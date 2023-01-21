A night of classical music

The French and German Embassies will present a night of classic music at the National Academy for Performing Arts (NAPA) to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Elysée Treaty.

The event begins at 6.30 p.m. on Wednesday January 25 and is free to the public. It will feature the National Philharmonic Orchestra under the leadership of director and conductor Dr Roger J Henry and concert master Simon Browne.

Musicians Alicia Jaggasar and Muhammad Muwakil will also be honoured at the event, for their contribution to the promotion of peace through music.

Speaking to the Kitcharee about how both embassies decided to collaborate on this event, French ambassador Didier Chabert and German ambassador Ute König said the 60th anniversary of the Elysée Treaty, marks the reconciliation between two countries that had experienced three major conflicts in less than a century, including two world wars.

“What was unique about this reconciliation and what was intended by the signatories of the treaty, General de Gaulle and Chancellor Adenauer, was that it involved not only governments but also peoples. The Franco-German Youth Office (OFAJ for its French acronym), established by the Elysée Treaty, has enabled nearly nine million young French and German citizens to participate in 360,000 exchange programmes since 1963. In a world affected by multiple conflicts and the suffering they cause, including the current war in Ukraine, this fraternity established between two former enemies can give everyone hope of achieving lasting peace,” the ambassadors said.

Chabert and König, noted that Wednesday’s concert is a way for the French and German Embassies to share this optimism and hope with the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

Asked if the embassies had plans to collaborate with the intent of making the concert an annual event, the ambassadors said they will have to discuss the possibilities with the Philharmonic Orchestra, NAPA, and with the Ministry of Culture and the Arts, but are very much in favour of it, if there was general agreement to do so.

Chabert and König indicated that the two embassies usually work together throughout the year on joint projects or within the framework of the European Union.

“We are currently working with the EU delegation on the return of the European Film Festival (EFF) to Trinidad and Tobago in 2023,” they highlighted.

With the Covid-19 positive cases on the rise, the two ambassadors said “We are subject to the local authorities’ health regulations for any event held in a public place, particularly concerning Covid. We will of course comply with these rules and the concert on January 25 will follow the usual NAPA procedures in this regard.”

