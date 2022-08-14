A passion for dentistry

Delivering beautiful smiles is Dr Cornelia Blackman’s life work. Blackman is the founder of CB Dental Studio, a family and cosmetic dental practice where on a typical day she goes beyond examining teeth, gums and other dental issues. Whether Blackman is engaging her patients and followers on Instagram or physically at her practice, one thing is sure—her passion for changing lives, one smile at a time.
Blackman cannot imagine a more rewarding profession than dentistry. In fact, growing up, she had her sights set on becoming a dentist. Blackman was born and raised in Barbados before she migrated to Trinidad at the age of 17. With a degree in dentistry, Blackman worked as an associate dentist at various practices before branching out on her own.
She recently spoke with the Express about her love for dentistry, some of the prominent issues she continues to see as a dental practitioner, and the popularity and effectiveness of cosmetic dental procedures.
“From a very early age, I observed that some of my family members had lost teeth, including my grandmother, whose dentures stayed in a cup by the bed. During a particular vacation, while staying with a friend one Saturday, her family all went to their dentist for routine cleanings. I still recall being shocked at the fact that it was normal for them to go to the dentist without a toothache, but for check-ups and hygiene appointments.
“As soon as I returned home, I told my dad right away I wanted to go to the dentist to get my teeth checked, and he made an appointment to see a dentist in our area. Thankfully, she was gentle and explained everything. The experience with a kind female dentist, my fascination with the tools she used, coupled with my desire to help others avoid losing teeth like what I grew up seeing, made my life path very clear. From the age of 11, I knew I wanted to be a dentist,” Blackman said.
Patient education is first on her roster of patient care, Blackman said. She noted that prevention of prevalent dental conditions relies solely on dental education, which, unfortunately, is still lacking on a global scale.
“As dentists, our most important role is to teach our patients how to take care of their teeth, while treating existing issues to enable them to maintain good oral health. Dental decay and gum disease can be prevented by adopting a healthy diet, with fewer sweet foods and beverages, cleaning the teeth and gums effectively, but this is not a one size fits all,” Blackman said.
Even with good home care methods, Blackman said, a customised oral hygiene regimen recommended by a dentist, for professional dental cleanings and routine X-rays, is proven to be the best defence against dental diseases.
“I was very happy as an associate dentist at the offices I was fortunate to work at over the years, but I wanted to focus more on patient education while curating an overall patient experience as I envisioned. When the opportunity presented itself to open my doors, I did not hesitate.”
Untreated gum disease, Blackman said, is one of the most prevalent dental conditions in adults. Similarly, she said, “Extensive tooth decay has led to many younger adults in their 20s presenting with numerous broken teeth and roots left back in the jaw, requiring dental extractions. Sadly, many children present with rotting teeth which require extractions, so this also remains a major concern for this cohort.”
Blackman said while there has been an increase in cosmetic dental procedures, the most common procedure, in her practice, is the replacement of missing teeth, followed by the straightening of misaligned teeth.
“In recent times, both men and women are paying attention to their smiles, especially since the emergence of social media, selfies and digital marketing.”
Social media, Blackman said, could be helpful in raising awareness of good dental hygiene among the general population.
“The use of national mass media and social media campaigns would be helpful in raising awareness among the general population. The incorporation of these lessons in the school curriculum at an early age will also go a long way,” she said.
“Unfortunately, most people realise the importance of their teeth to function and speak only after they have lost them. It is my personal hope that readers will visit registered dentists routinely for hygiene appointments and rectify dental problems, with the goal of achieving and maintaining a healthy smile for years to come.”
Blackman said the fear of dentists is still common among people of all ages, largely due to misconceptions and the way dentistry was done in the past. “Fear in kids is usually passed down from family members when they portray going to the dentist as a punishment. Households where one or both parents go to the dentist for routine care tend to have more cooperative children. Adults are still fearful due to the same cycle of generational fears. However, I believe my colleagues and I are doing our best to make visits more comfortable than many years prior.”
Blackman added, “There is still the obstacle of shame and embarrassment to overcome by adults regarding the state of their teeth. Many of my patients often admitted to me that they gave up on their teeth or they avoided the dentist because they didn’t want to be buffed or chastised.”
Early intervention, she said, is always best.
“I always take time to remind my patients that we are here to treat them at any stage without judgment, and committing to get help is the first positive step.”