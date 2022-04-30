A Musical Treat for Moms

The matriarchs of Trinidad and Tobago will experience a special treat on May 7 (Mother’s Day weekend), as NuWave Event Solutions Ltd presents a special live concert experience at The Hyatt Regency.
The concert, featuring David Michael Rudder alongside Kes the Band frontman, Kees Dieffenthaller, is an opportunity for mothers throughout the country to enjoy much needed time away from their busy schedules and to unwind and de-stress following a series of lockdowns due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Event organisers say guests can expect the royal treatment. “There’s no doubt in our minds that the mothers of this country deserve to be treated, pampered, celebrated and adored for their contributions to our well-being over the past two years, when somehow we all managed to survive on just a “Taste of Carnival” only.
“On May 7, the ladies we love the most will assemble at The Hyatt Ballroom in all their finery for an unforgettable experience featuring: the living legend, David Michael Rudder alongside the number one trending soca band, Kes the Band,” organisers said, noting that Dieffenthaller’s latest hits and recent success from previous concerts, make him the perfect entertainer to enthral patrons.
“It’s this commitment to excellence and dedication to expanding the boundaries and the audience of soca music, which has made Kees a household name throughout the diaspora and makes Kees the perfect entertainer to serenade our mothers next weekend,” organisers said.
“Guests can expect the royal treatment at The Hyatt Regency with ushers welcoming them at the door and premium drinks, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres catered by The Hyatt served throughout the evening. A special one hour intermission will ensure that all needs are met and all thirsts quenched, even as patrons prepare for a second half full of surprises and loads of entertainment,” said the organisers.
The Hyatt Regency has partnered with the event to ensure that patrons’ needs are taken care of. Catering to the high-profile guests and many deserving mothers expected to attend, The Hyatt is also offering special rates on (one night, two night or weekend) accommodations, so that guests can enjoy the city views, infinity pool swims, dining and spa wellness packages, in addition to the theatre-style seated concert series dubbed “Live For Us”.
Patrons can also expect the best of David Rudder, celebrated internationally for his unmistakable rhythms and poetic lyrics in iconic songs such as “The Hammer”, “Bacchanal Lady”, “Calypso Music”, “Ganges and the Nile”, “Haiti”, and “Rally Round the West Indies”. Over the years Rudder has been busy making music, performing and touring.
Kes the Band’s latest accomplishments:
Fresh from the Sun Kiss Brunch in Turks and Caicos this weekend and a Carnival “Jump” event in Trinidad scheduled for April 30, Kees will be riding high on the success of two recent singles, “Jolene” and “Liki Tiki”.
The music video for “Liki Tiki” just premiered on Revolt TV and Vibe.com last week after the infectious collaboration with Haitian producer, Michaël Brun and singer, JPerry shot up the charts and on to spotify, Pandora and other popular streaming playlists around the globe.
New York’s iconic hip-hop radio station, Hot97 also featured “Liki Tiki” as the “Track of the Week” on its mega-popular Ebro in The Morning programme and the song enjoyed two weeks as Spotify’s most streamed track in Haiti.
Visit Facebook and Instagram or call 474-LIVE (5483) for more information about this limited ticket only event and mothers get ready for an ultra-elite experience with David Rudder and Kes the Band LIVE at The Hyatt.