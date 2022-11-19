A paradise named Paramin

Sit back, relax and soak in the stories of people, passion and places and let it be an excursion into real phenomenon. Walk in the shoes of people and visit not just places but the passion which keeps people going. Through struggles and successes, be enlightened by the stories of everyday people against a backdrop of villages, cities and corner streets laced with hidden messages and food for thought. Presenting, the column- People. Passion. Places. This week we discover the untapped treasures in the paradise of Paramin.
Yuh in four-wheel drive? Pull that steering driver! Waysss watch that hill! Yuh real good boy; but then you from Paramin, the place of the world’s best drivers!
The comments and commendations to Paramin tour driver, Ray (everybody calls him Ray; I didn’t catch his surname), were streaming in just like the sun’s rays as he maneuvered his Suzuki Jiminy around the bravado bends and heart-wrenching hills. Along Fond Pois Doux Road, on route to Trinidad’s North Coast wonder, Paramin, the adventure was now getting into gear.
“I driving these hills for as long as I remember. Alyuh safe, just sit back and enjoy the ride!” assured Ray. Indeed, I was happy to be on board, eager for a day in Paramin with other equally enthusiastic adventurers. The tour was pioneered by Tourism Trinidad Limited and hosted by local tour company, Limitlesslivingtt and other community tour operators from Paramin.
“This drive safe? I’ve never been so high,” the lady with the short hair and nice smile contributed. It was her first time in Paramin and as Ray slammed the Jiminy in first gear to gingerly climb fifteen thousand feet to our first stop, Mahogany Ridge, she whimpered. Nestled amidst the trees overlooking Paragrant Bay, the unique picturesque bed and breakfast stood majestically commanding an audience of admirers. The Mahogany Ridge experience had a piece of paradise in every offering. From the refreshing hibiscus tea (having heard about it before, this was my first taste) with a dash of lime and honey to the bubbly sorrel drink, to the quiet mindfulness session, the lady with the short hair and nice smile had forgotten about the treacherous commute as she and the charismatic man from San Raphael basked in the beautiful view. It was like a scene from a fairy tale movie and we were like princes and princesses. After swinging like children on the swing and learning more about the other activities which complement the stay at Mahogany, it was time for a gourmet getaway at our second site- Julia Lucio’s grassroots gourmet. “Everybody call her Aunty Julia, she is the food queen of Paramin,” the tall man with the colourful shorts declared. Undeniably, we could smell Aunty Julia’s bread in the dirt oven from a distance as we approached her pretty abode. I soon learned that Paramin food is different to that of other areas. It could be the seasoning and spices planted by the community farmers which add the distinct flavor or the traditional way Paraminians cook which pass down from generation... “Fry ochro, baigan choka, tomato choka, plantain, salt fish and roast bake from a dirt oven and some cocoa tea from local cocoa to put the icing on the cake, alyuh I in heaven,” the photographer with the unique tattoos stated. She was enamored by the warmth and welcoming aura. After a hearty brunch, I too was fully captivated by Paramin charm.
“Hold the enamel cup and smile. Your red jersey looks great with the green mountains in the background,” avowed the pleasant woman who had to capture every moment on camera. The lady in red posed with a bundle of Paramin chive and celery but the paparazzi moment was interrupted by Ray’s polite call to continue our tour of the Northern village. Soon we were stopping off to sample fresh cocoanut water from Mountain Man. “Mountain Man? What kind of name is that?”- the young fella with the Rastafarian locks asked curiously. Nathan Greene, the co-founder of Limitlesstt, laughed heartily as whisperings about the man in the spotlight- a gray haired Rastafarian man with one good leg and one prosthetic named Peter Celestine- loomed.
Greene then told us more about the legend… Mountain man is a well-known icon of Paramin. With his loyal terriers at his side (my first sighting of dogs on the trip) the courageous man told us about that night he went hunting in the forest, triggering a trap gun and eventually losing his leg as a result of the injuries to his left leg. A man of high energy regardless of his challenge, the life of the Paramin party, as he was fondly known, entertained us by climbing a nearby tree with a prosthetic leg he made. “Mountain Man could be an entertainer along with his farming and sale of fresh produce!” the man who was filming the whole experienced exclaimed. Jaws dropped at the raw display of athleticism and some rough skin lemon and organic bananas later, I was back in Ray’s Jiminy skirting around sloping corners, almost ninety degrees rolling down steep hills. I felt safe. Paramin drivers were really the best in the world but just as I sat back to take a breather, the mist ushered me into our next activity- parang at the La Vigie Lookout overlooking the blue waters of Saut D’eau Bay.
Chinee parang, Chinee parang, Chinee parang. Wang, wang, wang; Chinee parang, Chinee parang, Chinee parang Gimme Char Siu Kai Fan…
The lyrics of the popular parang tune, Chinee Parang, rang through the still air and soon we discovered that it was a live rendition being performed by none other than the original artistes, Damian Joseph and the Paramin Paranderos. It was a beautiful experience, non-comparable and certainly a sweet prelude to the Christmas season. Parang and Paramin were a power couple marrying music with village culture, a true callaloo, spicy and all encompassing.
“Okay glad you all enjoyed the parang now it’s off to the waterfall, the caves and a special treat,” urged –Mariessa Ann Newallo, the other co-owner for Limitlesslivingtt. Downhill, uphill, gosh what a nerve wrecking bend and there right by the roadside was the most beautiful river and a masseuse giving a woman a massage. Imagine all these treasures are hidden in Paramin not to mention the cave we visited right after taking a wet in the waterholes.
The day was winding down so on the way back from the caves I tried to take a selfie as I couldn’t resist the lush chive field with the Twin Towers of Port-of-Spain beckoning in the far distance. Unfortunately, braps! I fell down almost nearly rolling off the cliff. God saved me and I was told by some of the villagers that Paramin people are praying people. But in a matter of minutes I had to say some more prayers as the surprise we were informed of earlier had arrived to the pattering of old crix biscuit tins… The Paramin blue devils had arrived blowing fire with dramatic ranting and raving. One blue devil even tried to intimidate the photographer with the unique tattoos but she wasn’t too scared just a bit worried that she didn’t have a change of clothing. Ahhh, the notorious Paramin blue devils, known for some of the most daring fire blowing skills. They climaxed the tour leading into the final curtain of a pigeon peas, rice, fish and Christmas salad meal at North Deck Villas, Paramin’s popular spot for destination weddings.
As the sun was sinking behind the now silhouetted Northern peaks, I chewed on some of the village tolum (molasses snack) and I smiled widely amidst Ray’s unsuccessful avoidance of road bumps. I promised that I would return to the paradise they call Paramin. On my next visit however, I will try to learn the villagers’ native tongue of patois and of course do a repeat of every stop I made on my last trip!