A musical feast at Uhuru

A pre-Independence reason to come together, indulge and frolic.

That’s exactly what Fatima College’s Uhuru provided a large patriotic crowd on the eve of Trinidad and Tobago’s 60th anniversary of Independence.

Hundreds of red, white and black-clad partygoers marched into the college playing grounds, located opposite the Mucurapo Road all-boys’ school, for the Fatima Old Boys Association food inclusive cooler event on Tuesday night.