
“I am tasked with carrying out research into the roots of local food dating back as far as we can trace it. We then look at the composition of the dish and then remodel it to our vision,” Timothy said during a recent interview with the Express.
When it comes to creating his meals, the concept of 12 by Rishi is the perfect springboard for the up-and-coming chef to express himself. “I really enjoy working at 12 by Rishi because it’s such a positive space to be creative and try out new ideas and concepts. At 12 by Rishi, we take a modern, progressive approach to timeless local food. It’s a chef’s table which offers a tasty menu of multiple courses ranging between nine and 15 courses.”
He added, “Being a young chef, working at 12 by Rishi, gave me the opportunity and understanding to see food in a new light and that there are no boundaries as to what you can create locally and internationally.”
Timothy, 27, realised he loved cooking around age eight when he tried to make a Mother’s Day breakfast by himself. He completed an associate’s degree in food management with the Trinidad and Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute (TTHTI) in Chaguaramas, but for the most part, he is self-taught.
“Because I fell in love with cooking at such a young age and was obsessed with food networking, I taught myself knife skills and learned about different cuisines. As someone diagnosed with clinical depression, food helps to keep me centred and grounded, and cooking and experimenting in the kitchen is a way for me to be creative and express myself,” he said.
While the chef enjoys the food trends that are taking place around the world, he is concerned that up-and-coming chefs are not getting the opportunity to explore these exciting trends. “Internationally, a food trend that I have noticed is Asian cuisine becoming more and more common. But locally, we’ve noticed that young, talented chefs are not being awarded opportunities to showcase modern Trinidad and Tobago cuisine as the older heads in the positions are not willing to deviate from their ways, “he said.
As Timothy goes through different phases of experimentation, he tries to perfect certain dishes. “I would say that my specialty is Trinbago food, one of the most eclectic cuisines in the world. However, I make great authentic Mexican, Indian and Japanese food.
He added, “Something we always say to your guests is that food is a language of love. Seeing the joy a dish brings to guests as they eat our food and as they experience the food transporting them back to their childhood is what I love most about being a chef,” he said.
Timothy can be found on Instagram at chef_marlo_86. For more information on 12 by Rishi, visit 12_by_rishi on Instagram.