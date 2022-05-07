A Poem for Mummy

Pearl Boodoosingh 6th December 1930 - 25th February 2022
A million times, I’ve needed you
A million times, I’ve cried If love alone could have saved you
You never would have died.
In life, I loved you dearly,
In death, I love you still. In my heart, you hold a place, No one else can never fill
It broke my heart to lose you, But you did not go alone
Part of me went with you,
The day God took you home.
From your warm-hearted children Phillip, Jenny and Ronie
Mother-in-law of Allan, Sandra and Marcus
Grandmother of Kelly, Gary, Cedric, Alana, Alain, and Sahara