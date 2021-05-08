A REAL BRUDDA BRUDDA BRUDDA

Features/Entertainment Editor “A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle.” James Keller.
Possibly Jamie Thomas’ final post on Instagram, Jamie would succumb to a heart attack later that night, leaving all who knew him in shock and grief.
Jamie lived that Keller statement, being the proverbial candle that lit hundreds of lives in the 46 years he lived. And live he did. The tiny, shy mite from Belmont evolved into a man exuding the might of King David, the wisdom of King Solomon and the heart of the Lord and Saviour he served.
I saw Jamie when he performed with the dance troupe, Zero Defect in the Party Time competition at Upper Level in 1990. They placed fourth that year, but in my opinion and that of others, they were the winners.
I had heard that when Jamie and a friend decided to enter the competition, the then 15-year-old Jaimie walked around Belmont asking random people if they wanted to be in a dance group.
Not the strongest dancer in the group, Jamie decided to focus on lip syncing and theatrics. He perfected both. Zero Defect became one of the most popular dance troupes of its kind, morphing into Joshua Generation when Jamie submitted his life to Jesus Christ and beame a Christian. Through Joshua Generation Jamie began his life of ministry. A unique ministry at that.
Radical radio
Jamie was the nephew of Percy Parker-Williams who taught many well known broadcasters. He had a radio station based at Long Circuler Mall and this was where Jamie cut his teeth as an announcer and DJ. He would eventually make his way to national platforms including Love 94FM, Isaac 98.1FM and Word 107.1FM where he served as programme director.
Jamie is the person who paved the way for the urban subculture to become the mainstream element in Christian ministry that it is today. Before Jamie came along rap, hip-hop, dancehall, rapso, even soca music were frowned upon, having no place on gospel radio and worse yet, in church. Urban dance and fashion were also practically rejected. Jamie faced much criticism and opposition, but he persisted and persevered, to secure a space in the church where young people could praise and worship God via their expressions and language.
Groomed artistes
and DJs
Most of the gospel artistes that came up between the 1990s and the present will tell you that Jamie Thomas played a significant role in their careers. He taught many of them about the business of music, showing them that they could be artistes that generated revenue, and not just be singing for sandwiches, juice and love offerings. Janie taught them that the income earned could be invested in high quality recordings, enhancing their ministry and expanding their horizons. He helped them understand and practise professionalism, leading many towards international acclaim.
In doing this Jamie contributed immensely to the evolution of local Christian radio, which in time accepted urban music styles into its mainstream. Thus today we have DJs skilled in the art of master-mixing, juggling and producing real-time remixes, attracting thousands of youth to a more positive lifestyle rather than engage in illicit behaviour. Quite a few of these DJs and announcers were brought into the radio stations by Jamie.
Good coumsel
I first met Jamie at the home of the Blackman Family (Ras Shorty I) in Piparo either in 1995 or 1996. I immediately recognised his passion for the things of God and his genuine love for people. We became friends, not “liming pardnahs”, as I’m not of that ilk, but there was a mutual respect. I admired, respected and loved Jamie a lot.
Jaime is partially responsible for me still being in the media today. Shortly after I became a Christian, a pastor told me I needed to get out of media because it was, “not of God. You can’t be covering fete, concerts, Carnival and all those things and serve God too”. I wrestled with this for days.
Then one lunchtime I walked out the office intending that when I returned, I was going to tell my editor that I was done. I aimlessly walked up Frederick Street and bounced up Jamie by Woodford Square. “You heard the good news? Jaydee gave his life to the Lord,” Jamie happily told me. I then told him what the pastor told me and of my decision to leave media.
“You can’t do that. We need more of us in there spreading the Word and to encourage the artistes and others in the culture and entertainment arena. Wayne, you have purpose right where you are, you have to stay and make a difference. You going and leave me here boy? Nahhhhhh man,” Jamie told me.
There is not enough space here to mention all the many things Jamie pioneered and produced, from the “Vibe” and “Illumination” Christian events, to the concerts he promoted and the memorable radio programmes he established.
Jamie was appointed the Artistic Director of Carifesta XIV, which took place in 2019. As with everything he did, Thomas aimed at perfection in everything he produced for the week-long festival of arts and culture. While there were hic-cups galore in the other aspects of the festival, everything under Jamie’s purview was flawless. Creatively and aesthetically Carifesta XIV surpassed most, if not all previous editions of the festival under Jamie’s direction and vision.
We last chatted on April 25 about having stories done on the return of his television show, In Caribbean, which he had redesigned and expanded. We also discussed a story on his new clothing line that he was about to launch. We joked about me playing drums and percussion at his 50th wedding anniversary. Little did I know that would be our final exchange.
Jamie was truly one in a million and he shall be greatly missed. Isaac Blackman recorded a song in tribute to Jamie shortly after his passing that summed it all up. “Real brudda brudda brudda. Yuh live life to the fullest, with so much love in your soul. Fulfll purpose to the fullest, with a heart of gold.”
You will never be forgotten, JT.