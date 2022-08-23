A new factory for pan

“THE steelpan is a gift that Trinidad and Tobago has shared with the world.”
The words of Musical Instruments of Trinidad and Tobago (MITTCO) director Akua Leith, to a cross-section of guests earlier this month at the launch of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility on World Steelpan Day, at Diamond Vale Industrial Estate, Diego Martin, were no idle boast.
Leith also said the steelpan was linked to the manufacturing and education ecosystems.
Consensus among the battery of speakers was that MITTCO was a full-service pan ecosystem expected to benefit music and steelpan enthusiasts in both domestic and international markets, and provide the best musical instruments and related services in the industry. The newly commissioned facility is spacious, modern and well equipped to promote the reliable artisan production of steelpans, through a combination of traditional and innovative manufacturing processes.
Leith, a Fulbright Fellow who graduated from Northern Illinois University with a Master’s of Music in conducting, with emphasis on steelpan performance, said: “Trinidad and Tobago is the home of steelpan. We have, without doubt, the best artisan steelpan craftsmen in the world, and there is no better time than now establish a world-class company with international reach. MITTCO’s goal is simple: to keep the authenticity of steelpan manufacturing alive, here where it belongs, in its country of origin.”
Leith added: “Whether you are on stage performing on the instrument, or in the audience listening to it being played, it is a wonderful gift. This is the gift that we have shared with the world and all the opportunities that come via the ecosystem.”
On the manufacturing ecosystem, he said: “The beginning of the steelpan’s life cycle is the oil drum. Companies which manufacture and sell 55-gallon steel drums are important.
“Critical to the process are steelpan specialists such as steelpan builders and tuners who spend years honing their skills. So, too, companies that provide chroming, powder coating and painting services, so the instrument can have a sleek finish. The manufacturing aspect of the ecosystem would not be complete without the artisans who supply accessories, such as cases to protect the instruments, stands from which the instruments are suspended, and the mallets (sticks) which are used to play the instruments.”
Moving to the education ecosystem, he added: “The use of steelpan instruments in schools and community youth programmes has become universal and is practised on every continent except for Antarctica. Steelpan is taught at all levels-from kindergarten to university. Younger students learn to play the instrument quickly because only their gross motor skills are needed. This builds self-confidence and gives the students a sense of accomplishment. It is a fun method to teach team building and leadership.”
Kudos to pioneers
During her remarks, Benjamin said: “In this way, we could honour the legacy of those like the late Laventille resident Rudolph “The Hammer” Charles, who was instrumental in changing the appearance of the steelpan by replacing the oil paints with silver chrome, or Bertram “Bertie” Marshall, who contributed to the standardisation of the steelpan, while, at the same time, forging the path for this next-generation pan enthusiast Akua Leith. Add his name to the list of persons who have contributed significantly to the advancement of pan in Trinidad and Tobago.”
“Only recently, the pride of Trinis everywhere soared, as the national instrument was thrust into the spotlight when a steelpan version of our national anthem was played for the first time in Olympic history, during the medal reallocation ceremony for our 2008 Olympic men’s 4x100 relay team.
“Again, a few weeks later, the pan caught the world’s attention, as a featured Google Doodle- a proud and memorable day for all of us,” added Benjamin.