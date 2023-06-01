A ‘Positive’ step for C’bean gospel

A win for all genres of Caribbean music.
That’s how Tobago-born gospel star Positive (Joel Murray) describes being the first act selected by multi-Grammy Award-winning American gospel music hitmaker Kirk Franklin to collaborate on his latest social media music project.
“I love the music and culture of our region and, in every venture, I am proud to represent Trinidad and Tobago, and the entire Caribbean. Having Kirk Franklin on a record will speak volumes for the gospel music scene of Trinidad and Tobago.
“Kirk Franklin is a pioneer of gospel music globally, with an Instagram fanbase of 2.7 million people. Having the Caribbean represented through my contribution brings me joy,” a peppy Positive told the Express yesterday morning.
Franklin issued an “Open Verse” challenge to performers around the world to submit a sung, rapped or spoken-word verse to his new single “All Things” on his Instagram page earlier this week. Positive responded with a potent blend of his trademark chant/sing vocal delivery that earned three flame emojis from the American gospel innovator. The video has already amassed 321,000 views.
Positive says from the moment he saw Franklin’s post he knew his Caribbean sound could bring something new and unexpected to the laid-back instrumental.
“It’s the first challenge that I have ever done, but I decided right away to give it a go because I believe in the tenacity of the Caribbean’s music. Being a part of the challenge also gave me the opportunity to be creative in a new market. We have such a rich culture and music ranging from soca, dancehall, reggae, and other sub-genres. I hope to be one of the vessels that God uses in the advancement of Caribbean gospel,” he revealed.
Rubbing shoulders with the best
Positive is Caribbean gospel royalty. The John Dial-born entertainer first turned heads in 2008 with his regional reggae-fuelled hit “Nah Let Go”. Since then he has gone on to perennially sweep local and regional gospel awards; most recently winning the Album of the Year—for Heartwired—, Song of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Dancehall Recording of the Year,—for the single “Stay Up” and Reggae Recording of the Year—for “Nah Dweet” at the 2022 Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards held last July in Nassau, Bahamas.
Positive, who admits to being a “huge fan” of Franklin’s work, says this recognition is a “step forward” for the regional gospel industry.
“I have been a fan of Kirk Franklin’s music since I was a teenager. He has consistently released top-quality music that honours God. He has also influenced thousands of singers, songwriters, musicians and producers, to always strive for excellence.
“It is definitely a step forward for Caribbean gospel music. We have extraordinary talent within our region and through the social influence of Kirk Franklin, we are able to showcase our music to the globe,” Positive said.
Positive says his next step is to “get even more creative in how we display the Caribbean through native music”. The “Blessing After Blessing” singer has already worked with American Grammy Award winner Jonathan McReynolds, Jamaican-American singer/actress Alaine (Alaine Laughton), American Christian electronic dance singer V Rose (Vienna Rose Dre) and singer/stylist Mumen Ngenge.
Positive says his upcoming album project will reflect that global approach and will feature “a new musical sound that shows appreciation for international collaborators”. Fresh off of headlining a gospel festival in the South Pacific islands, Positive is booked for performances in Canada, St Maarten, Jamaica, Antigua, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands in the coming weeks.
“I believe now is the time to bring Caribbean gospel to bigger platforms and I’ve been exploring avenues to accomplish this feat. God has been faithful, and I will continue to give Him glory, honour, and praise through the powerful tool of music,” Positive concluded.