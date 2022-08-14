A passion for dentistry

“For Astor—50th Anniversary” is the title of a series of performances in celebration of The Astor Johnson Repertory Dance Theatre’s (AJRDT) 50 years of existence and also in memory of the late dancer.

The shows, put on by AJRDT dancers at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, will run from September 16 to 19. A school show is planned for September 16 from 10 a.m., a gala performance night on September 17 from 6 p.m. and a performance night on September 18, 2022, from 7 p.m.