A poi in every pot!

It is recommended that we enjoy an abundance of leafy greens. And thankfully, Trinidad and Tobago is full of many types to choose from. Take, for example, the varieties of spinach (bhaji) that can be found around this island.
Maybe today being Saturday, you can cook up a delectable meal of rice and bhaji, but not just any bhaji, poi bhaji, also known as Malabar spinach or Chinese spinach.
Poi can be enjoyed as a main course or a side dish, sauteed in garlic, onions, pimentos, and maybe some added coconut milk, depending on preference. Any Trini knows that bhaji goes well with almost anything; rice, sada, dumplings and roti for example. This reporter recently had poi bhaji for the first time and enjoyed it’s unique, subtle, yet nutty flavour.
However, one setback is if you really want to try some poi bhaji, it may not be as easily accessible as regular bhaji, especially if you live in urban areas.
One farmer, Carl Prime, who has harvested and sold poi bhaji for a number of years at the Sangre Grande Market, said in his experience, not many people are aware of this particular type of bhaji. “After selling poi for many years, I became known as the bhaji man. People are aware of it but most do not know that it’s a type of bhaji,” Prime said.
“Poi is mostly known among the East Indian community although the younger generation may not know too much about it. It’s a vine that is easy to plant because hardly anything would attack it and you can harvest it after about seven weeks,” Prime said, adding that poi is popular in soups, sauces, salads and of course simmered down as a side dish or a main dish. “It’s a softer bhaji that cooks in three to five minutes.”
About poi bhaji
There are mainly two different varieties of Malabar spinach available, namely “green and red”. The stem of the green variety is green, and red or reddish-purple in the red variety. It is high in vitamin A and C, iron and calcium, protein and high in soluble fibre.
Growing Malabar spinach is extremely easy, and it is found and widely grown in tropical Asia, and also found in Africa. It is native to the Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia and New Guinea.
It is found in many other different places around the world. The Malabar spinach is widely used as a leaf vegetable. In Latin America, it is known as Espinaca China (Chinese Spinach), espinaca de Malabar in Spanish, and bertalha or espinafre indiano in Portuguese.
In India, it is known as pui shak in Bengali. In East Asia the Malabar spinach is known as saan choy in West Africa, the Malabar spinach is known as ‘Efo amunututu’ (especially, among the Yuraba tribe in South West Nigeria).
How to cook poi bhaji
(courtesy www.alicaspepperpot.com)
INGREDIENTS
2 1/2 lbs fresh poi bhaji
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2-3 garlic cloves, minced
1 pepper
1 large tomato, chopped
4oz coconut milk or 1/3 block coconut cream
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp paprika
1/2 tsp black pepper
4-5 tbsp canola oil
METHOD
Remove bhaji leaves from stems. Rinse and place in another bowl. Chop bhaji thoroughly and set aside.
Prep ingredients. Chop onions, garlic, tomato, pepper. Measure out coconut milk, set aside.
Heat a shallow pot with oil. Add onions, garlic, peppers, and tomato, saute until fragrant. Add bhaji and cook five minutes until wilted. Add coconut milk. Let bhaji cook for another five minutes. Bhaji is done cooking when completely wilted and dark green.