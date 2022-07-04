Anyone, at any age, can improve their handwriting abilities with the right guidance, says educator Veronica Carasquero.
Carasquero is proving practice does indeed make permanent with her new writing techniques book Penmanship Perfect!
The vastly experienced teacher recently launched the publication. She believes can help anyone from preschoolers to adult literacy students learn the fundamentals of letter formation and writing.
“The objective is to have perfect penmanship, in other words, a high standard of writing. Being a teacher who focuses a lot on penmanship, I wanted to assist my students to have a proper foundation in penmanship and, by extension, students in other classrooms,” the bubbly Diego Martin Boys’ RC School second-year teacher told the Express on Thursday.
With over 30 years’ teaching experience under her belt, Carasquero remains highly motivated and passionate about helping her young charges meet their writing goals. The mother of two taught at the preschool level for 20 years before joining Diego Martin Boys’ in 2009.
Carasquero holds a Diploma in Montessori Teaching (Dip. Mont. Ed.) from the London Montessori Centre (LMC), a Bachelor’s in education, (B.Ed.) (Hons) from the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) and a Master’s in Education (M.Ed.) from the University of New Brunswick, Canada (UNB).
She also has a certificate from The Jolly Phonics Programme which focuses on the teaching of letter sounds and writing formation and a certificate from The University of the West Indies’ (UWI) The 101 on Teaching your Child to Write course which focused on letter formation and structure.
“I saw an avenue to provide a penmanship workbook for much-needed assistance to teachers, parents and guardians and, most of all, the children,” Carasquero continued.
Adults can learn to write too
While Penmanship Perfect! is specifically designed with preschoolers and early primary pupils—Infants one and two in mind—anyone having difficulty in penmanship can benefit from the book, she said.
“Anyone who has difficulty in penmanship, no matter the class level, can use this book. In addition, anyone who is interested in learning to write properly. For example, children from the senior levels in schools and even adults. Using the Penmanship Perfect! book promotes the easy proper formation of capital and common letters through the grouping of letters, that are similar in formation alongside a number of guides from which even adults in the adult literacy programmes can benefit,” she said.
The idea for the penmanship publication was born out of her constant search to find new ways to effectively reach her young students, Carasquero revealed. She literally put pen to paper to bring the vision to life after identifying her students’ inability to grasp the fundamental of writing in remote classes during the Covid-19-forced closure of schools across T&T.
“I would always try to reinvent the wheel to captivate my students’ interest in learning because I wanted and still want students to achieve success. Recognition of this path came about in 2020 and 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Although I tried my best to teach penmanship online by showing students step-by-step and at times individual tuition for those who needed it. Unfortunately, not all students excelled in the skill of penmanship, a sentiment expressed not only by me, but by colleagues in education as well. Therefore, I saw the need to provide that much-needed assistance to students,” she revealed.
Among Carasquero’s other hats is literally wearing a black top hat to bring Dr Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat character alive for read-aloud sessions with students at schools around Diego Martin.
“I would take my lunch-time and sit in the lobby and supervise reading. I got books and created a little library. The principal gave me permission to go to about four different schools in the area during lunch break to read to students. During the pandemic I went into several classrooms virtually and read. Anything to engage the children and to create an interest in reading, because it is the foundation to a lifetime,” she beamed.