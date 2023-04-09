A neurological movement disorder

THE moment Sukdeo (not his real name) was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease (PD), he was determined to lead an active life. But despite his best efforts, he knows that he is up against a formidable, progressive disease that knows no cure.
As the disease progresses Sukdeo’s symptoms have worsened; his sense of smell has been lost, his gait has become unsteady and because of his tremors he can no longer write his name but must instead provide a thumbprint for certain documents. The daily effort it takes for Sukdeo to do what he loves — tending to his plants, leaves him feeling drained and even a bit depressed.
This Parkinson’s Day, internal medicine/neurology specialist Dr Nicholas Maraj sheds light on this chronic and progressive neurological disorder that affects movement.
“Parkinson’s disease is caused by the gradual loss of dopamine-producing cells in a specific region of the brain called the substantia nigra,” said Maraj.
Dopamine is a transmitter that plays a crucial role in regulating movement and coordination, said Maraj. But it also has several other important functions. It is involved in the brain reward system and is released in response to pleasurable experiences, it is also involved in regulating mood and emotions and is important for attention and learning.
Because dopamine is a critical neurotransmitter that is involved in many different aspects of brain function, the loss of dopamine producing neurons in Parkinson’s can have widespread effects on these functions and contribute to the diverse symptoms associated with Parkinson’s.
The incidence of PD varies across different populations and age groups, but it is estimated to affect about one to two per cent of people over the age of 60 worldwide.
“It is slightly more common in men than in women and the risk of developing PD increases with age. Even though this is the case, in my clinic, I do see people in their 30s with Parkinson’s,” said the neurologist and consultant physician at EWMSC, St Augustine Private Hospital, Southern Medical Clinic, St Clair Medical Centre and Westshore Medical.
The symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are typically divided into two categories:
Motor symptoms: tremors (usually present at rest), stiffness or rigidity in the muscles, slowness of movement and difficulty with balance and coordination.
Non-motor symptoms: a decrease in the ability to smell, constipation, problems sleeping, mood disorders such as depression and anxiety and cognitive impairment (trouble with thinking and memory).
Many patients report increased stiffness in their muscles, trouble turning in bed at night, tremors, taking longer to put on their clothes and come out of the car.
What exactly causes
Parkinson’s?
Maraj explains that the accumulation of the protein called alpha-synuclein in the brain is thought to play a role. These abnormal protein clumps, called lewy bodies, can disrupt the normal functioning of neurons and lead to cell death.
In addition to dopamine deficiency, Maraj said Parkinson’s disease is associated with other changes in the brain, including the loss of other neurotransmitters such as norepinephrine, serotonin and acetylcholine.
“These changes can contribute to the wide range of symptoms associated with the disease, such as tremors, rigidity and cognitive impairment,” said Maraj.
The diagnosis of PD typically involves a supportive history and physical examination as well as response to dopamine, said the neurologist. He added that Dopamine Spect scans can help to confirm a diagnosis but these are not readily available and not routinely used.
“It is important to note that Parkinson’s disease is a complex and variable condition and the diagnostic process may take time and involve multiple evaluations,” said Maraj. “A comprehensive evaluation by an experienced healthcare provider is essential for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.”
There is no cure for PD. But there are several treatment options available that can help manage the symptoms and improve one’s quality of life. Treatment for PD typically includes a combination of medications that either increase dopamine levels in the brain or reduce the breakdown of dopamine, lifestyle modifications such as exercise, therapy and a balanced diet, sometimes surgery such as Deep Brain Stimulation, speech therapy and occupational therapy, explained Maraj.
“The treatment of Parkinson’s disease is individualised and the specific treatment plan may vary depending on the individual’s symptoms, age and overall health,” said Maraj. “The goal of treatment is to manage symptoms and improve one’s quality of life and healthcare providers will work with the individual to develop a treatment plan tailored to their specific needs.”
For PD patients, Maraj recommends the book Living with Parkinson’s Disease - A Complete Guide for Patients and Caregivers by authors Michael Okun, Irene Malaty and Wissam Deeb.