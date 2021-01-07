A season of ‘Torture’

“Torture!”
That’s how soca act MX Prime sums up the reality of no Carnival in 2021.
MX (Edghill Thomas) says the full scope of the unavoidable cancellation of the annual festival is yet to be realised.
Apart from the missed opportunities to “free up” and “release” at fetes and masquerade on the road on Carnival Monday and Tuesday, he says there will be a huge loss of income to several sectors. The total loss of revenue to this country will go beyond the visible artistes and artisans who benefit from the festival, he warns.
“I don’t think we think about the implications of not having a Carnival. Yes, we understand that our health is more important than anything else, other than God or family. But we still have to live with the reality that there is no revenue coming in,” MX told the Express during a WhatsApp exchange on Wednesday.
The Ultimate Rejects (UR) group member expresses all these sentiments in his latest soca release, aptly titled “Torture”. The Madman Johann-produced up tempo track likens the cancellation of Carnival to a prison sentence.
“I started the process of putting together ‘Torture’ about three or four weeks ago. I was working on separate projects, nothing really to do with Carnival or soca, and I stopped and said, ‘Yuh know what, let me try at least to get that track out during the season or the time that we, yuh know, celebrate Carnival,” MX revealed.
The “Full Extreme” singer said while the cancellation of Carnival is a “heavy topic” among cultural practitioners, he purposely opted to make light of the issue and “give the people something to dance”.
“It was one of the ideas I had about six months ago, and I felt strongly enough to sit down and put the song together. Rather than make it a serious thing, because it is a serious thing, I felt let me have a light-hearted approach to it so people can relate to it and give people musical release.
“It speaks to the fact that there is no season, and it also speaks to the fact that the Carnival, more or less, has been locked up. To make it a bit comedic and light-hearted, it speaks to the artiste, but also the public who look forward to this time of year for some kind of release or relief or joy. This goes for people all over the world who come here,” he explained.
Soca can live on without
a physical festival
While intrinsically tied to Carnival, soca music can exist and thrive without the physical festival, MX said. The onus, he maintains, is on the artistes to continue to produce high-quality productions that are palatable for not only soca fans but, by extension, the global market.
“It’s important for us to understand, although closely linked to Carnival, the music is separate and apart from Carnival. Case in point, there is no physical Carnival this year, but the music is being recorded and released and people are looking at it. That shows the strength of the music, whether it is a song about Carnival or a song about life, a song about a lady, about falling in love, about healing the world, these songs are being released and appreciated by the masses,” he said.
To this end, he has been focusing on both his personal and UR brand while keeping an eye on global developments as they relate to the pandemic.
“I have been managing my expectations from the time I knew what life was. Especially the hand we were dealt in 2020, in terms of not being able to travel, loss of earnings, etc. I still remained guarded, hopeful and focused towards achieving some measure of success in 2021.
“Many of us measure success in different ways, but in order for me to be focused, I need to sometimes blank out all the doom and gloom out there and look for the opportunities when there is chaos. We live in a chaotic time, but sometimes we get involved in the chaos too much. Yuh look at the negatives and yuh say, ‘OK, how can I combat that by being positive?’.
“As for UR, one word to describe our goal is expansion. Yuh either expand or expire. In order for us to see the full potential of UR as a band and as a collective, we need to broaden our horizons, our creativity, connects and contacts, fanbase. My 2021 outlook is to deal with what comes with an open mind and positivity, and just focus on getting better in the areas where I need to get better,” he said.
The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has also inadvertently created the anomaly of an attentive, stay-at-home audience on which local musicians can capitalise, he said.
“One can say it’s because they missing the Carnival, but also it shows that the people are into the music that the artiste creates, but we need to create on a consistent basis. Yes, the music can and will survive without a Carnival; all we need to do is support the music, keep on creating, keep on promoting it in a way where the world can enjoy it. Artistes, keep continuing to do your music videos, keep involved in stuff that connects them to your brand and all will be all right. We just have to remain consistent and now is the time to do so,” MX concluded.
MX Prime ‘Torture’ Lyrics
Intro: Music with cell door slammed
Verse 1:
They lock de Carnival in a jail. Oh Lord, what is this?
And let de criminal out on bail. Oh Lord, foolishness!
They lock de Carnival in a cell. Oh Lord, what is this?
And all the criminal doing well. Oh Lord, foolishness!
Nothing on the road, not even a soul.
Not even a band, no woman to jam.
Ah missing a fete, ah getting upset!
Ah begging set de Carnival freeeeeeee.
Chorus:
This is torture! Torture!
Cold blooded murder! Torture!
Whey mi lawyer? Torture!
What a blunder! Torture!
Post chorus:
Put yuh hands up again (2x)
Time to prance up again (2x)
Put yuh hands up again (2x)
Time to prance up again (2x)
Verse 2:
They drag de Carnival into court. Oh Lord, what is this?
And all the criminal getting off. Oh Lord, foolishnesses!
Wickedness in the magistrate! Oh Lord, what is this?
So much corruption in this place! Oh Lord foolishnesses!
The savannah close, no Calypso Rose.
Show me Renegades, and Desperados.
Ah missing a fete, ah getting upset!
Ah begging set de Carnival freeeeeeee.
Chorus
Post chorus
Breakdown:
Set de Carnival free (2x)
Justice and liberty (2x)
Set de Carnival free (2x)
Justice and liberty (2x)
Nothing on the road, not even a soul.
Not even a band, no woman to jam.
Ah missing a fete, ah getting upset!
Ah begging set de Carnival freeeeeeee.
Chorus
Post chorus (x2)