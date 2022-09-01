A musical feast at Uhuru

A pre-Independence reason to come together, indulge and frolic.
That’s exactly what Fatima College’s Uhuru provided a large patriotic crowd on the eve of Trinidad and Tobago’s 60th anniversary of Independence.
Hundreds of red, white and black-clad partygoers marched into the college playing grounds, located opposite the Mucurapo Road all-boys’ school, for the Fatima Old Boys Association food inclusive cooler event on Tuesday night.
True to the event’s title, which is Swahili for freedom or independence, patrons were given free rein over an extensive menu that included options of stew pork and provision, coconut curry shrimp and dumplings, buljol bomb served with tamarind chutney and kuchela, corn soup, curry stew chicken with dhal and rice, wontons and chilli sauce, escovitch fish with coo coo and callaloo, bake and shark and doubles.
With appetites sated, cups filled and heavy coolers in tow, patrons drew stage-front for a mouth-watering line-up of performers that mirrored the culinary diversity under the food tents that populated the venue.
Jazz vocalist Vaughnette Bigford, Freetown Collective, soca act Sekon Sta (Nesta Boxhill) and D All Starz band all performed on the night.
Bigford provided the perfect musical appetiser with a clock-turning medley that included the Earth Wind and Fire gems “September” and “Let’s Groove”, which brought the steppers in the crowd into their element.
“They say white, I come out in all-red,” Bigford said defiantly, to a loud cheer.
The Point Fortin-born songstress brought her stage show full circle with a stirring jazzed-up rendition of Denyse Plummer’s 2006 patriotic anthem “Nah Leaving”, that left sections of the now doubled-in-size crowd howling.
All for a good cause
Uhuru will go a long way in helping the college offset its smart board expenses, said Fatima Old Boys Association (FOBA) secretary Ronald Williams. FOBA initiated the outfitting of smart boards in classrooms at the school.
“Our primary focus of this event is to offset the operating expenses for a major project undertaken by FOBA, which is the outfitting Fatima College with smart boards. The smart board project and other initiatives are geared at presenting our boys and the institution with all that is necessary for their holistic development and to better operate and navigate in the 21st century learning environment.
“We are thankful to everyone and all entities that supported this endeavour,” Williams said.
Back on stage on Tuesday night, Freetown and Fatima old boy Sekon Sta served up a get-up-and-dance musical entrée that brought the venue into full celebratory swing. Freetown lead sing er Muhammad Muwakil had the ladies in the crowd screaming with delight with their Afrobeats-inspired “Cassandra” before generating an all-out fete with their hits “Represent” and “Feel the Love”.
Sekon Sta, meanwhile, seemed keen to show his former classmates his performance credentials with an extra-emphatic display during performances of his groovy hits “Aye Yo”, “The Best” and “Kings and Queens”. He later invited Nailah Blackman on stage for a performance of their “Brave” collab, before leaving the stage to the youngest star of the Blackman musical family to deliver her bangers “Sweet and Loco”, “Iron Man” and “Dingolay”.
With musical appetiser and entrée already adjusted, the expectant audience were made to wait a few minutes for D All Starz to get all their instruments on stage for the final course of the night: dessert.
The band’s new front man, College Boy Jesse (Jesse Stewart), served up some sugar-sweet runs on his hits “Happy Song”, “Soca Story” and “Catching Up”. He later invited Erphaan Alves and then Swappi (Marvin Davis) on stage to drizzle some extra chocolate and honey onto the performance with their respective hits “Overdue” and “Feelin It”, among others.
Jesse, cousin of the late All Starz lead singer Blaxx (Dexter Stewart), did the soca veteran proud with a fete-closing medley of his hits “Mash Up”, “Leh Go” and “Hulk”, that provided the perfect end on what was by then Independence morning.