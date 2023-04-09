A neurological movement disorder

Parkinson’s disease

THE moment Sukdeo (not his real name) was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease (PD), he was determined to lead an active life. But despite his best efforts, he knows that he is up against a formidable, progressive disease that knows no cure.

As the disease progresses Sukdeo’s symptoms have worsened; his sense of smell has been lost, his gait has become unsteady and because of his tremors he can no longer write his name but must instead provide a thumbprint for certain documents. The daily effort it takes for Sukdeo to do what he loves — tending to his plants, leaves him feeling drained and even a bit depressed.

This Parkinson’s Day, internal medicine/neurology specialist Dr Nicholas Maraj sheds light on this chronic and progressive neurological disorder that affects movement.

“Parkinson’s disease is caused by the gradual loss of dopamine-producing cells in a specific region of the brain called the substantia nigra,” said Maraj.

Dopamine is a transmitter that plays a crucial role in regulating movement and coordination, said Maraj. But it also has several other important functions. It is involved in the brain reward system and is released in response to pleasurable experiences, it is also involved in regulating mood and emotions and is important for attention and learning.

Because dopamine is a critical neurotransmitter that is involved in many different aspects of brain function, the loss of dopamine producing neurons in Parkinson’s can have widespread effects on these functions and contribute to the diverse symptoms associated with Parkinson’s.

The incidence of PD varies across different populations and age groups, but it is estimated to affect about one to two per cent of people over the age of 60 worldwide.

“It is slightly more common in men than in women and the risk of developing PD increases with age. Even though this is the case, in my clinic, I do see people in their 30s with Parkinson’s,” said the neurologist and consultant physician at EWMSC, St Augustine Private Hospital, Southern Medical Clinic, St Clair Medical Centre and Westshore Medical.

The symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are typically divided into two categories:

Motor symptoms: tremors (usually present at rest), stiffness or rigidity in the muscles, slowness of movement and difficulty with balance and coordination.

Non-motor symptoms: a decrease in the ability to smell, constipation, problems sleeping, mood disorders such as depression and anxiety and cognitive impairment (trouble with thinking and memory).

Many patients report increased stiffness in their muscles, trouble turning in bed at night, tremors, taking longer to put on their clothes and come out of the car.

What exactly causes

Parkinson’s?

Maraj explains that the accumulation of the protein called alpha-synuclein in the brain is thought to play a role. These abnormal protein clumps, called lewy bodies, can disrupt the normal functioning of neurons and lead to cell death.

In addition to dopamine deficiency, Maraj said Parkinson’s disease is associated with other changes in the brain, including the loss of other neurotransmitters such as norepinephrine, serotonin and acetylcholine.

“These changes can contribute to the wide range of symptoms associated with the disease, such as tremors, rigidity and cognitive impairment,” said Maraj.

The diagnosis of PD typically involves a supportive history and physical examination as well as response to dopamine, said the neurologist. He added that Dopamine Spect scans can help to confirm a diagnosis but these are not readily available and not routinely used.

“It is important to note that Parkinson’s disease is a complex and variable condition and the diagnostic process may take time and involve multiple evaluations,” said Maraj. “A comprehensive evaluation by an experienced healthcare provider is essential for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.”

There is no cure for PD. But there are several treatment options available that can help manage the symptoms and improve one’s quality of life. Treatment for PD typically includes a combination of medications that either increase dopamine levels in the brain or reduce the breakdown of dopamine, lifestyle modifications such as exercise, therapy and a balanced diet, sometimes surgery such as Deep Brain Stimulation, speech therapy and occupational therapy, explained Maraj.

“The treatment of Parkinson’s disease is individualised and the specific treatment plan may vary depending on the individual’s symptoms, age and overall health,” said Maraj. “The goal of treatment is to manage symptoms and improve one’s quality of life and healthcare providers will work with the individual to develop a treatment plan tailored to their specific needs.”

For PD patients, Maraj recommends the book Living with Parkinson’s Disease - A Complete Guide for Patients and Caregivers by authors Michael Okun, Irene Malaty and Wissam Deeb.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A neurological movement disorder

A neurological movement disorder

THE moment Sukdeo (not his real name) was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease (PD), he was determined to lead an active life. But despite his best efforts, he knows that he is up against a formidable, progressive disease that knows no cure.

Jaron calls on Christ the redeemer

Jaron calls on Christ the redeemer

Whatever you’re going through, be it a failing marriage, family relations, business or finances, God can turn things around in your life. So says gospel singer Jaron (Jaron Nurse).

“Easter is bout Christ and I pray we learn a lot. There is so much to learn in this story about someone that came to die for our sins,” Jaron began saying during an uplifting WhatsApp exchange with the Kitcharee on Thursday afternoon.

The Gospel according to Nathanael

The Gospel according to Nathanael

The gospel music movement is alive and kicking in T&T says singer/songwriter/producer Ryan “Nathanael” Hamilton.

Hamilton’s Fisherman Project production house, which he runs with his younger brother Daniel, is the creative force behind many of the gospel crossover hits heard in recent years. The two have worked with many of the genre’s heavy hitters, including Jaron (Jaron Nurse), Positive (Joel Murray) and Sherwin Gardner.

Tobago’s popular Easter cultural events return

Tobago’s popular Easter cultural events return

Two iconic cultural events are returning to Tobago’s Easter celebrations and promise to be bigger and better this year. The famous Carnbee/Mt Pleasant Easter Monday Sports Meeting and Goat Races and Buccoo’s Goat and Crab Race Festival promise to be two of the biggest celebrations on the island this year. The events will take place on April 10 and 11, and are expected to attract scores of locals and tourists.

Mother’s Day Concert at the Waterfront

Mother’s Day Concert at the Waterfront

The ladies in Trinidad and Tobago are preparing for a very special treat, as Mother’s Day approaches and Nu-Wave Event Solutions Limited prepares to host the second instalment of their annual “Live For Us” premium concert experience on May 13, at the Hyatt Waterfront. During the Middle Ages, the custom developed of allowing people who had moved away from where they grew up to come back to visit their home or “mother” churches (and their mothers), on the fourth Sunday of the Christian festival of Lent.

Come celebrate ’RUDDER 7.0’

Come celebrate ’RUDDER 7.0’

David Rudder is inviting all to “come and celebrate” his 70th birthday with him at “Rudder 7.0” on May 6 at the Sound Forge, Woodbrook.

“I just want to see my people, sing a few songs, and give them something to remember,” Rudder said, when asked what he wants for his birthday.