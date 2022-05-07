A Poem for Mummy

Pearl Boodoosingh

IN MEMORY OF..: Pearl Boodoosingh

Pearl Boodoosingh 6th December 1930 - 25th February 2022

A million times, I’ve needed you

A million times, I’ve cried If love alone could have saved you

You never would have died.

In life, I loved you dearly,

In death, I love you still. In my heart, you hold a place, No one else can never fill

It broke my heart to lose you, But you did not go alone

Part of me went with you,

The day God took you home.

From your warm-hearted children Phillip, Jenny and Ronie

Mother-in-law of Allan, Sandra and Marcus

Grandmother of Kelly, Gary, Cedric, Alana, Alain, and Sahara

