A parang fiesta at the Plaza

Los Alumnos de San Juan

The Los Alumnos de San Juan parang band in action. PHOTOS: WAYNE BOWMAN.

From its origins in rustic vocals soaring above earthy cuatro, marac and clave to its current full-fledged big band sound. That’s the musical journey National Parang Association of Trinidad and Tobago president Alicia Jaggasar led a receptive crowd on last Thursday night at Fiesta Plaza Movietowne, Invader’s Bay, Port of Spain.

Billed as “The Evolution of Parang”, the concert featured Jaggasar’s Los Alumnos de San Juan band. The nine-time National Parang Champions explored the three distinct styles of the genre: Serenal (Aguinaldo), Guarapo and Estribillo (Hooray Hoorah), during an educational and thoroughly entertaining display.

