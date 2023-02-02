A pan lover’s glee

Cool. Calm. And Collected.
That’s the approach BP Renegades will be taking at Sunday’s much-anticipated return of the National Panorama Semi-finals, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Renegades’ award-winning arranger Duvone Stewart said, despite his band leading the preliminary round of judging with 268 points—for their rendition of the late Black Stalin’s (Leroy Calliste) timless classic “Feeling to Party”—they “start at ground zero” when they take the stage in the final position, 14, on Sunday.
“The same mindset I had at the very start remains. We are cool, calm, confident and cautious. Nothing changes, we have rehearsals tonight and tomorrow. We just going through the formality of approaching every round as every band starts back as zero. We can’t afford to go forward saying we were the leading band in the preliminary round,” Stewart told the Express via phone yesterday following Pan Trinbago’s draw for positions at the VIP Lounge at the Queen’s Park Savannah.
Republic Bank Exodus, playing Antiguan King Short Shirt’s (MacLean Emanuel) 1976 hit “Tourist Leggo”, scored 266.5 points, Trinidad All Stars, playing Voice’s (Aaron St Louis) “Long Live Soca” 265 points, and Hadco Phase II Pan Groove, playing Aaron Duncan’s Len “Boogsie” Sharpe composition “We Come Out To Party” 226 points, complete the top four.
Notably, the Carlton “Zanda” Alexander-led defending champions Desperadoes, who won the last Panorama title in 2020 with Nailah Blackman’s “More Sokah”, finished outside the top four.
Stewart, however, predicts it would be a completely different proposition on Sunday when all bands perform on stage without the advantages or disadvantages of their respective panyard acoustics. The final of the large bands comes on Carnival Saturday, February 18, at the Queen’s Park Savannah.
“Panyard prelims is what I like to call an audition. When every band goes onto the Savannah stage everybody would be on an even playing field; all the advantages and disadvantages of your panyard are gone. Ah band could finish 12th in prelims and come first in semis. You have to be ready,” Stewart reasoned.
Expect a smooth show
As the great pan rivalries rekindle, pan lovers will be expected to be the biggest winners as the popular party-fuelled North Stand and Greens return to the Panorama Semis on Sunday. Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore promised a tightly run show on Sunday at yesterday’s draw.
“If you pull number one in the large band category don’t despair, because it would be like pulling number 16. That’s how smooth the show will be,” Ramsey-Moore said referring to the large band semis starting immediately after the 15 bands in the medium category.
Panorama 2020 medium band champions NGC Couva Joylanders, meanwhile, are ready to start the defence of their title, says arranger Stefon West. Joylanders famously won that title with the original “Is My Turn” in what was the first pan final ever held in Tobago.
West says although their rendition of Poser’s (Sylvester Lockart) 1983 gem “The Fete Ent Over” finished second behind leaders Katzenjammers in the prelims they remain focused “on the hardest task in steelpan”: defending.
Intriguingly, the two bands play back-to-back on Sunday after Joylanders pulled 11 and Katzenjammers 12 at yesterday’s draw. The final of the medium category is set for February 12 at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Tobago.
“I think is just a level of focus right now to defend the title. Yes, we were second in the qualifying round, but Sunday everybody is on the same playing field, on the same stage, I think that is where the level playing field will tell what is what.
“So we are right back in focus mode and it’s an intense focus because the players out to defend and to defend is one of the hardest things to do, even more so than chasing a win,” West said during a phone call with the Express yesterday afternoon.